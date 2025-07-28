World News
July 28, 2025 / 9:28 AM

EU accuses Temu of failing to prevent sale of unsafe products

By Andrew Sookdeo
Share with X
The Commission announced that Temu is breaking the EU's Digital Services Act by failing to prevent sales of unsafe products on Monday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
The Commission announced that Temu is breaking the EU's Digital Services Act by failing to prevent sales of unsafe products on Monday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- The European Commission on Monday charged Temu with breaking the EU's Digital Services Act by failing to prevent the sale of usnafe products that violate its standards.

In an analysis, the European Commission found that shopping on Temu carries a high risk of finding unsafe products, such as small toys and small electronics, in the EU.

"We shop online because we trust that products sold in our Single Market are safe and comply with our rules. In our preliminary view, Temu is far from assessing risks for its users at the standards required by the Digital Services Act. Consumers' safety online is not negotiable in the EU - our laws, including the Digital Services Act, are the foundation for a better protection online and a safer and fairer digital Single Market for all Europeans," Executive Vice President for Tech Sovereignty, Henna Virkkunen said.

In the ongoing investigation against Temu, the European Commission has concerns for probes on addictive design, recommender systems, and transparency obligations.

Due to the findings, Temu has been given a few weeks to provide a response, but the EU's executive didn't give an exact date. Companies can be fined up to 6% of their annual total worldwide turnover.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Elon Musk says Telsa, Samsung signed $16.5 billion chip deal
World News // 45 minutes ago
Elon Musk says Telsa, Samsung signed $16.5 billion chip deal
July 28 (UPI) -- Elon Musk announced Telsa signed a deal for $16.5 billion to obtain semiconductor chips from Samsung Electronic, on Sunday.
Nurses in England's NHS take step closer to industrial action over pay
World News // 1 hour ago
Nurses in England's NHS take step closer to industrial action over pay
July 28 (UPI) -- Nurses in Britain's National Health Service moved one step closer to striking after rejecting a 3.6% pay rise, a move that could see them join striking doctors.
NATO fighter jets scrambled as Russia attacks Ukraine
World News // 4 hours ago
NATO fighter jets scrambled as Russia attacks Ukraine
July 28 (UPI) -- NATO aircraft were scrambled Sunday night to respond to a Russian attack on Ukraine, the Polish military said Monday.
Man hospitalized following bear attack in B.C.
World News // 4 hours ago
Man hospitalized following bear attack in B.C.
July 28 (UPI) -- A man was hospitalized in Canada's western province of British Columbia following a bear attack over the weekend, officials said.
Cambodia, Thailand to meet Monday for cease-fire talks
World News // 5 hours ago
Cambodia, Thailand to meet Monday for cease-fire talks
July 28 (UPI) -- Cambodia and Thailand are meeting Monday in Malaysia for talks to end days of deadly fighting over their disputed border.
North Korea rejects Seoul's efforts at reconciliation
World News // 7 hours ago
North Korea rejects Seoul's efforts at reconciliation
SEOUL, July 28 (UPI) -- Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said Monday that Pyongyang had "no interest" in efforts by Seoul to improve relations.
Trump, Starmer to meet in Scotland to talk trade, Gaza
World News // 7 hours ago
Trump, Starmer to meet in Scotland to talk trade, Gaza
July 28 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland on Monday, when they will discuss trade and the war in Gaza.
Trump announces U.S. deal with European Union to impose 15% tariff
World News // 17 hours ago
Trump announces U.S. deal with European Union to impose 15% tariff
July 27 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced 15% tariffs on most goods from the European Union, down from the threatened 30%, as part of a trade agreement .
Fatal DR Congo church attack linked to Islamic State-backed rebels
World News // 13 hours ago
Fatal DR Congo church attack linked to Islamic State-backed rebels
July 27 (UPI) -- Islamic-backed rebels reportedly killed at least 43 people in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, including raiding a Catholic church early Sunday.
Thailand, Cambodia continue fighting despite cease-fire pledges
World News // 15 hours ago
Thailand, Cambodia continue fighting despite cease-fire pledges
July 27 (UPI) -- Fighting continued between Thailand and Cambodia in a border dispute despite the prime ministers agreeing to a cease-fire in calls with President Donald Trump.

Trending Stories

2nd whistleblower speaks out on Emil Bove appellate court appointment
2nd whistleblower speaks out on Emil Bove appellate court appointment
11 recovering from Michigan Walmart stabbings; suspect's name released
11 recovering from Michigan Walmart stabbings; suspect's name released
Suspect sought in deaths of couple hiking in Arkansas State Park
Suspect sought in deaths of couple hiking in Arkansas State Park
U.S., Qatar to finalize plan to 'donate' a $400M Boeing 747 to DOD
U.S., Qatar to finalize plan to 'donate' a $400M Boeing 747 to DOD
Lawmakers clash on potential Maxwell pardon but work together on bill
Lawmakers clash on potential Maxwell pardon but work together on bill

Follow Us