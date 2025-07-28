World News
July 28, 2025 / 3:55 AM

Cambodia, Thailand to meet Monday for cease-fire talks

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (C) looks on as Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet (L) and Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai (R) take part in talks on a possible ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia; in Putrajaya, Malaysia, 28 July 2025. Photo by Mohd Rasfan/EPA
Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (C) looks on as Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet (L) and Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai (R) take part in talks on a possible ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia; in Putrajaya, Malaysia, 28 July 2025. Photo by Mohd Rasfan/EPA

July 28 (UPI) -- Cambodia and Thailand are meeting Monday in Malaysia for talks to end days of deadly fighting over their disputed border.

The meeting comes as fighting continues between the Asian neighbors and after U.S. President Donald Trump announced over the weekend that they had agreed to "immediately meet and quickly work out a Ceasefire and, ultimately, PEACE."

Prime Minister Hun Manet of Cambodia and acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai both confirmed their separate Saturday night conversations with the American leader.

Manet confirmed in a statement that he will lead the Cambodian delegation to Kuala Lumpur, where the meeting will be held.

Related

"The purpose of the meeting is to reach an immediate cease-fire, which the prime ministers of both countries, Cambodia and Thailand, agreed on following the initial idea of President Donald Trump last night," he said in a statement.

He added that China will be participating.

Meanwhile, Wechayachai has raised concerns over Cambodia's willingness to achieve a cease-fire.

"Thailand agrees in principle to have a cease-fire in place. However, Thailand would like to see sincere intention from the Cambodian side," he said in a statement.

Thailand's Foreign Affairs Ministry reiterated its stance on Sunday.

"Cambodia must demonstrate sincerity and good faith in resolving the issue," it said in a statement. "Thailand stands ready to engage in dialogue to bring forth measures and procedures for the cease-fire and the eventual peaceful resolution of the conflict."

It pointed to Cambodian forces continuing to launch attacks into Thailand as evidence that "clearly reflects that Cambodia still lacks the sincerity to end hostilities."

"More importantly, they are still neglecting basic humanitarian principles by their indiscriminate attacks."

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed late Sunday that his staff was "on the ground in Malaysia to assist in the peace efforts."

"We want this conflict to end as soon as possible," he said in a statement on X, referring to himself and the American president.

The fighting began Thursday, with each side blaming the other for renewing a decades-old conflict over their disputed border.

Thailand has said that at least 14 civilians have been killed, and that it has returned the bodies of 12 slain Cambodians to their native country. Reports state at least 34 people have been killed in the fighting.

According to a Monday statement from the Cambodian Ministry of Defense, more than 134,707 people have been displaced by the fighting and nearly 400,000 Cambodian workers in Thailand have returned to their native country in the past five days.

Latest Headlines

Man hospitalized following bear attack in B.C.
World News // 24 minutes ago
Man hospitalized following bear attack in B.C.
July 28 (UPI) -- A man was hospitalized in Canada's western province of British Columbia following a bear attack over the weekend, officials said.
North Korea rejects Seoul's efforts at reconciliation
World News // 2 hours ago
North Korea rejects Seoul's efforts at reconciliation
SEOUL, July 28 (UPI) -- Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said Monday that Pyongyang had "no interest" in efforts by Seoul to improve relations.
Trump, Starmer to meet in Scotland to talk trade, Gaza
World News // 3 hours ago
Trump, Starmer to meet in Scotland to talk trade, Gaza
July 28 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland on Monday, when they will discuss trade and the war in Gaza.
Trump announces U.S. deal with European Union to impose 15% tariff
World News // 12 hours ago
Trump announces U.S. deal with European Union to impose 15% tariff
July 27 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced 15% tariffs on most goods from the European Union, down from the threatened 30%, as part of a trade agreement .
Fatal DR Congo church attack linked to Islamic State-backed rebels
World News // 8 hours ago
Fatal DR Congo church attack linked to Islamic State-backed rebels
July 27 (UPI) -- Islamic-backed rebels reportedly killed at least 43 people in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, including raiding a Catholic church early Sunday.
Thailand, Cambodia continue fighting despite cease-fire pledges
World News // 11 hours ago
Thailand, Cambodia continue fighting despite cease-fire pledges
July 27 (UPI) -- Fighting continued between Thailand and Cambodia in a border dispute despite the prime ministers agreeing to a cease-fire in calls with President Donald Trump.
Israel announces 'tactical pause' in Gaza to allow aid to starving
World News // 17 hours ago
Israel announces 'tactical pause' in Gaza to allow aid to starving
July 27 (UPI) -- Israel announced Sunday it would take a "tactical pause" in fighting to allow aid delivery to Gaza after countries issued a statement: war "must end now."
Greece and Turkey battle wildfires, extreme heat
World News // 14 hours ago
Greece and Turkey battle wildfires, extreme heat
July 27 (UPI) -- Extreme heat, high winds and fires have plagued parts of Greece and Turkey as temperatures in Greece have risen to 111.2 degrees and in Turkey to 122.9 degrees.
IDF announces improved aid delivery, denies famine reports in Gaza
World News // 1 day ago
IDF announces improved aid delivery, denies famine reports in Gaza
July 26 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces are taking new steps to improve the delivery of aid to Gazans, who the IDF says are not subject to famine despite contrary reports.
Five dead in Ukraine-Russian drone duels; Zelensky optimistic
World News // 1 day ago
Five dead in Ukraine-Russian drone duels; Zelensky optimistic
July 26 (UPI) -- Russia and Ukraine exchanged drone attacks, with five people dead in the strikes, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was optimistic about military progress.

Trending Stories

2nd whistleblower speaks out on Emil Bove appellate court appointment
2nd whistleblower speaks out on Emil Bove appellate court appointment
11 recovering from Michigan Walmart stabbings; suspect's name released
11 recovering from Michigan Walmart stabbings; suspect's name released
Suspect sought in deaths of couple hiking in Arkansas State Park
Suspect sought in deaths of couple hiking in Arkansas State Park
U.S., Qatar to finalize plan to 'donate' a $400M Boeing 747 to DOD
U.S., Qatar to finalize plan to 'donate' a $400M Boeing 747 to DOD
Lawmakers clash on potential Maxwell pardon but work together on bill
Lawmakers clash on potential Maxwell pardon but work together on bill

Follow Us