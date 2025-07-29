Trending
World News
July 29, 2025 / 2:20 PM

State Department increases reward for info on al-Qaeda leader to $10M

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
The State Department is offering a $10 million reward for information identifying or locating al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula leader Sa-ad Bin Atef al-Awlaki. Image Courtesy of the State Department
The State Department is offering a $10 million reward for information identifying or locating al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula leader Sa-ad Bin Atef al-Awlaki. Image Courtesy of the State Department

July 29 (UPI) -- The State Department has increased to $10 million its reward for information leading to the identification or location of the leader of al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula.

Sa'ad bin Atef al-Awlaki is the man the State Department says leads AQAP and has called for attacks against the United States and its allies.

Al-Awlaki also has led AQAP attacks against the United States and kidnapped Americans and other Westerners in Yemen in his prior role as the amir of the Shabwah province in Yemen, according to a State Department news release issued on Tuesday.

The State Department previously offered a $6 million reward for information identifying or locating al-Awlaki's whereabouts via the Rewards for Justice program.

Al-Awlaki also goes by the names Sa'd Muhammad Atif and Jalaal al-Sa-idi and was born in Yemen sometime between 1978 and 1983.

He stands 5'6" and has a thin build, according to the State Department.

The State Department also is offering rewards of $5 million and $4 million, respectively, for information leading to the identification or location of Ibrahim al-Banna and Ibrahim Ahmed Mahmoud al-Qosi.

Al-Banna and al-Qosi are part of the leadership team that assists al-Awlaki in his role as the leader of AQAP.

Anyone with information on al-Awlaki, al-Banna or al-Qosi can contact the Rewards for Justice office via Telegram, Signal or WhatsApp at +1202-702-7843.

Those using a Tor browser also can contact the Rewards for Justice's Tor-based tipline at he5dybnt7sr6cm32xt77pazmtm65flqy6irivtflruqfc5ep7eiodiad.onion.

Congress created the Rewards for Justice program in 1984, which is administered by the State Department's Bureau of Diplomatic Security.

The program offers rewards for information that helps protect American lives, U.S. interests and national security.

Since its inception, Rewards for Justice has paid out more than $250 million in rewards to more than 125 people who provided information that helped protect U.S. citizens and end threats to national security.

This Week in Washington

President Donald Trump leaves at the White House, Washington, on July 25, 2025. He is due to visit Scotland for a four-day visit. Photo by Will Oliver/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Latin America has the fastest aging population in world
World News // 1 hour ago
Latin America has the fastest aging population in world
July 29 (UPI) -- According to the United Nations Population Division, Latin America will make the demographic shift from a young to an aging society in less than 40 years.
IMF ups global economic outlook after lower tariffs but warns of risk
World News // 1 hour ago
IMF ups global economic outlook after lower tariffs but warns of risk
July 29 (UPI) -- The U.S.-based International Monetary Fund says global economic growth will be better than expected despite a slowdown in the U.S. economy over fluctuating tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.
Index: 3 Latin American nations offer nicer lifestyles for U.S. retirees
World News // 1 hour ago
Index: 3 Latin American nations offer nicer lifestyles for U.S. retirees
July 29 (UPI) -- Panama, Mexico and Costa Rica have emerged as leading destinations for U.S. retirees, offering a more affordable, safer and more comfortable lifestyle
Dutch government expels top Israeli officials over Gaza, commits aid
World News // 2 hours ago
Dutch government expels top Israeli officials over Gaza, commits aid
July 29 (UPI) -- The Netherlands banned two high-ranking Israeli officials over the state of affairs in Gaza and allegations of meddling by Israel to influence society.
Former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe found guilty of bribery and fraud
World News // 19 hours ago
Former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe found guilty of bribery and fraud
July 28 (UPI) -- Former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe Vélez was convicted Monday of bribing a witness and procedural fraud, following several hours of sentencing.
Novo Nordisk appoints new CEO Maziar Doustdar
World News // 5 hours ago
Novo Nordisk appoints new CEO Maziar Doustdar
July 29 (UPI) -- Novo Nordisk announced that Mike Doustdar has been appointed as the new CEO on Tuesday.
Global hunger body says 'worst case' famine scenario emerging in Gaza
World News // 5 hours ago
Global hunger body says 'worst case' famine scenario emerging in Gaza
July 29 (UPI) -- A "worst-case scenario of famine" is playing out in Gaza as access to food plummets to unprecedented lows, according to the IPC global hunger authority.
Flooding kills at least 40 in and around Beijing, many still missing
World News // 7 hours ago
Flooding kills at least 40 in and around Beijing, many still missing
July 29 (UPI) -- Authorities in Beijing's northern suburbs and adjacent provinces were scrambling to reach victims of deadly flooding caused by extreme rainy season downpours.
Seoul asks North Korea to respond to repatriation plan
World News // 8 hours ago
Seoul asks North Korea to respond to repatriation plan
SEOUL, July 29 (UPI) -- Seoul's Unification Ministry on Tuesday publicly called for Pyongyang to respond to its plan to repatriate the remains of a North Korean national found in June.
22 killed in Russian overnight attacks; Ukraine prison, hospital hit
World News // 9 hours ago
22 killed in Russian overnight attacks; Ukraine prison, hospital hit
July 29 (UPI) -- Russian forces overnight attacked dozens of Ukrainian cities, killing at least 22 people and injuring 85 others, officials said Tuesday.

Trending Stories

Education Department launches civil rights investigation into Duke
Education Department launches civil rights investigation into Duke
DOJ files misconduct complaint against Judge James Boasberg
DOJ files misconduct complaint against Judge James Boasberg
Four dead, including NYPD officer, in New York skyscraper shooting
Four dead, including NYPD officer, in New York skyscraper shooting
Three dead in shooting outside Reno casino; suspect apprehended
Three dead in shooting outside Reno casino; suspect apprehended
Woman gets prison time for nearly $100 million in tax fraud
Woman gets prison time for nearly $100 million in tax fraud

Follow Us