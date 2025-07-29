Trending
World News
July 29, 2025 / 10:16 PM

Strong quake strikes near Russia; Tsunami alerts for Japan, U.S.

By Darryl Coote
An earthquake near Russia has prompted tsunami warnings for much of Japan's eastern coast and the United States' western coast. Image by UPI
An earthquake near Russia has prompted tsunami warnings for much of Japan's eastern coast and the United States' western coast. Image by UPI

July 29 (UPI) -- A strong magnitude-8.7 earthquake struck near Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday morning, prompting the Japanese government to issue tsunami warnings and evacuations along its northeastern coast, while warnings have been issued for much of the U.S. West Coast.

The Japan Meteorological Agency is warning of tsunamis as high as 3 meters, or nearly 9 feet, from northeastern Hokkaido southward to Wakayama Prefecture.

Tsunami warnings order the immediate evacuation from coastal regions and riverside areas to safer, higher ground.

Tsunami advisories have been issued for the rest of the southeastern coast of the country.

Japan Safe Travel, a division of the Asian nation's tourism organization, is warning that tsunamis are expected to strike the country between 1 and 3 meters starting at about 10 a.m. local time until at least 1:30 p.m.

A tsunami warning has also been issued for Hawaii and Alaska's Samalga Pass, while advisories have been issued for much of the U.S. and Canadian West Coast.

According to the National Weather Service, the tsunami could cause damage all along the coastlines of all Hawaiian islands and "urgent actions should be taken to protect lives and property."

"A tsunami has been generated that could cause damage along coastlines of all islands in the state of Hawaii," the NWS said in a statement. "Urgent action should be taken to protect lives and property."

For Samalga Pass, it said that a tsunami with "significant inundation is possible or is already occurring."

This is a developing story.

