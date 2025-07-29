Thailand accuses Cambodia of violating hours-old cease-fire

Cambodian soldiers ride on a self-propelled multiple rocket launcher in Oddar Meanchey province, northwest of Cambodia, on Sunday. File Photo by Kith Serey/EPA

July 29 (UPI) -- Thailand said Tuesday that Cambodia violated their hours-old cease-fire that ended days of fighting between the neighbors over their disputed border.

The cease-fire went into effect at midnight Monday, halting fighting that began Thursday, which caused the deaths of more than 30 people and the displacement of hundreds of thousands.

In a statement Tuesday, Thailand accused Cambodian forces of deliberately violating the cease-fire agreement by attacking several areas within Thai territory. The attacks consisted of weapon fire, which the Royal Thai Army said it responded to in defense.

"It is deeply regrettable that at the designated time, the Thai side continued to detect that the Cambodian side had used weapons to attack Thai territory at multiple points, which constitutes a deliberate violation of the agreement with the intention of destroying the system of mutual trust," the Royal Thai army said in a statement.

"The Royal Thai Army therefore condemns such actions, and the Thai side finds it necessary to implement appropriate retaliatory measures under the legitimate right of self-defense."

Cambodia's military has rejected the accusation, saying it has "strictly adhered to the orders and agreements under the cease-fire."

"Cambodia has made a clear and firm commitment to respecting and implementing the terms of the Joint Cease-fire Declaration between the Cambodian and Thai armed forces," a spokesperson for Cambodia's Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

The two neighbors have been battling for decades over their disputed border, but tensions spiked earlier this month when five Thai soldiers were injured, including one who lost a leg, due to a landmine within the Thai-Cambodian border region.

Fighting erupted Thursday, with each side blaming the other for firing first.

However, a cease-fire was reached Monday during a meeting in Malaysia that was brokered by the United States with China in attendance.

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai of Thailand said in a statement that they have lodged a formal protest over Cambodia's alleged violation of the cease-fire agreement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the United States and China "to make it clear that cease-fire violations stem from Cambodia's lack of honesty and sincerity."

"At present, the government has ordered all branches of the military to remain fully deployed in order to uphold Thailand's sovereignty and protect the safety of the people," he said. "Thailand will not allow any infringement on its sovereignty under any circumstances."

Despite the alleged violation, regional military commanders from both sides held discussions to explore ways to resolve the conflict.