July 29, 2025 / 12:48 PM

Index: 3 Latin American nations offer nicer lifestyles for U.S. retirees

By Mar Puig
A man rests on Jaco beach, in San Jose, Costa Rica, in July 2024. The country attracts retirees with its biodiversity, peaceful environment and high-quality medical care. File Photo by Jeffrey Arguedas/EPA
July 29 (UPI) -- Panama, Mexico and Costa Rica have emerged as leading destinations for U.S. retirees this year, offering a more affordable, safer and more comfortable lifestyle overseas, according to the 2025 Global Retirement Index prepared by International Living magazine.

The rising global population over age 65 -- projected to reach 16% by 2050, according to Statista -- is driving a wave of retiree migration focused on mild climates, access to quality healthcare and an active lifestyle with lower financial strain.

Data from the Social Security Administration show that more than 730,000 U.S. retirees receive their benefits while living abroad, with Latin America accounting for a growing share.

Panama tops the global retirement rankings for its accessible pensioner visa, political stability and retiree perks, including 25% discounts on electricity and restaurant bills, and up to 50% off cultural activities.

The cost of living there for a couple starts at about$2,400 per month. The country also offers 18-month temporary residency through a remote work visa.

Mexico ranks fourth, driven by its low cost of living, cultural diversity and affordable healthcare. According to the report, a retiree can live comfortably on about $1,500 a month. In tourist areas such as the Riviera Maya, monthly rent averages around $500.

Puerto Vallarta, San Miguel de Allende and Chapala remain among the most popular destinations for U.S. retirees.

Costa Rica, ranked third in the index, attracts retirees with its biodiversity, peaceful environment and high-quality medical care. Residency is available with a minimum monthly income of $1,000, and housing can be found starting at $550 a month.

The Central Valley is especially popular for its mild climate and proximity to top-tier healthcare services.

Rosmery Hernández, a professor at the National University of Costa Rica, said the country "has spent decades building a quality-of-life environment based on public policy, education and civic participation, which today makes it attractive to retirees from the United States and Europe."

She also noted that Costa Rica offers a strong healthcare system, easy access to international flights and infrastructure that makes travel within the country easy.

However, Hernández warned that the growth of the international retiree market has accelerated gentrification in areas like Guanacaste, raising the cost of services and land for local residents.

"The challenge is finding a balance that allows local communities to coexist with new international residents, creating mutual benefits without triggering displacement," she said.

While European countries like Portugal, Spain and France also rank among the top international retirement destinations, Latin America offers advantages such as geographic proximity to the United States, more flexible immigration policies and a cultural environment that feels more familiar to many Americans, according to the retirement index.

All three Latin American countries have strengthened their immigration frameworks and services to attract this demographic, as more U.S. citizens view retiring abroad as both a financially viable and socially enriching option.

