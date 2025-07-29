Trending
July 29, 2025 / 4:49 AM

22 killed in Russian overnight attacks; Ukraine prison, hospital hit

By Darryl Coote
July 29 (UPI) -- Russian forces overnight attacked dozens of Ukrainian cities, striking a correctional facility in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region and a hospital in Kamianske, killing at least 22 people and injuring 85 others, officials said Tuesday.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine announced the death toll in a statement Tuesday, saying that overnight that Russia attacked 73 Ukrainian cities and villages.

Both Andriy Yermak, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, and Ivan Fedorov, the governor of Zaporizhzhia, in southeastern Ukraine, confirmed the attack on the correctional facility. Ukraine's Ministry of Justice identified the facility as the Bilenke Correctional Colony, stating that 17 people were killed and 42 injured in the strike.

"Civilians continue to suffer. Another blatant war crime," Fedorov said in a statement. He added on Telegram that the weapons used were high-explosive aerial bombs known as FABs.

Yermak also described the strike as a war crime.

"And they won't stop unless they are stopped," he said.

The Ministry of Justice said in a statement that Russia attacked the facility starting at about 11:28 p.m. Monday local time, hitting the correctional colony with four FABs.

The facility's dining hall was completely destroyed in the attack, and its administrative headquarters and quarantine uni sustained "significant damage," according to the ministry, which said the perimeter of the facility was not damaged and there is not threat of inmates escaping.

Zelensky said Russian missiles targeted the municipal hospital in Kamianske at 2 a.m., killing three people, including a 23-year-old pregnant woman he identified by her first name, Diana.

The strike hit the maternity ward, Sergiy Lysak, head of the regional military administration, said on Telegram. Five others were injured, including two women in critical condition, one of whom was pregnant.

He said a three-story building that was not in use was also destroyed in the attack.

In a separate attack in the Synelnykove district, one person was killed and two others were injured, he said, adding that a 75-year-old woman was killed and two others were injured, including a 68-year-old man, in an attack on Velykomykhailivska.

"Each killing of our people by the Russians, each Russian strike, when a cease-fire could already have been in place if Russia had not refused -- all of this shows that Moscow deserves very harsh, truly painful, and therefore just and effective sanctions pressure," Zelensky said in a statement.

"They must be forced to stop the killings and accept peace."

