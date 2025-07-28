Trending
World News
July 28, 2025 / 7:24 PM / Updated at 9:43 AM

Former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe found guilty of bribery and fraud

By Osvaldo Silva
Share with X
Alvaro Uribe speaks to reporters upon arriving at Toronto International Airport in June 2010 to attend an economic summit. He is the first former head of state in Colombia to face a criminal conviction. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI
1 of 2 | Alvaro Uribe speaks to reporters upon arriving at Toronto International Airport in June 2010 to attend an economic summit. He is the first former head of state in Colombia to face a criminal conviction. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- Former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe Vélez was convicted Monday of bribing a witness and procedural fraud, following several hours of sentencing in a case that spanned more than a decade.

He is the first former head of state in Colombia to face a criminal conviction.

"It can be concluded, based on the prosecution's findings, that the criminal offense of bribery was sufficiently proven," Judge Sandra Liliana Heredia said as she read the verdict.

During his presidency, Uribe implemented a policy known as "Democratic Security," which reduced kidnapping and homicide rates and supported the demobilization of paramilitary and guerrilla forces.

Related

However, Uribe also faced sharp criticism over alleged human rights violations and the demobilization of paramilitary groups with impunity. His presidency was further overshadowed by the "false positives" scandal, in which thousands of civilians were killed by the military and falsely labeled as guerrilla fighters killed in combat.

According to the investigation, between 2012 and 2018, imprisoned paramilitaries were paid and pressured to change their testimony linking Uribe to illegal armed groups.

Sergio Escobar, executive director of the Medellín Global Center for Strategic International Studies, said the ruling is "the result of a series of legal missteps by the former president himself and comes amid an increasingly politicized climate. Now that he's been convicted, an appeal will follow, which takes us into October -- when the statute of limitations on this case expires. Regardless, he will no longer be able to claim he is innocent."

The case began in 2012, when then-Sen. Álvaro Uribe filed a complaint against Sen. Iván Cepeda Castro, accusing him of witness tampering in an effort to link Uribe to illegal armed groups. But the investigation soon took an unexpected turn.

The Supreme Court of Justice, which initially investigated Cepeda, found evidence that individuals close to Uribe had offered financial, legal and administrative benefits to former paramilitaries and guerrilla fighters in exchange for testimony against Cepeda.

In that context, Uribe was charged with manipulating evidence and misleading the justice system to influence judges and secure rulings favorable to his interests -- in the very investigation he had initiated against Cepeda.

"This conviction is a blow to his political career. At the same time, it sends a strong message about equality before the law -- even for the most powerful figures in the country," said José Francisco Salvo, an attorney and member of the NGO Derechos Ciudadanos.

He added that political polarization continues to shape the national response. "Some see the conviction as a victory for justice, while Uribe's supporters view it as political persecution and an attack by the left," Salvo said.

On Monday afternoon in a post on Twitter, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio decried the conviction.

"Former Colombian President Uribe's only crime has been to tirelessly fight and defend his homeland," Rubio tweeted. "The weaponization of Colombia's judicial branch by radical judges has now set a worrisome precedent."

Latest Headlines

Novo Nordisk appoints new CEO Maziar Doustdar
World News // 32 minutes ago
Novo Nordisk appoints new CEO Maziar Doustdar
July 29 (UPI) -- Novo Nordisk announced that Mike Doustdar has been appointed as the new CEO on Tuesday.
Global hunger body says 'worst case' famine scenario emerging in Gaza
World News // 38 minutes ago
Global hunger body says 'worst case' famine scenario emerging in Gaza
July 29 (UPI) -- A "worst-case scenario of famine" is playing out in Gaza as access to food plummets to unprecedented lows, according to the IPC global hunger authority.
Flooding kills at least 40 in and around Beijing, many still missing
World News // 2 hours ago
Flooding kills at least 40 in and around Beijing, many still missing
July 29 (UPI) -- Authorities in Beijing's northern suburbs and adjacent provinces were scrambling to reach victims of deadly flooding caused by extreme rainy season downpours.
Seoul asks North Korea to respond to repatriation plan
World News // 4 hours ago
Seoul asks North Korea to respond to repatriation plan
SEOUL, July 29 (UPI) -- Seoul's Unification Ministry on Tuesday publicly called for Pyongyang to respond to its plan to repatriate the remains of a North Korean national found in June.
22 killed in Russian overnight attacks; Ukraine prison, hospital hit
World News // 5 hours ago
22 killed in Russian overnight attacks; Ukraine prison, hospital hit
July 29 (UPI) -- Russian forces overnight attacked dozens of Ukrainian cities, killing at least 22 people and injuring 85 others, officials said Tuesday.
Thailand accuses Cambodia of violating hours-old cease-fire
World News // 6 hours ago
Thailand accuses Cambodia of violating hours-old cease-fire
July 29 (UPI) -- Thailand said Tuesday that Cambodia violated their hours-old cease-fire that ended days of fighting between the neighbors over their disputed border.
N. Korea says Trump-Kim relationship 'not bad' but rejects nuclear talks
World News // 7 hours ago
N. Korea says Trump-Kim relationship 'not bad' but rejects nuclear talks
SEOUL, July 29 (UPI) -- The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Tuesday that the relationship with President Donald Trump was "not bad," but rejected nuclear talks.
Thailand, Cambodia agree to cease-fire to end fighting over border
World News // 1 day ago
Thailand, Cambodia agree to cease-fire to end fighting over border
July 28 (UPI) -- Conflict between Cambodia and Thailand will come to a halt Tuesday after coming to an agreement Monday.
Chinese investment reshapes Latin America's economic integration
World News // 18 hours ago
Chinese investment reshapes Latin America's economic integration
July 28 (UPI) -- With more than $14.7 billion invested in Latin America and the Caribbean in 2024 China is solidifying its role as one of the region's leading economic players.
U.N. meeting looks at 2-state solution for Israel, Palestine
World News // 19 hours ago
U.N. meeting looks at 2-state solution for Israel, Palestine
July 28 (UPI) -- Government ministers from more than 100 countries on Monday gathered at the United Nations to consider a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

Trending Stories

Delta Co-pilot arrested at SFO
Delta Co-pilot arrested at SFO
One dead, 10 hurt in Atlanta mass shooting
One dead, 10 hurt in Atlanta mass shooting
Four dead, including NYPD officer, in New York skyscraper shooting
Four dead, including NYPD officer, in New York skyscraper shooting
DOJ files misconduct complaint against Judge James Boasberg
DOJ files misconduct complaint against Judge James Boasberg
Woman gets prison time for nearly $100 million in tax fraud
Woman gets prison time for nearly $100 million in tax fraud

Follow Us