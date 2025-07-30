Canada to recognize Palestinian state in September as 2-state solution

July 30 (UPI) -- Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Wednesday his nation will recognize a Palestinian state in September, mirroring decisions by Britain and France in the past week.

Israel has consistently rejected the two-state solution of separate Israel and Palestinian states. And the nation's strong ally, the United States, has opposed the recognition.

This position comes as government ministers from more than 100 countries on Monday and Tuesday gathered at the United Nations to consider a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict. In December 2024, the U.N. General Assembly adopted a resolution backing two states.

Concern has been heightened because an Israel blockade has led to widespread famine on the Gaza Strip as the Hamas-run Health Ministry said Tuesday the death toll has passed 60,000, mostly civilians.

"Preserving a two-state solution means standing with all people who choose peace over violence or terrorism, and honoring their innate desire for the peaceful co-existence of Israeli and Palestinian states as the only roadmap for a secure and prosperous future," Carney said during a news conference.

He said the Palestinian Authority must conduct an election in 2026, as well as commit to other democratic reforms.

This is achievable, Mona Abuamara, the former chief representative of the Palestinian General Delegation to Canada, told CBC's Power & Politics.

"The Palestinian people have been living hell for two years," she said. "They know what they want. They need the opportunity to actually build their own state."

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Tuesday they will recognize a Palestinian state if Israel doesn't agree to a cease-fire by September. French President Emmanuel Macron didn't stipulate conditions Thursday that would be deal breakers.

Carney said he has spoken to both leaders in the past few days.

"In our judgment, and the judgment of others, the prospect of a Palestinian state is literally receding before our eyes," Carney said.

"Working with others to support the possibility of a Palestinian state establishes that."

Like Britain and France, Canada plans to formally recognize the state of Palestine at the United Nations General Assembly.

Several nations, including Spain, Norway and Ireland, have recognized the Palestinian state during the war, which began when Hamas invaded Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

"Canada will always steadfastly support Israel's existence as an independent state in the Middle East, living in peace and security," Carney said at the news conference. "Any path to lasting peace for Israel also requires a viable and stable Palestinian state and one that recognizes Israel's inalienable right to security."

Palestinians are under two jurisdictions. The Palestinian Authority controls parts of the West Bank and militant Hamas governs the Gaza Strip. Neither one of them have had elections since 2006.

Carney said he doesn't want Hamas involved in the process, including an election. He criticized Hamas' role in the war and called for the release of the remaining Israeli hostages.

Previously, Canada acknowledged a Palestinian state with a negotiated peace settlement between Israel and Palestinian leadership.

The Canadian Conservative Party denounced the new stance.

"A unilateral declaration of Palestinian statehood, without peace negotiations or a renunciation of violence, destroys the path to a lasting, two-state solution," the statement to the CBC said. "Worse, it legitimizes terrorism by handing political rewards to a group that rules Gaza through fear, oppression and brutality."

Israel, with a population of 9.8 million, including 7.2 million Jews, is surrounded by Arab nations: Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and Saudi Arabia. And Palestinians include 2.2 million people on the Gaza Strip, and 3 million in the West Bank.

In 1947, Britain's mandate over Palestine ended with a U.N. partition plan to divide the territory into Jewish and Arab states.

Israel accepted the plan but Arab nations declared war without the two-state solution implemented. Jordan took control of the West Bank and East Jerusalem, and Egypt had oversight of Gaza. In the 1967 Mideast war, Israel captured those territories.

From a military standpoint, Israel controls both areas and Palestinians' movement into Israel is restricted.

The Jewish state has established numerous settlements in the West Bank, which are considered illegal under international law.

Israel has always been opposed to the two-state solution.

"The change in the position of the Canadian government at this time is a reward for Hamas and harms the efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and a framework for the release of the hostages," Israel's Foreign Ministry said.

"Let us be clear: Israel will not bow to the distorted campaign of international pressure against it," Israel's Ambassador to Canada Iddo Moed said in an X post from the embassy. "We will not sacrifice our very existence by permitting the imposition of a jihadist state on our ancestral homeland that seeks our annihilation."

U.S. presidential administrations have backed the two-state solution, including Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Joe Biden.

But Donald Trump in both times as president hasn't had that policy, including recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Arabs live in East Jerusalem but most do not hold Israeli citizenship.

After Macron's announcement, Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted on X:

"The United States strongly rejects @EmmanuelMacron's plan to recognize a Palestinian state at the @UN General Assembly. This reckless decision only serves Hamas propaganda and sets back peace. It is a slap in the face to the victims of October 7th."

Israel has been a U.N. member since May 11, 1949. Palestinians' bid for full U.N. membership was vetoed by the United States in the 15-member Security Council in 2024. Ultimately, the 193-member General Assembly overwhelmingly upgraded Palestine's rights as an observer state.