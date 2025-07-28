World News
July 28, 2025 / 8:43 AM

Elon Musk says Telsa, Samsung signed $16.5 billion chip deal

By Andrew Sookdeo
Elon Musk announced Telsa signed a deal for $16.5 billion to obtain semiconductor chips from Samsung Electronic, on Sunday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- Elon Musk announced Telsa signed a deal for $16.5 billion to obtain semiconductor chips from Samsung.

Musk on Sunday confirmed that Tesla had entered the deal with Samsung after the latter announced a supply agreement, but did not disclose the company it was working with.

"Samsung's giant new Texas fab will be dedicated to making Tesla's next-generation AI6 chip. The strategic importance of this is hard to overstate. Samsung currently makes AI4.TSMC will make AI5, which just finished design, initially in Taiwan and then Arizona," Musk said.

"Samsung agreed to allow Tesla to assist in maximizing manufacturing efficiency. This is a critical point, as I will walk the line personally to accelerate the pace of progress," Musk said on X.

In the filling for the contract, the effective start date was on July 26, 2025, and it ends Dec. 31, 2033. Samsung initially said that the name of the company in collaboration will not be disclosed until the end of 2033, "to protect trade secrets".

