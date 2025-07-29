Trending
World News
July 29, 2025 / 12:09 PM

Dutch government expels top Israeli officials over Gaza, commits aid

Netherlands calls Israel a foreign security threat.

By Chris Benson
Share with X
Prime Minister of Netherlands Dick Schoof speaks at the UN General Assembly 79th session General Debate in UN General Assembly Hall at the United Nations Headquarters on Thursday, September 26, 2024 in New York City. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
Prime Minister of Netherlands Dick Schoof speaks at the UN General Assembly 79th session General Debate in UN General Assembly Hall at the United Nations Headquarters on Thursday, September 26, 2024 in New York City. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- The Dutch government expelled two high-ranking Israeli officials over the current state of affairs in Gaza and allegations of meddling by Israel in attempts to influence society in the Netherlands.

Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich were tagged as "undesirable aliens" in the country's Schengen information system and barred from the country over the "unbearable and indefensible" situation in the Gaza Strip, according to a letter on Monday to parliament by Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp.

It would would prohibit their entry from 25 out of the 27 EU bloc nations.

"The decision is based on their repeated incitement of settler violence against Palestinians, calls for illegal settlement expansion and advocacy for ethnic cleansing in Gaza," Veldkamp wrote.

Related

Veldkamp's letter further stated the Netherlands will commit more than $5 million in humanitarian aid to Gaza spread out between the Red Cross and the U.N.'s Office for Support Services.

In addition, it hinted at restrictions on weaponry exports, saying it's "virtually impossible" for future export licenses under current conditions to be approved by the government.

The acts followed Monday's emergency meeting in the Hague with caretaker Prime Minister Dick Schoof's government, including Veldkamp and Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans.

It arrived after growing international and internal pressure as the European Union looks to review its Israeli aid agreement on Tuesday.

On Monday, Schoof said the Netherlands will push for "further European measures, for example, in the realm of trade," which stirred Israeli President Isaac Herzog to reply on X that it would be a "HUGE mistake if the EU takes such steps" and accused the western European nation of ignoring the remaining Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

According to Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry, nearly 60,000 people as of July 28 have been killed. It included over 17,000 children and over 145,000 injured by IDF strikes.

Independent verification of these figures has been made nearly impossible with Israel's attempts to stifle international journalists from entering the war-torn territory.

It signals growing frustration in Europe as patience thins with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

This month, the Netherlands' counterterrorism agency designated Israel as a foreign security threat alongside Russia, Turkey and Iran, citing allegations of attempts to influence Dutch society via political or other means after the Israeli government took what the Hague called an "unusual" and "undesirable" step.

Israel's Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism directly issued a report to selected Dutch journalists and politicians and bypassed government officials stemming from November 2024's football match pitting Israel's Maccabi Tel Aviv and the Amsterdam-based Ajax teams, which led to public unrest.

It arrived after nearly 30 nations last week, including Britain, Canada, France, Italy and Australia, called for Iran's terror syndicate to release the remaining Israeli hostages, saying the growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza had "reached new depths" and "must end now."

"In a place where terrorism is tolerated and terrorists are welcomed, a Jewish minister from Israel is unwanted, terrorists are free, and Jews are boycotted," Ben-Gvir, Israel's right-wing national security chief, said Tuesday on X.

Latest Headlines

Index: 3 Latin American nations offer nicer lifestyles for U.S. retirees
World News // 24 minutes ago
Index: 3 Latin American nations offer nicer lifestyles for U.S. retirees
July 29 (UPI) -- Panama, Mexico and Costa Rica have emerged as leading destinations for U.S. retirees, offering a more affordable, safer and more comfortable lifestyle
Former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe found guilty of bribery and fraud
World News // 17 hours ago
Former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe found guilty of bribery and fraud
July 28 (UPI) -- Former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe Vélez was convicted Monday of bribing a witness and procedural fraud, following several hours of sentencing.
Novo Nordisk appoints new CEO Maziar Doustdar
World News // 3 hours ago
Novo Nordisk appoints new CEO Maziar Doustdar
July 29 (UPI) -- Novo Nordisk announced that Mike Doustdar has been appointed as the new CEO on Tuesday.
Global hunger body says 'worst case' famine scenario emerging in Gaza
World News // 3 hours ago
Global hunger body says 'worst case' famine scenario emerging in Gaza
July 29 (UPI) -- A "worst-case scenario of famine" is playing out in Gaza as access to food plummets to unprecedented lows, according to the IPC global hunger authority.
Flooding kills at least 40 in and around Beijing, many still missing
World News // 5 hours ago
Flooding kills at least 40 in and around Beijing, many still missing
July 29 (UPI) -- Authorities in Beijing's northern suburbs and adjacent provinces were scrambling to reach victims of deadly flooding caused by extreme rainy season downpours.
Seoul asks North Korea to respond to repatriation plan
World News // 7 hours ago
Seoul asks North Korea to respond to repatriation plan
SEOUL, July 29 (UPI) -- Seoul's Unification Ministry on Tuesday publicly called for Pyongyang to respond to its plan to repatriate the remains of a North Korean national found in June.
22 killed in Russian overnight attacks; Ukraine prison, hospital hit
World News // 8 hours ago
22 killed in Russian overnight attacks; Ukraine prison, hospital hit
July 29 (UPI) -- Russian forces overnight attacked dozens of Ukrainian cities, killing at least 22 people and injuring 85 others, officials said Tuesday.
Thailand accuses Cambodia of violating hours-old cease-fire
World News // 9 hours ago
Thailand accuses Cambodia of violating hours-old cease-fire
July 29 (UPI) -- Thailand said Tuesday that Cambodia violated their hours-old cease-fire that ended days of fighting between the neighbors over their disputed border.
N. Korea says Trump-Kim relationship 'not bad' but rejects nuclear talks
World News // 10 hours ago
N. Korea says Trump-Kim relationship 'not bad' but rejects nuclear talks
SEOUL, July 29 (UPI) -- The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Tuesday that the relationship with President Donald Trump was "not bad," but rejected nuclear talks.
Thailand, Cambodia agree to cease-fire to end fighting over border
World News // 1 day ago
Thailand, Cambodia agree to cease-fire to end fighting over border
July 28 (UPI) -- Conflict between Cambodia and Thailand will come to a halt Tuesday after coming to an agreement Monday.

Trending Stories

DOJ files misconduct complaint against Judge James Boasberg
DOJ files misconduct complaint against Judge James Boasberg
Four dead, including NYPD officer, in New York skyscraper shooting
Four dead, including NYPD officer, in New York skyscraper shooting
Education Department launches civil rights investigation into Duke
Education Department launches civil rights investigation into Duke
One dead, 10 hurt in Atlanta mass shooting
One dead, 10 hurt in Atlanta mass shooting
Woman gets prison time for nearly $100 million in tax fraud
Woman gets prison time for nearly $100 million in tax fraud

Follow Us