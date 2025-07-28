World News
July 28, 2025 / 4:38 AM

Man hospitalized following bear attack in B.C.

By Darryl Coote
July 28 (UPI) -- A man was hospitalized in Canada's western province of British Columbia following a bear attack over the weekend, officials said.

The man had sustained "significant injuries" and underwent surgery at a hospital in Cranbrook, a city located about 523 miles east of Vancouver, the province's Conservation Officer Service said in a statement Sunday.

According to officials, the man and his wife were riding e-bikes along the Kootenay River near West Creston when, at about 4:30 p.m. PDT Saturday, the wife heard her husband scream and saw a grizzly bear running toward her.

"She used bear spray and then noticed a second grizzly bear attacking her husband. She again used bear spray and both bears ran off," it said.

Emergency crews were then called to the scene, and the man was transported to the hospital.

Though both COS personnel and Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers swept the area, no bears were located, it said.

"Three major trails in the area were closed off and signage installed. Traps were se last night. No bears were captured overnight," it added.

