Trending
World News
July 31, 2025 / 12:48 PM

Guatemala pushes money laundering bill to avoid international sanctions

By Macarena Hermosilla
Share with X
Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo, who formally submitted the money-laundering bill to Congress on Tuesday, speaks a day earlier at a press conference in Guatemala City. Photo by Alex Cruz/EPA
Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo, who formally submitted the money-laundering bill to Congress on Tuesday, speaks a day earlier at a press conference in Guatemala City. Photo by Alex Cruz/EPA

July 31 (UPI) -- The Guatemalan government has introduced key legislation to modernize its money laundering laws and prevent the country from being added to the international financial system's "gray list" -- a designation that could raise borrowing costs and limit access to credit.

President Bernardo Arévalo formally submitted the bill to Congress on Tuesday, calling it a strategic tool to strike at the "heart" of organized crime and drug trafficking.

During the launch of a program aimed at integrating Guatemalan companies into Walmart's supply chain in Central America, U.S. Ambassador Tobin Bradley stated that "the new anti-money laundering law is a platform for transparency and for attracting more investment to Guatemala."

The proposal updates laws from 2001 and 2005 that officials say are outdated and inadequate for confronting modern money laundering and illicit financing schemes.

Related

It expands the range of entities required to implement controls, report suspicious transactions and appoint compliance officers. The bill also includes reforms to the Penal Code, Commercial Code, Law Against Organized Crime and private security regulations.

If the reform is not approved and implemented this year, Guatemala risks being placed on the "gray list" of the Financial Action Task Force, an intergovernmental organization created in 1989 by the G7.

The list includes jurisdictions with strategic deficiencies in their anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing systems. Countries on the list are under increased monitoring and must address shortcomings within set timeframes.

"Being added to this list would significantly restrict international transactions, raise the cost of external financing and, in turn, limit access to credit. It could also lead to local banks losing the ability to work with international banks, making it harder to carry out essential operations for the people of Guatemala -- such as remittances, international payments or letters of credit for exporters," Arévalo said.

The initiative's legislative prospects depend on the political support the government can secure among various blocs in Congress, where it holds a minority.

The executive branch said it has begun informal talks with congressional blocs and plans to make formal presentations to committees and party groups once Congress returns from recess.

Guatemala has faced warnings from Financial Action Task Force Latin America since 2022 for failing to pass key reforms. The Inter-American Development Bank, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank have warned the country that without new legislation, a poor assessment will be inevitable at the next task force plenary meeting, which is likely in October.

The Arévalo administration views the reform as one of its most significant efforts to modernize the country's institutional framework.

Latest Headlines

Sweden adds to pressure on EU to suspend trade with Israel
World News // 2 hours ago
Sweden adds to pressure on EU to suspend trade with Israel
July 31 (UPI) -- Sweden has joined other European countries in calling on the European Union to freeze its trade deal with Israel to force the country to allow aid to Gaza.
Pope to honor St. John Henry Newman with 'Doctor of the Church' title
World News // 2 hours ago
Pope to honor St. John Henry Newman with 'Doctor of the Church' title
July 31 (UPI) -- Pope Leo XIV has bestowed St. John Henry Newman, the influential 19th-century Anglican convert, with the honor of "Doctor of the Church" on Thursday.
Zelensky signs new law reversing last week's protested corruption bill
World News // 3 hours ago
Zelensky signs new law reversing last week's protested corruption bill
July 31 (UPI) -- After protests, Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky signed an anti-corruption bill reversing one he signed last week. Parliament voted unanimously.
Lawyers warn British govenment over Palestinian state recognition plan
World News // 4 hours ago
Lawyers warn British govenment over Palestinian state recognition plan
July 31 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's proposal to recognize a Palestinian state would break established international law, a group of peers told the government.
Lithuanian PM Gintautas Paluckas resigns in face of corruption probe
World News // 3 hours ago
Lithuanian PM Gintautas Paluckas resigns in face of corruption probe
July 31 (UPI) -- Lithuania's Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas resigned on Thursday following investigations of his unethical financial dealings that prompted protests.
At least 6 killed, more than 50 hurt in major Russian attack on Kyiv
World News // 7 hours ago
At least 6 killed, more than 50 hurt in major Russian attack on Kyiv
July 31 (UPI) -- A large-scale Russian drone and missile assault on Kyiv overnight killed at least six people, injured more than 50 and caused damage across the capital.
Trump, South Korea strike 15% tariff deal ahead of deadline
World News // 12 hours ago
Trump, South Korea strike 15% tariff deal ahead of deadline
SEOUL, July 31 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that the United States will impose a 15% tariff on South Korean goods in a deal made just ahead of an Aug. 1 deadline.
Trump admin. hits Brazil with tariffs, sanctions over Bolsonaro case
World News // 19 hours ago
Trump admin. hits Brazil with tariffs, sanctions over Bolsonaro case
July 30 (UPI) -- U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned the Brazilian judge overseeing case against former President Jair Bolsonaro days after the State Department revoked visa.
Canada to recognize Palestinian state in September as 2-state solution
World News // 16 hours ago
Canada to recognize Palestinian state in September as 2-state solution
July 30 (UPI) -- Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said his nation will recognize a Palestinian state in September, mirroring decisions by Britain and France in the past week.
Chile's fiscal deficit grows, expected to impact new government
World News // 23 hours ago
Chile's fiscal deficit grows, expected to impact new government
July 30 (UPI) -- Chile's projected fiscal deficit for 2025 has risen from to 1.8% from 1.6% of gross domestic product, according to recent statements by the economic team in President Gabriel Boric's administration.

Trending Stories

Brown to pay $50M over 10 years to settle with Trump administration
Brown to pay $50M over 10 years to settle with Trump administration
Navy F-35 jet crashes in California
Navy F-35 jet crashes in California
Man, 28, arrested in deaths of couple hiking in Arkansas State Park
Man, 28, arrested in deaths of couple hiking in Arkansas State Park
Mountain rescue attempt ends as ex-Olympian declared dead
Mountain rescue attempt ends as ex-Olympian declared dead
Virginia city councilman set on fire; suspect charged
Virginia city councilman set on fire; suspect charged

Follow Us