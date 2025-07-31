Lithuanian Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas resigned Thursday amid a corruption probe. File Photo by Valda Kalnina/EPA

July 31 (UPI) -- Lithuanian Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas resigned on Thursday following investigations of his unethical financial dealings that prompted protests.

"Just over an hour ago, I informed the president that I have made the decision to resign from the position of prime minister," Palcukas said in a statement. "I also announce that I have decided to step down from my position as leader of the LSDP."

His resignation is expected to trigger the fall of the Cabinet, as they are potentially leaving the country, leaving no government.

Paluckas was given a two-week ultimatum following his scandal involving EU loans and questionable business ties linked to his relatives, which led to an investigation.

"As prime minister, I do not feel that I have made any fundamental mistakes or violations. I have carried out my duties honestly, to the best of my understanding and ability," he said.

The media had revealed that he never paid a fine of $18,000 in connection with a 2021 criminal case, "rat poison scandal."

He was also sentenced to two years in prison, but never ended up spending any time behind bars.

President Gitanas Nauseda said the coalition-building process is underway.

"There is more than one candidate who could fully carry out the duties of prime minister," Nausėda said, adding that the next candidate will be fully investigated to avoid "another situation like this."