Cambodia, Thailand to meet Monday for cease-fire talks

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (C) looks on as Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet (L) and Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai (R) take part in talks on a possible ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia; in Putrajaya, Malaysia, 28 July 2025. Photo by Mohd Rasfan/EPA

July 28 (UPI) -- Cambodia and Thailand are meeting Monday in Malaysia for talks to end days of deadly fighting over their disputed border.

The meeting comes as fighting continues between the Asian neighbors and after U.S. President Donald Trump announced over the weekend that they had agreed to "immediately meet and quickly work out a Ceasefire and, ultimately, PEACE."

Prime Minister Hun Manet of Cambodia and acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai both confirmed their separate Saturday night conversations with the American leader.

Manet confirmed in a statement that he will lead the Cambodian delegation to Kuala Lumpur, where the meeting will be held.

"The purpose of the meeting is to reach an immediate cease-fire, which the prime ministers of both countries, Cambodia and Thailand, agreed on following the initial idea of President Donald Trump last night," he said in a statement.

He added that China will be participating.

Meanwhile, Wechayachai has raised concerns over Cambodia's willingness to achieve a cease-fire.

"Thailand agrees in principle to have a cease-fire in place. However, Thailand would like to see sincere intention from the Cambodian side," he said in a statement.

Thailand's Foreign Affairs Ministry reiterated its stance on Sunday.

"Cambodia must demonstrate sincerity and good faith in resolving the issue," it said in a statement. "Thailand stands ready to engage in dialogue to bring forth measures and procedures for the cease-fire and the eventual peaceful resolution of the conflict."

It pointed to Cambodian forces continuing to launch attacks into Thailand as evidence that "clearly reflects that Cambodia still lacks the sincerity to end hostilities."

"More importantly, they are still neglecting basic humanitarian principles by their indiscriminate attacks."

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed late Sunday that his staff was "on the ground in Malaysia to assist in the peace efforts."

"We want this conflict to end as soon as possible," he said in a statement on X, referring to himself and the American president.

The fighting began Thursday, with each side blaming the other for renewing a decades-old conflict over their disputed border.

Thailand has said that at least 14 civilians have been killed, and that it has returned the bodies of 12 slain Cambodians to their native country. Reports state at least 34 people have been killed in the fighting.

According to a Monday statement from the Cambodian Ministry of Defense, more than 134,707 people have been displaced by the fighting and nearly 400,000 Cambodian workers in Thailand have returned to their native country in the past five days.