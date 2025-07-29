Trending
July 29, 2025 / 10:16 PM / Updated at 1:05 AM

Strong quake strikes near Russia; tsunami alerts throughout Pacific

By Darryl Coote
A television screen shows a news report from the Japanese Meteorological Agency following a 8.8 magnitude quake that struck off the Kamchatka Peninsula, in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday. Photo by Franck Robichon/EPA
July 29 (UPI) -- A massive magnitude-8.7 earthquake struck near Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula Wednesday morning, prompting tsunami warnings to be issued throughout the Pacific, including for much of the U.S. West Coast.

The earthquake struck at about 8:25 a.m., Japanese time, off the Kamchatka Peninsula. The Japan Meteorological Agency rated it a 8.7-magnitude temblor while the U.S. Geological Survey said it was an 8.8-magnitude strike. The U.S. survey said it struck about 74 miles east-southeast of Petropavlovsk on the Kamchatka Peninsula at a depth of 12.8 miles.

If confirmed as an 8.8 magnitude strike, it would be among the 10 largest earthquakes ever recorded and the largest since 2011, when a 9.1-magnitude earthquake struck Japan, resulting in a tsunami that killed more than 18,000 people and destroyed the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.

United States

A tsunami warning has also been issued for Hawaii, Alaska's Samalga Pass, and California's west coast from Cape Mendocino to the Oregon-California border while advisories have been issued for much of the U.S. and Canadian West Coast.

According to the National Weather Service, the tsunami could cause damage all along the coastlines of all Hawaiian islands and "urgent actions should be taken to protect lives and property."

"A tsunami has been generated that could cause damage along coastlines of all islands in the state of Hawaii," the NWS said in a statement. "Urgent action should be taken to protect lives and property."

"Destructive" waves are expected to hit Honolulu by 7:17 p.m. HST Tuesday, according to the local department of emergency management.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green has issued an emergency proclamation activating the U.S. National Guard to assist with disaster relief and for the state's emergency services to take necessary safety actions.

In a press conference, Green said they expect "significant damage" along the coastlines, and that they "we pray that we won't lose any of our loved ones."

"God willing these waves will not hurt us, but you have to assume -- assume -- they will be life threatening," he said.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center is forecasting waves of 10 feet above tide level are possible to hit the northern Hawaii islands.

The Hawaii Department of Transport said the Coast Guard has ordered all vessels to follow their procedures to leave port for all islands.

In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said he has been briefed on the situation, while urging residents to stay alert and follow local emergency guidance.

Officials have also closed all beaches, harbors and piers in California's Huntington Beach, though no evacuations orders have yet been given.

For Samalga Pass, it said that a tsunami with "significant inundation is possible or is already occurring."

"STAY STRONG AND STAY SAFE!" U.S. President Donald Trump said in a statement to his Truth Social platform.

JAPAN

The Japan Meteorological Agency is warning of tsunamis as high as 3 meters, or nearly 9 feet, from northeastern Hokkaido southward to Wakayama Prefecture.

Tsunami warnings order the immediate evacuation from coastal regions and riverside areas to safer, higher ground.

Tsunami advisories have been issued for the rest of the southeastern coast of the country.

Japan Safe Travel, a division of the Asian nation's tourism organization, is warning that tsunamis are expected to strike the country between 1 and 3 meters starting at about 10 a.m. local time until at least 1:30 p.m.

According to Japan's fire and disaster management agency, evacuation orders have been issued for 112 cities and towns, affecting more than 1.9 million people.

TEPCO, the Tokyo Electric Power Company, said in a statement that all workers at the Fukushima nuclear plant, which is under decommission, have been evacuated.

The Japanese government said it has established a prime minister's liaison office to respond to the earthquake and tsunami.

RUSSIA

Russia's emergencies ministry said in a statement that tsunami waves have already hit its far east coast, flooding the port town of Severo-Kurilsk and the Alaid fish processing plant.

"Residents have been evacuated," it said.

Valery Limarenk, governor of Sakhalin oblast, also confirmed on Telegram that the tsunami had struck, saying "residents of the settlement remain safe on higher ground until the threat of additional waves is fully lifted."

In Kamchatka, off where the quake struck, responders are inspecting buildings. It said the facade of one kindergarten that was under renovation collapsed.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has also warned of waves of up to 10 feet hitting parts of Russia and Ecuador.

South and Central America

The Integrated Tsunami Alert System of Mexico and Central America issued a tsunami alert from Mexico's Ensenada to Panama, saying waves of up to 3 feet are possible.

This is a developing story.

