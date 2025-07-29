Trending
July 29, 2025

Novo Nordisk appoints new CEO Maziar Doustdar

By Andrew Sookdeo
Novo Nordisk announced that Mike Doustdar has been appointed as the new CEO on Tuesday. Photo by Ida MArie Odgaard/EPA-EFE
July 29 (UPI) -- Novo Nordisk announced Tuesday that Mike Doustdar has been appointed as the company's new CEO.

Doustdar steps into the role succeeding Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen, effective Aug. 7, 2025, which will also serve as Joregensens last day.

"Mike is an exceptional leader and has the unanimous support of the board. We are confident that he is the best person to lead Novo Nordisk through its next growth phase. Mike has consistently demonstrated the ability to drive growth through strong commercial execution and building high-performing teams," Novo Nordisk Chair Helge Lund said in a press release. "This is an important moment for Novo Nordisk. The market is developing rapidly, and the company needs to address recent market challenges with speed and ambition. I believe Novo Nordisk will build on its strengths as a global leader in obesity and diabetes, and Mike has a clear vision of how to unlock the full potential of the opportunities ahead."

"It's an enormous privilege to lead this company at a time of tremendous opportunity and change. I come to this role with a sense of urgency, a laser focus on high performance, and a fierce determination for Novo Nordisk to aim higher than it's ever done, and to deliver to many more patients the innovation they need," said Doutsdar.

Novo Nordisk is also announcing its merging the company's Research & Early Development with its Development area into a consolidated R&D unit.

The company has also recently ended its partnership with Hims & Hers over its sale and promotion of a cheaper version of Wegovy, a weight loss drug last month.

