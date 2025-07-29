Trending
July 29, 2025 / 7:13 AM

Flooding kills at least 40 in and around Beijing, many still missing

By Paul Godfrey
Bystanders inspect a washed-up car in Taishitun, in Miyun, Beijing, on Tuesday, following deadly flooding in and around the Chinese capital. Photo by Andres Martinez Casares/EPA
July 29 (UPI) -- At least 40 people were killed in Beijing after the Chinese capital was hit with severe floods following days of heavy rain across the north of the country, authorities said Tuesday.

Most of the casualties were in the hilly northern suburb of Miyun, with 80,000 evacuated to safety, 130 surrounding villages without power and many areas cut off as roads became impassable. Two people were killed in Yanqing, also in the city's north.

A further eight people were confirmed killed in a landslide in Chengde city, 140 miles northeast of Beijing, after six months of rain fell over the weekend. Four people are unaccounted for.

The body of a passenger from a bus that went missing in Shanxi Province, southwest of Beijing, on Sunday was recovered from a river, but authorities have yet to find the bus and 13 other people riding it.

With more heavy rainfall forecast for Tuesday evening local time, President Xi Jinping called for an "all-out" effort by search and rescue teams to find the missing.

"No effort should be spared to search for and rescue those missing or trapped, to transfer and resettle residents in affected areas, and to reduce casualties to the greatest extent possible," the president said.

Anhui and the coastal provinces of Zhejiang and Jiangsu, as well as Shanghai, were under a Level IV emergency response alert due to approaching typhoon Co-May, with its center currently 300 miles southeast of Shanghai in the East China Sea and moving at around 9 m.p.h.

Co-May is gathering strength and is expected to bring heavy rain ahead of coming ashore between Zhoushan and Ningbo in Zhejiang Province sometime during Wednesday, with a possible second landfall in Shanghai's Pudong New Area or Fengxian District.

Southern China was also hit. Hong Kong was particularly affected by rainfall in excess of 4 inches an hour, forcing schools to close and authorities to issue landslide alerts and shutter parts of the subway system.

Conditions in the north and coastal regions contrasted with other areas of the country, which have been placed under heat alerts with temperatures forecast to top 40 degrees Celsius during the next seven-day period.

Latest Headlines

Seoul asks North Korea to respond to repatriation plan
World News // 2 hours ago
Seoul asks North Korea to respond to repatriation plan
SEOUL, July 29 (UPI) -- Seoul's Unification Ministry on Tuesday publicly called for Pyongyang to respond to its plan to repatriate the remains of a North Korean national found in June.
22 killed in Russian overnight attacks; Ukraine prison, hospital hit
World News // 3 hours ago
22 killed in Russian overnight attacks; Ukraine prison, hospital hit
July 29 (UPI) -- Russian forces overnight attacked dozens of Ukrainian cities, killing at least 22 people and injuring 85 others, officials said Tuesday.
Thailand accuses Cambodia of violating hours-old cease-fire
World News // 4 hours ago
Thailand accuses Cambodia of violating hours-old cease-fire
July 29 (UPI) -- Thailand said Tuesday that Cambodia violated their hours-old cease-fire that ended days of fighting between the neighbors over their disputed border.
N. Korea says Trump-Kim relationship 'not bad' but rejects nuclear talks
World News // 5 hours ago
N. Korea says Trump-Kim relationship 'not bad' but rejects nuclear talks
SEOUL, July 29 (UPI) -- The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Tuesday that the relationship with President Donald Trump was "not bad," but rejected nuclear talks.
Thailand, Cambodia agree to cease-fire to end fighting over border
World News // 1 day ago
Thailand, Cambodia agree to cease-fire to end fighting over border
July 28 (UPI) -- Conflict between Cambodia and Thailand will come to a halt Tuesday after coming to an agreement Monday.
Former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe found guilty of bribery and fraud
World News // 12 hours ago
Former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe found guilty of bribery and fraud
July 28 (UPI) -- Former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe Vélez was convicted Friday of bribing a witness and procedural fraud, following several hours of sentencing in a case that spanned more than a decade.
Chinese investment reshapes Latin America's economic integration
World News // 16 hours ago
Chinese investment reshapes Latin America's economic integration
July 28 (UPI) -- With more than $14.7 billion invested in Latin America and the Caribbean in 2024 China is solidifying its role as one of the region's leading economic players.
U.N. meeting looks at 2-state solution for Israel, Palestine
World News // 17 hours ago
U.N. meeting looks at 2-state solution for Israel, Palestine
July 28 (UPI) -- Government ministers from more than 100 countries on Monday gathered at the United Nations to consider a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict.
Russian airline Aeroflot cancels flights after as pro-Ukraine group claims hack
World News // 19 hours ago
Russian airline Aeroflot cancels flights after as pro-Ukraine group claims hack
July 28 (UPI) -- A cyber attack on Russia's largest airline on Monday saw dozens of canceled flights after a pro-Ukraine team took responsibility for hacking airline computer systems.
5 dead, 2 injured in Bangkok market shooting in Thailand
World News // 20 hours ago
5 dead, 2 injured in Bangkok market shooting in Thailand
July 28 (UPI) -- Five people died on Monday in Thailand after a mass shooting at a popular seafood market in the south Asian country's capital city.

Delta Co-pilot arrested at SFO
Delta Co-pilot arrested at SFO
One dead, 10 hurt in Atlanta mass shooting
One dead, 10 hurt in Atlanta mass shooting
Four dead, including NYPD officer, in New York skyscraper shooting
Four dead, including NYPD officer, in New York skyscraper shooting
Woman gets prison time for nearly $100 million in tax fraud
Woman gets prison time for nearly $100 million in tax fraud
Three dead in shooting outside Reno casino; suspect apprehended
Three dead in shooting outside Reno casino; suspect apprehended

