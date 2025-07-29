Trending
World News
July 29, 2025 / 3:48 PM

U.K. to recognize a Palestinian state if Israel does not halt war

Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejects prime minister's statement, which it said endangers a viable cease-fire in Gaza.

By Mike Heuer
The United Kingdom will recognize a Palestinian state in September if Israel does not halt fighting in Gaza and commit to a lasting peace, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer (pictured in February in Washington, D.C.) announced on Tuesday. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI
July 29 (UPI) -- U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Tuesday said the United Kingdom will recognize a Palestinian state if Israel does not agree to a cease-fire in Gaza by September.

Starmer said the Israeli government must take "substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza" by agreeing to a cease-fire and committing to a lasting peace, the BBC reported.

The United Kingdom will announce its recognition of a Palestinian state before the U.N. General Assembly, which is scheduled to start on Sept. 9, Starmer said in his ultimatum.

"Ultimately, the only way to bring this humanitarian crisis to an end is through a long-term settlement," Starmer told media.

"Our goal remains a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable and sovereign Palestinian state," he added, "but, right now, that goal is under pressure like never before."

Starmer told reporters he always has supported recognizing a Palestinian state as a way to contribute to a lasting peace.

"We demand an immediate cease-fire to stop the slaughter, that the U.N. be allowed to send humanitarian assistance into Gaza on a continuing basis to prevent starvation and the immediate release of the hostages," Starmer said in a prepared statement on Tuesday.

Starmer did not say where the Palestinian state would be located or what incentive Hamas would have to agree to a cease-fire if continued hostilities would cause the United Kingdom to recognize such a state.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday announced that France will announce its recognition of a Palestinian state during September's U.N. conference.

Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected Starmer's statement, which it said endangers a viable cease-fire in Gaza.

"The shift in the British government's position at this time, following the French move and internal political pressures, constitutes a reward for Hamas and harms efforts to achieve a cease-fire in Gaza and a framework for the release of hostages," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Hamas-run Gaza Health ministry has reported more than 60,000 deaths of Gazans following Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israeli civilians that killed about 1,200 and kidnapped about 250 others.

Hamas continues holding 50 hostages, including 28 that Israel and others say likely are dead.

U.N. reports indicate Gaza is undergoing a "worst-case scenario of famine" after Israel temporarily halted aid shipments to Gaza from March to mid-May.

Starmer did not respond to a UPI request for comment on the matter.

