World News
July 28, 2025 / 2:17 AM

North Korea rejects Seoul's efforts at reconciliation

By Thomas Maresca
Share with X
Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said Monday that Pyongyang had "no interest" in Seoul's efforts at improving relations. File Pool Photo by Jorge Silva/EPA-EFE/
Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said Monday that Pyongyang had "no interest" in Seoul's efforts at improving relations. File Pool Photo by Jorge Silva/EPA-EFE/

SEOUL, July 28 (UPI) -- Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said Monday that Pyongyang had "no interest" in efforts by the administration of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung to improve hostile relations between the neighbors.

Her statement was the North's first official comment on Lee, who was elected in June after former President Yoon Suk Yeol was removed from office over his botched martial law attempt.

"We did not care who is elected president or what policy is being pursued in the ROK and, therefore, have not made any assessment of it so far," Kim said in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency.

The Republic of Korea is the official name of South Korea.

Related

Kim said that the new administration's ongoing military ties with Washington made any efforts at rapprochement pointless.

"When only the 50-odd days since Lee Jae Myung's assumption to power are brought to light ... their blind trust to the ROK-U.S. alliance and their attempt to stand in confrontation with the DPRK are little short of their predecessor's," Kim said, using the official acronym for North Korea.

"We clarify once again the official stand that no matter what policy is adopted and whatever proposal is made in Seoul, we have no interest in it and there is neither the reason to meet nor the issue to be discussed," Kim said.

Lee has pledged to improve inter-Korean relations, which have sharply deteriorated in recent years after a period of diplomatic progress in 2018-19. Last month, he suspended propaganda loudspeaker broadcasts at the DMZ and cracked down on activists floating balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border. Seoul also recently repatriated six North Koreans who drifted into southern waters on wooden boats several months ago.

Kim, however, rejected the administration's gestures in her statement, calling the loudspeaker suspensions "nothing but a reversible turning back of what they should not have done in the first place."

"In other words, it is not the work worthy of appreciation," she said.

Seoul's Ministry of Unification, which oversees inter-Korean relations, said Kim's remarks showed that Pyongyang is "closely watching the direction of the Lee Jae Myung administration's policy toward North Korea."

"The wall of distrust between the South and the North is very high due to the hostile confrontation policy of the past few years," ministry spokesman Koo Byung-sam said at a press briefing on Monday.

"The government will not overreact to North Korea's response, but will continue to calmly and consistently pursue efforts to create inter-Korean relations of reconciliation and cooperation and to realize peaceful coexistence on the Korean Peninsula," Koo said.

Newly appointed Unification Minister Chung Dong-young emphasized the need to resume dialogue with North Korea when he took office on Friday.

"Restoring disconnected communication channels between North and South Korea is an urgent priority for resuming inter-Korean dialogue and quickly restoring trust," Chung said during a visit to the border truce village of Panmunjom inside the DMZ.

In her statement, Kim called for the Unification Ministry to be abolished and said that Chung was "spinning a daydream" with reconciliation efforts.

"There can be no change in our state's understanding of the enemy and they can not turn back the hands of the clock ... which has radically changed the character of the DPRK-ROK relations," she said.

In October, North Korea revised its Constitution to declare the South a "hostile state" after Kim Jong Un called for the rejection of the long-held official goal of reunification.

Latest Headlines

Trump, Starmer to meet in Scotland to talk trade, Gaza
World News // 1 hour ago
Trump, Starmer to meet in Scotland to talk trade, Gaza
July 28 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland on Monday, when they will discuss trade and the war in Gaza.
Trump announces U.S. deal with European Union to impose 15% tariff
World News // 11 hours ago
Trump announces U.S. deal with European Union to impose 15% tariff
July 27 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced 15% tariffs on most goods from the European Union, down from the threatened 30%, as part of a trade agreement .
Fatal DR Congo church attack linked to Islamic State-backed rebels
World News // 7 hours ago
Fatal DR Congo church attack linked to Islamic State-backed rebels
July 27 (UPI) -- Islamic-backed rebels reportedly killed at least 43 people in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, including raiding a Catholic church early Sunday.
Thailand, Cambodia continue fighting despite cease-fire pledges
World News // 9 hours ago
Thailand, Cambodia continue fighting despite cease-fire pledges
July 27 (UPI) -- Fighting continued between Thailand and Cambodia in a border dispute despite the prime ministers agreeing to a cease-fire in calls with President Donald Trump.
Israel announces 'tactical pause' in Gaza to allow aid to starving
World News // 16 hours ago
Israel announces 'tactical pause' in Gaza to allow aid to starving
July 27 (UPI) -- Israel announced Sunday it would take a "tactical pause" in fighting to allow aid delivery to Gaza after countries issued a statement: war "must end now."
Greece and Turkey battle wildfires, extreme heat
World News // 12 hours ago
Greece and Turkey battle wildfires, extreme heat
July 27 (UPI) -- Extreme heat, high winds and fires have plagued parts of Greece and Turkey as temperatures in Greece have risen to 111.2 degrees and in Turkey to 122.9 degrees.
IDF announces improved aid delivery, denies famine reports in Gaza
World News // 1 day ago
IDF announces improved aid delivery, denies famine reports in Gaza
July 26 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces are taking new steps to improve the delivery of aid to Gazans, who the IDF says are not subject to famine despite contrary reports.
Five dead in Ukraine-Russian drone duels; Zelensky optimistic
World News // 1 day ago
Five dead in Ukraine-Russian drone duels; Zelensky optimistic
July 26 (UPI) -- Russia and Ukraine exchanged drone attacks, with five people dead in the strikes, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was optimistic about military progress.
Philippine Supreme Court blocks Duterte impeachment effort
World News // 1 day ago
Philippine Supreme Court blocks Duterte impeachment effort
July 26 (UPI) -- An impeachment proceeding against Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte can't proceed due to a constitutional limit on the annual number of impeachments.
9 dead, 22 injured in 'terrorist' attack in Iran
World News // 1 day ago
9 dead, 22 injured in 'terrorist' attack in Iran
July 26 (UPI) -- Nine were killed and 22 injured during a Saturday morning attack on a courthouse in Zahedan, Iran, Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni announced.

Trending Stories

2nd whistleblower speaks out on Emil Bove appellate court appointment
2nd whistleblower speaks out on Emil Bove appellate court appointment
11 recovering from Michigan Walmart stabbings; suspect's name released
11 recovering from Michigan Walmart stabbings; suspect's name released
Suspect sought in deaths of couple hiking in Arkansas State Park
Suspect sought in deaths of couple hiking in Arkansas State Park
U.S., Qatar to finalize plan to 'donate' a $400M Boeing 747 to DOD
U.S., Qatar to finalize plan to 'donate' a $400M Boeing 747 to DOD
Trump announces U.S. deal with European Union to impose 15% tariff
Trump announces U.S. deal with European Union to impose 15% tariff

Follow Us