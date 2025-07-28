Trending
World News
July 28, 2025 / 7:24 PM / Updated at 8:02 PM

Former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe found guilty of bribery and fraud

By Osvaldo Silva
Share with X
Alvaro Uribe speaks to reporters upon arriving at Toronto International Airport in June 2010 to attend an economic summit. He is the first former head of state in Colombia to face a criminal conviction. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI
1 of 2 | Alvaro Uribe speaks to reporters upon arriving at Toronto International Airport in June 2010 to attend an economic summit. He is the first former head of state in Colombia to face a criminal conviction. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- Former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe Vélez was convicted Monday of bribing a witness and procedural fraud, following several hours of sentencing in a case that spanned more than a decade.

He is the first former head of state in Colombia to face a criminal conviction.

"It can be concluded, based on the prosecution's findings, that the criminal offense of bribery was sufficiently proven," Judge Sandra Liliana Heredia said as she read the verdict.

During his presidency, Uribe implemented a policy known as "Democratic Security," which reduced kidnapping and homicide rates and supported the demobilization of paramilitary and guerrilla forces.

Related

However, Uribe also faced sharp criticism over alleged human rights violations and the demobilization of paramilitary groups with impunity. His presidency was further overshadowed by the "false positives" scandal, in which thousands of civilians were killed by the military and falsely labeled as guerrilla fighters killed in combat.

According to the investigation, between 2012 and 2018, imprisoned paramilitaries were paid and pressured to change their testimony linking Uribe to illegal armed groups.

Sergio Escobar, executive director of the Medellín Global Center for Strategic International Studies, said the ruling is "the result of a series of legal missteps by the former president himself and comes amid an increasingly politicized climate. Now that he's been convicted, an appeal will follow, which takes us into October -- when the statute of limitations on this case expires. Regardless, he will no longer be able to claim he is innocent."

The case began in 2012, when then-Sen. Álvaro Uribe filed a complaint against Sen. Iván Cepeda Castro, accusing him of witness tampering in an effort to link Uribe to illegal armed groups. But the investigation soon took an unexpected turn.

The Supreme Court of Justice, which initially investigated Cepeda, found evidence that individuals close to Uribe had offered financial, legal and administrative benefits to former paramilitaries and guerrilla fighters in exchange for testimony against Cepeda.

In that context, Uribe was charged with manipulating evidence and misleading the justice system to influence judges and secure rulings favorable to his interests -- in the very investigation he had initiated against Cepeda.

"This conviction is a blow to his political career. At the same time, it sends a strong message about equality before the law -- even for the most powerful figures in the country," said José Francisco Salvo, an attorney and member of the NGO Derechos Ciudadanos.

He added that political polarization continues to shape the national response. "Some see the conviction as a victory for justice, while Uribe's supporters view it as political persecution and an attack by the left," Salvo said.

On Monday afternoon in a post on Twitter, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio decried the conviction.

"Former Colombian President Uribe's only crime has been to tirelessly fight and defend his homeland," Rubio tweeted. "The weaponization of Colombia's judicial branch by radical judges has now set a worrisome precedent."

Latest Headlines

Chinese investment reshapes Latin America's economic integration
World News // 4 hours ago
Chinese investment reshapes Latin America's economic integration
July 28 (UPI) -- With more than $14.7 billion invested in Latin America and the Caribbean in 2024 China is solidifying its role as one of the region's leading economic players.
U.N. meeting looks at 2-state solution for Israel, Palestine
World News // 5 hours ago
U.N. meeting looks at 2-state solution for Israel, Palestine
July 28 (UPI) -- Government ministers from more than 100 countries on Monday gathered at the United Nations to consider a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict.
Russian airline Aeroflot cancels flights after as pro-Ukraine group claims hack
World News // 7 hours ago
Russian airline Aeroflot cancels flights after as pro-Ukraine group claims hack
July 28 (UPI) -- A cyber attack on Russia's largest airline on Monday saw dozens of canceled flights after a pro-Ukraine team took responsibility for hacking airline computer systems.
5 dead, 2 injured in Bangkok market shooting in Thailand
World News // 8 hours ago
5 dead, 2 injured in Bangkok market shooting in Thailand
July 28 (UPI) -- Five people died on Monday in Thailand after a mass shooting at a popular seafood market in the south Asian country's capital city.
Israel groups: Anihilation of Gaza people, health systems 'genocide'
World News // 9 hours ago
Israel groups: Anihilation of Gaza people, health systems 'genocide'
July 28 (UPI) -- Two Israel-based rights groups accused Israel of genocide in Gaza due to both the mass killings from military action and "catastrophic" living conditions.
Thailand, Cambodia agree to cease-fire to end fighting over border
World News // 16 hours ago
Thailand, Cambodia agree to cease-fire to end fighting over border
July 28 (UPI) -- Conflict between Cambodia and Thailand will come to a halt Tuesday after coming to an agreement Monday.
EU accuses Temu of failing to prevent sale of unsafe products
World News // 10 hours ago
EU accuses Temu of failing to prevent sale of unsafe products
July 28 (UPI) -- The European Commission on Monday charged Temu with breaking the EU's Digital Services Act by failing to prevent the sale of usnafe products that violate its standards.
Elon Musk says Telsa, Samsung signed $16.5 billion chip deal
World News // 11 hours ago
Elon Musk says Telsa, Samsung signed $16.5 billion chip deal
July 28 (UPI) -- Elon Musk announced Telsa signed a deal for $16.5 billion to obtain semiconductor chips from Samsung Electronic, on Sunday.
Nurses in England's NHS take step closer to industrial action over pay
World News // 12 hours ago
Nurses in England's NHS take step closer to industrial action over pay
July 28 (UPI) -- Nurses in Britain's National Health Service moved one step closer to striking after rejecting a 3.6% pay rise, a move that could see them join striking doctors.
NATO fighter jets scrambled as Russia attacks Ukraine
World News // 14 hours ago
NATO fighter jets scrambled as Russia attacks Ukraine
July 28 (UPI) -- NATO aircraft were scrambled Sunday night to respond to a Russian attack on Ukraine, the Polish military said Monday.

Trending Stories

Delta Co-pilot arrested at SFO
Delta Co-pilot arrested at SFO
NATO fighter jets scrambled as Russia attacks Ukraine
NATO fighter jets scrambled as Russia attacks Ukraine
North Korea rejects Seoul's efforts at reconciliation
North Korea rejects Seoul's efforts at reconciliation
Suspect sought in deaths of couple hiking in Arkansas State Park
Suspect sought in deaths of couple hiking in Arkansas State Park
Small plane crashes near Idaho airport, killing all 3 on board
Small plane crashes near Idaho airport, killing all 3 on board

Follow Us