Trending
World News
July 29, 2025 / 2:47 AM

N. Korea says Trump-Kim relationship 'not bad' but rejects nuclear talks

By Thomas Maresca
Share with X
North Korea said Tuesday that the relationship between U.S. President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un was "not bad," but rejected nuclear talks. The two leaders met three times during Trump's first administration, including at the DMZ in 2019. File White House Photo by Shealah Craighead/UPI
North Korea said Tuesday that the relationship between U.S. President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un was "not bad," but rejected nuclear talks. The two leaders met three times during Trump's first administration, including at the DMZ in 2019. File White House Photo by Shealah Craighead/UPI | License Photo

SEOUL, July 29 (UPI) -- The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Tuesday that her brother's relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump was "not bad," but dismissed the notion of resuming denuclearization talks with Washington.

"I do not want to deny the fact that the personal relationship between the head of our state and the U.S. president is not bad," Kim Yo Jong said in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency.

"However, if the personal relations between the top leaders of the DPRK and the U.S. are to serve the purpose of denuclearization, it can be interpreted as nothing but a mockery of the other party," she said.

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea is the official name of North Korea.

Related

"Shortly ago, a person in authority of the White House said ... that [Trump] is still open to dialogue with the DPRK leader for achieving the complete denuclearization of the DPRK," Kim said. "Any attempt to deny the position of the DPRK as a nuclear weapons state ... will be thoroughly rejected."

Kim appeared to be responding to a Yonhap news agency report Saturday that quoted an unnamed White House official as saying Trump "remains open to engaging with Leader Kim to achieve a fully denuclearized North Korea."

During Trump's first term, the two leaders held a pair of high-profile summits and met briefly a third time at the DMZ. The diplomatic outreach failed to result in a nuclear deal, however, and Pyongyang has accelerated the development of its weapons programs in the intervening years.

In April, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that there had been communication with North Korea and that the two sides would "probably do something at some point."

"I have a very good relationship with [Kim]," Trump said. "I think it's very important. He's a big nuclear nation and he's a very smart guy."

In September 2022, the North passed a law declaring itself a nuclear weapons state and giving it the right to conduct a preemptive nuclear strike in self-defense. Kim called the decision "irreversible" and later amended the country's constitution to enshrine the permanent growth of Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.

In her statement Tuesday, Kim Yo Jong said any efforts to engage with North Korea would require acknowledging "the hard fact that its capabilities and geopolitical environment have radically changed."

"The recognition of the irreversible position of the DPRK as a nuclear weapons state ... should be a prerequisite for predicting and thinking everything in the future," she said. "It would be advisable to seek another way of contact on the basis of such new thinking."

Kim's remarks came one day after she released a statement condemning Seoul's military alliance with Washington and saying that Pyongyang had "no interest" in efforts by the administration of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung to improve relations.

Latest Headlines

Thailand accuses Cambodia of violating hours-old cease-fire
World News // 8 minutes ago
Thailand accuses Cambodia of violating hours-old cease-fire
July 29 (UPI) -- Thailand said Tuesday that Cambodia violated their hours-old cease-fire that ended days of fighting between the neighbors over their disputed border.
Thailand, Cambodia agree to cease-fire to end fighting over border
World News // 23 hours ago
Thailand, Cambodia agree to cease-fire to end fighting over border
July 28 (UPI) -- Conflict between Cambodia and Thailand will come to a halt Tuesday after coming to an agreement Monday.
Former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe found guilty of bribery and fraud
World News // 8 hours ago
Former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe found guilty of bribery and fraud
July 28 (UPI) -- Former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe Vélez was convicted Friday of bribing a witness and procedural fraud, following several hours of sentencing in a case that spanned more than a decade.
Chinese investment reshapes Latin America's economic integration
World News // 12 hours ago
Chinese investment reshapes Latin America's economic integration
July 28 (UPI) -- With more than $14.7 billion invested in Latin America and the Caribbean in 2024 China is solidifying its role as one of the region's leading economic players.
U.N. meeting looks at 2-state solution for Israel, Palestine
World News // 12 hours ago
U.N. meeting looks at 2-state solution for Israel, Palestine
July 28 (UPI) -- Government ministers from more than 100 countries on Monday gathered at the United Nations to consider a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict.
Russian airline Aeroflot cancels flights after as pro-Ukraine group claims hack
World News // 14 hours ago
Russian airline Aeroflot cancels flights after as pro-Ukraine group claims hack
July 28 (UPI) -- A cyber attack on Russia's largest airline on Monday saw dozens of canceled flights after a pro-Ukraine team took responsibility for hacking airline computer systems.
5 dead, 2 injured in Bangkok market shooting in Thailand
World News // 16 hours ago
5 dead, 2 injured in Bangkok market shooting in Thailand
July 28 (UPI) -- Five people died on Monday in Thailand after a mass shooting at a popular seafood market in the south Asian country's capital city.
Israel groups: Anihilation of Gaza people, health systems 'genocide'
World News // 17 hours ago
Israel groups: Anihilation of Gaza people, health systems 'genocide'
July 28 (UPI) -- Two Israel-based rights groups accused Israel of genocide in Gaza due to both the mass killings from military action and "catastrophic" living conditions.
EU accuses Temu of failing to prevent sale of unsafe products
World News // 18 hours ago
EU accuses Temu of failing to prevent sale of unsafe products
July 28 (UPI) -- The European Commission on Monday charged Temu with breaking the EU's Digital Services Act by failing to prevent the sale of usnafe products that violate its standards.
Elon Musk says Telsa, Samsung signed $16.5 billion chip deal
World News // 19 hours ago
Elon Musk says Telsa, Samsung signed $16.5 billion chip deal
July 28 (UPI) -- Elon Musk announced Telsa signed a deal for $16.5 billion to obtain semiconductor chips from Samsung Electronic, on Sunday.

Trending Stories

Delta Co-pilot arrested at SFO
Delta Co-pilot arrested at SFO
NATO fighter jets scrambled as Russia attacks Ukraine
NATO fighter jets scrambled as Russia attacks Ukraine
North Korea rejects Seoul's efforts at reconciliation
North Korea rejects Seoul's efforts at reconciliation
One dead, 10 hurt in Atlanta mass shooting
One dead, 10 hurt in Atlanta mass shooting
Man hospitalized following bear attack in B.C.
Man hospitalized following bear attack in B.C.

Follow Us