Former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe found guilty of bribery and fraud

July 28 (UPI) -- Former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe Vélez was convicted Monday of bribing a witness and procedural fraud, following several hours of sentencing in a case that spanned more than a decade.

He is the first former head of state in Colombia to face a criminal conviction.

"It can be concluded, based on the prosecution's findings, that the criminal offense of bribery was sufficiently proven," Judge Sandra Liliana Heredia said as she read the verdict.

During his presidency, Uribe implemented a policy known as "Democratic Security," which reduced kidnapping and homicide rates and supported the demobilization of paramilitary and guerrilla forces.

However, Uribe also faced sharp criticism over alleged human rights violations and the demobilization of paramilitary groups with impunity. His presidency was further overshadowed by the "false positives" scandal, in which thousands of civilians were killed by the military and falsely labeled as guerrilla fighters killed in combat.

According to the investigation, between 2012 and 2018, imprisoned paramilitaries were paid and pressured to change their testimony linking Uribe to illegal armed groups.

Sergio Escobar, executive director of the Medellín Global Center for Strategic International Studies, said the ruling is "the result of a series of legal missteps by the former president himself and comes amid an increasingly politicized climate. Now that he's been convicted, an appeal will follow, which takes us into October -- when the statute of limitations on this case expires. Regardless, he will no longer be able to claim he is innocent."

The case began in 2012, when then-Sen. Álvaro Uribe filed a complaint against Sen. Iván Cepeda Castro, accusing him of witness tampering in an effort to link Uribe to illegal armed groups. But the investigation soon took an unexpected turn.

The Supreme Court of Justice, which initially investigated Cepeda, found evidence that individuals close to Uribe had offered financial, legal and administrative benefits to former paramilitaries and guerrilla fighters in exchange for testimony against Cepeda.

In that context, Uribe was charged with manipulating evidence and misleading the justice system to influence judges and secure rulings favorable to his interests -- in the very investigation he had initiated against Cepeda.

"This conviction is a blow to his political career. At the same time, it sends a strong message about equality before the law -- even for the most powerful figures in the country," said José Francisco Salvo, an attorney and member of the NGO Derechos Ciudadanos.

He added that political polarization continues to shape the national response. "Some see the conviction as a victory for justice, while Uribe's supporters view it as political persecution and an attack by the left," Salvo said.

On Monday afternoon in a post on Twitter, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio decried the conviction.

"Former Colombian President Uribe's only crime has been to tirelessly fight and defend his homeland," Rubio tweeted. "The weaponization of Colombia's judicial branch by radical judges has now set a worrisome precedent."