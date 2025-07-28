World News
July 28, 2025 / 10:09 AM

Israel groups: Anihilation of Gaza people, health systems 'genocide'

By Paul Godfrey
Share with X
Palestinians demonstrate at a "Stand For Gaza Vigil" outside the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem in the West Bank on Saturday. Protesters were demanding an end to the "slaughter, hunger, oppression of Palestinians in Gaza." Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
Palestinians demonstrate at a "Stand For Gaza Vigil" outside the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem in the West Bank on Saturday. Protesters were demanding an end to the "slaughter, hunger, oppression of Palestinians in Gaza." Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- Israel is committing genocide in Gaza due to both military action and creating "catastrophic conditions" that increase the huge death toll, including the destruction of its health care system, two Israeli human rights groups said Monday.

B'Tselem said serious harm to the entire population, large-scale destruction of infrastructure and living conditions, destruction of the social fabric, abuse of detainees held without trial, forced mass displacement, including attempts at ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in Gaza, and undermining efforts of the United Nations' Palestinian refugee agency were "unequivocal" proof.

"An examination of Israel's policy in the Gaza Strip and its horrific outcomes, together with statements by senior Israeli politicians and military commanders about the goals of the attack, leads to the unequivocal conclusion that Israel is taking coordinated, deliberate action to destroy Palestinian society in the Gaza Strip. In other words: Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinians," the group said in a report.

"It is a clear and explicit attempt to destroy Palestinian society in Gaza and create catastrophic living conditions that prevent the continued existence of this society in Gaza. That is precisely the definition of genocide."

Related

It warned that with no mechanism, domestically or internationally, to check it, it could easily spread to the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and inside Israel, where the government and same forces were "abandoning Palestinians to escalating violence, forcible displacement, collective punishment, and denial of their human rights solely because they are Palestinian."

B'Tselem said widespread dehumanization of Palestinians, seen by Israelis as a threat and as a problem to be "solved," had led to genocide with the immense trauma of the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks, a trigger exploited by an extreme-right government to advance the agenda of prominent ministers.

The Israeli Information Center for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories' report calls on the Israeli public and the international community to take a stand against the genocide in Gaza and prevent it from spreading.

"Now is the time to raise our voices and resist. Now is the time to use every means available under international law to save whoever and whatever we can, and to put an end to the continued suffering of millions of people," the report titled "Our Genocide" said.

Separately, Physicians for Human Rights issued a report detailing what it said was a "deliberate, cumulative, and ongoing dismantling of Gaza's healthcare system and of the population's ability to survive" that clearly amounted to genocide.

The group traced the start of the "unprecedented" assault of Gaza's healthcare system to an Oct. 13, 2023, evacuation order by the Israeli military to 22 hospitals in Gaza City and northern Gaza.

The report accused Israel of "systematically" attacking medical infrastructure, targeting all but three of Gaza's 36 hospitals and clinics, depriving them of fuel and water, and killing or detaining more than 1,800 medical staff.

"Israel's bombing of hospitals, destruction of medical equipment, and depletion of medications have made medical care -- both immediate and long-term -- virtually impossible. The system has collapsed under the weight of relentless attacks and blockade," it said.

The reports said malnutrition was killing dozens of people daily with 85 children dying of starvation so far and 92% of infants aged six months to two years malnourished.

Nine in 10 Gazans had been displaced by Israel, which had destroyed or damaged 92% of homes and left over half a million children without schools or stability.

"It has wiped out essential health services -- including dialysis, maternal care, cancer treatment, and diabetes management," the report added.

Physicians for Human Rights said it wanted governments and international bodies to insist Israel halt military operations, even if unilaterally, protect and rebuild Gaza's health infrastructure and restore U.N., international and Palestinian support systems, including unrestricted entry and distribution of aid.

The International Court of Justice in The Hague is currently in the midst of adjudicating a case brought by South Africa in January 2024, accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza, but a judgment is not expected before the end of 2027 at the earliest.

Latest Headlines

Thailand, Cambodia agree to cease-fire to end fighting over border
World News // 7 hours ago
Thailand, Cambodia agree to cease-fire to end fighting over border
July 28 (UPI) -- Conflict between Cambodia and Thailand will come to a halt Tuesday after coming to an agreement Monday.
EU accuses Temu of failing to prevent sale of unsafe products
World News // 1 hour ago
EU accuses Temu of failing to prevent sale of unsafe products
July 28 (UPI) -- The European Commission on Monday charged Temu with breaking the EU's Digital Services Act by failing to prevent the sale of usnafe products that violate its standards.
Elon Musk says Telsa, Samsung signed $16.5 billion chip deal
World News // 2 hours ago
Elon Musk says Telsa, Samsung signed $16.5 billion chip deal
July 28 (UPI) -- Elon Musk announced Telsa signed a deal for $16.5 billion to obtain semiconductor chips from Samsung Electronic, on Sunday.
Nurses in England's NHS take step closer to industrial action over pay
World News // 3 hours ago
Nurses in England's NHS take step closer to industrial action over pay
July 28 (UPI) -- Nurses in Britain's National Health Service moved one step closer to striking after rejecting a 3.6% pay rise, a move that could see them join striking doctors.
NATO fighter jets scrambled as Russia attacks Ukraine
World News // 5 hours ago
NATO fighter jets scrambled as Russia attacks Ukraine
July 28 (UPI) -- NATO aircraft were scrambled Sunday night to respond to a Russian attack on Ukraine, the Polish military said Monday.
Man hospitalized following bear attack in B.C.
World News // 6 hours ago
Man hospitalized following bear attack in B.C.
July 28 (UPI) -- A man was hospitalized in Canada's western province of British Columbia following a bear attack over the weekend, officials said.
North Korea rejects Seoul's efforts at reconciliation
World News // 8 hours ago
North Korea rejects Seoul's efforts at reconciliation
SEOUL, July 28 (UPI) -- Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said Monday that Pyongyang had "no interest" in efforts by Seoul to improve relations.
Trump, Starmer to meet in Scotland to talk trade, Gaza
World News // 9 hours ago
Trump, Starmer to meet in Scotland to talk trade, Gaza
July 28 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland on Monday, when they will discuss trade and the war in Gaza.
Trump announces U.S. deal with European Union to impose 15% tariff
World News // 19 hours ago
Trump announces U.S. deal with European Union to impose 15% tariff
July 27 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced 15% tariffs on most goods from the European Union, down from the threatened 30%, as part of a trade agreement .
Fatal DR Congo church attack linked to Islamic State-backed rebels
World News // 14 hours ago
Fatal DR Congo church attack linked to Islamic State-backed rebels
July 27 (UPI) -- Islamic-backed rebels reportedly killed at least 43 people in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, including raiding a Catholic church early Sunday.

Trending Stories

2nd whistleblower speaks out on Emil Bove appellate court appointment
2nd whistleblower speaks out on Emil Bove appellate court appointment
11 recovering from Michigan Walmart stabbings; suspect's name released
11 recovering from Michigan Walmart stabbings; suspect's name released
Suspect sought in deaths of couple hiking in Arkansas State Park
Suspect sought in deaths of couple hiking in Arkansas State Park
NATO fighter jets scrambled as Russia attacks Ukraine
NATO fighter jets scrambled as Russia attacks Ukraine
U.S., Qatar to finalize plan to 'donate' a $400M Boeing 747 to DOD
U.S., Qatar to finalize plan to 'donate' a $400M Boeing 747 to DOD

Follow Us