July 30, 2025 / 6:33 PM

U.S. Treasury Dept. sanctions judge overseeing case against Bolsonaro

Alexandrew de Morase had visa revoked by U.S. State Department 11 days ago.

By Allen Cone
Brazilian Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes participates in a June 9 hearing on the criminal case against former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. On Wednesday, the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned the judge. File Photo by Andre Borges/EPA
July 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sanctioned the Brazilian judge overseeing the criminal case against former President Jair Bolsonaro, 11 days after the State Department revoked his visa.

In both agencies, Alexandre de Moraes has been accused of abusing his authority to target Bolsonaro, who is an ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, other prosecutions and censorship of social media in the South American nation.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the sanctions, which include the blocking of all of his property and investments in the United States.

"Alexandre de Moraes has taken it upon himself to be judge and jury in an unlawful witch hunt against U.S. and Brazilian citizens and companies," Bessent said in a statement. "De Moraes is responsible for an oppressive campaign of censorship, arbitrary detentions that violate human rights, and politicized prosecutions -- including against former President Jair Bolsonaro. Today's action makes clear that Treasury will continue to hold accountable those who threaten U.S. interests and the freedoms of our citizens."

The action by the Treasury Department is based on the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act and targets perpetrators of serious human rights abuses worldwide.

De Morase was appointed to the Brazilian Supreme Court in 2017.

"Since that time, de Moraes has become one of Brazil's most powerful individuals, wielding immense authority through his oversight of expansive STF investigations," the Treasury Department release said. "De Moraes has investigated, prosecuted, and suppressed those who have engaged in speech that is protected under the U.S. Constitution, repeatedly subjecting victims to long preventive detentions without bringing charges.

"Through his actions as an STF justice, de Moraes has undermined Brazilians' and Americans' rights to freedom of expression. In one notable instance, de Moraes arbitrarily detained a journalist for over a year in retaliation for exercising freedom of expression."

The judge is investigating online misinformation, and has ordered the takedown of social media accounts that violate Brazil's freedom of speech. In 2024, Elon Musk's X restored service in the country after paying a $5 million fine and appointed a new legal representative there.

Trump's social media company, The Trump Media & Technology Group, sued de Moraes in February, accusing him of censoring conservative voices on social media.

On July 19, Secretary of State Marco Rubio revoked the visas of the judge and his family members. De Moraes doesn't travel often to the United States, The Washington Post reported.

"President Trump made clear that his administration will hold accountable foreign nationals who are responsible for censorship of protected expression in the United States," Rubio said in a statement then. "Brazilian Supreme Federal Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes's political witch hunt against Jair Bolsonaro created a persecution and censorship complex so sweeping that it not only violates basic rights of Brazilians, but also extends beyond Brazil's shores to target Americans."

The visa restriction policy is pursuant to the Immigration and Nationality Act, which authorizes the secretary of State to not allow anyone whose entry into the United States "would have potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences."

The judge is on the judicial panel presiding over Bolsonaro's trial before Brazil's Supreme Court. He was indicted in February after an alleged coup.

Bolsonaro has been accused of attempting to violently retain power after his 2022 election loss to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Lula, in a speech earlier this month, condemned Bolsonaro's supporters, whom he accused of siding with Trump about the "witch hunt."

"They're the true traitors of the homeland," he said. "They don't care about the economy of the country or the damage caused to our people."

Four days before Rubio's order, Trump called the nation's treatment of the former leader a "witch hunt."

Trump wrote a letter to Lula threatening a 50% tariff on imported goods on Aug. 1, because of how Bolsonaro "has been treated" and an "unfair trade relationship." The United States has a trade surplus, exporting roughly $49 billion worth of goods in 2024 compared with $42 billion in imports, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Trump said that "the way Brazil has treated former President Bolsonaro, a Highly Respected Leader throughout the World during his term, including by the United States, is an international disgrace. The trial should not be taking place. It is a Witch Hunt that should end IMMEDIATELY."

Trump also noted "Brazil's insidious attacks on Free Elections, and the Fundamental Free Speech Rights of Americans."

Three days later, Trump posted on Truth Social a letter sent to Bolsonaro about his "terrible treatment you are receiving at the hands of an unjust system turned against you," demanding an immediate trial.

"It is my sincere hope that the Government of Brazil changes course, stops attacking political opponents, and ends their ridiculous censorship regime. I will be watching closely."

