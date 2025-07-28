Trending
World News
July 28, 2025 / 11:17 AM

5 dead, 2 injured in Bangkok market shooting in Thailand

By Chris Benson
Share with X
Armed police officers on guard at Monday's shooting scene at Thailand's Or Tor Kor Market in Chatuchak, Bangkok. At least five people were killed and two injured. Photo by Narong Sangnak/EPA
Armed police officers on guard at Monday's shooting scene at Thailand's Or Tor Kor Market in Chatuchak, Bangkok. At least five people were killed and two injured. Photo by Narong Sangnak/EPA

July 28 (UPI) -- Five people died on Monday in Thailand after a mass shooting at a popular seafood market in the south Asian country's capital city.

The gunman at Or Tor Market in Bangkok died by suicide, Police Lieutenant Siam Boonsom confirmed to multiple news outlets.

Four of the victims were security guards and the fifth was a market employee, according to police. Two other market workers were injured.

Boonsom said the shooter was a Thai citizen. He allegedly had a dispute prior to the incident with the security guards after the shooter accused a guard of keying his car.

He added that the shooting was unrelated to Thailand's diplomatic dispute with neighboring Cambodia.

Thailand has one of the highest gun ownership and gun-related homicide rates in the world in a country where even teachers are known to carry their own guns.

The deadly shooting at the Chatuchak district market in northern Bangkok hit at a popular tourist spot.

It arrived as Thai tourism officials seek to market the nation as a new tourist hub after its overwhelmingly popular gay marriage law took effect in January.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Israel groups: Anihilation of Gaza people, health systems 'genocide'
World News // 2 hours ago
Israel groups: Anihilation of Gaza people, health systems 'genocide'
July 28 (UPI) -- Two Israel-based rights groups accused Israel of genocide in Gaza due to both the mass killings from military action and "catastrophic" living conditions.
Thailand, Cambodia agree to cease-fire to end fighting over border
World News // 8 hours ago
Thailand, Cambodia agree to cease-fire to end fighting over border
July 28 (UPI) -- Conflict between Cambodia and Thailand will come to a halt Tuesday after coming to an agreement Monday.
EU accuses Temu of failing to prevent sale of unsafe products
World News // 3 hours ago
EU accuses Temu of failing to prevent sale of unsafe products
July 28 (UPI) -- The European Commission on Monday charged Temu with breaking the EU's Digital Services Act by failing to prevent the sale of usnafe products that violate its standards.
Elon Musk says Telsa, Samsung signed $16.5 billion chip deal
World News // 3 hours ago
Elon Musk says Telsa, Samsung signed $16.5 billion chip deal
July 28 (UPI) -- Elon Musk announced Telsa signed a deal for $16.5 billion to obtain semiconductor chips from Samsung Electronic, on Sunday.
Nurses in England's NHS take step closer to industrial action over pay
World News // 4 hours ago
Nurses in England's NHS take step closer to industrial action over pay
July 28 (UPI) -- Nurses in Britain's National Health Service moved one step closer to striking after rejecting a 3.6% pay rise, a move that could see them join striking doctors.
NATO fighter jets scrambled as Russia attacks Ukraine
World News // 7 hours ago
NATO fighter jets scrambled as Russia attacks Ukraine
July 28 (UPI) -- NATO aircraft were scrambled Sunday night to respond to a Russian attack on Ukraine, the Polish military said Monday.
Man hospitalized following bear attack in B.C.
World News // 8 hours ago
Man hospitalized following bear attack in B.C.
July 28 (UPI) -- A man was hospitalized in Canada's western province of British Columbia following a bear attack over the weekend, officials said.
North Korea rejects Seoul's efforts at reconciliation
World News // 10 hours ago
North Korea rejects Seoul's efforts at reconciliation
SEOUL, July 28 (UPI) -- Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said Monday that Pyongyang had "no interest" in efforts by Seoul to improve relations.
Trump, Starmer to meet in Scotland to talk trade, Gaza
World News // 10 hours ago
Trump, Starmer to meet in Scotland to talk trade, Gaza
July 28 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland on Monday, when they will discuss trade and the war in Gaza.
Trump announces U.S. deal with European Union to impose 15% tariff
World News // 20 hours ago
Trump announces U.S. deal with European Union to impose 15% tariff
July 27 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced 15% tariffs on most goods from the European Union, down from the threatened 30%, as part of a trade agreement .

Trending Stories

2nd whistleblower speaks out on Emil Bove appellate court appointment
2nd whistleblower speaks out on Emil Bove appellate court appointment
Delta Co-pilot arrested at SFO
Delta Co-pilot arrested at SFO
11 recovering from Michigan Walmart stabbings; suspect's name released
11 recovering from Michigan Walmart stabbings; suspect's name released
Suspect sought in deaths of couple hiking in Arkansas State Park
Suspect sought in deaths of couple hiking in Arkansas State Park
NATO fighter jets scrambled as Russia attacks Ukraine
NATO fighter jets scrambled as Russia attacks Ukraine

Follow Us