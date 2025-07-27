World News
July 27, 2025 / 4:05 PM

Trump announces U.S. deal with European Union to impose 15% tariff

By Allen Cone
Share with X
U.S. President Donald Trump waves to the media while playing golf at Turnberry Golf Club in Scotland on Sunday. He later met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
U.S. President Donald Trump waves to the media while playing golf at Turnberry Golf Club in Scotland on Sunday. He later met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Sunday announced 15% tariffs on most foreign goods from the European Union, down from the threatened 30%, as part of a trade agreement with the 27-nation bloc.

Trump announced the deal at his Turnberry Isle Country Club in Scotland after his public session with European Commission President von der Leyen. Trump said the European Union won't impose new tariffs on U.S. imports.

During the meeting with the media, both leaders said the chance of a deal was 50-50.

"You are known as a tough negotiator and dealmaker," von der Leyen told Trump, with reporters on hand.

Leyen said the agreement "will bring stability. It will bring predictability. That's very important for our businesses on both sides of the Atlantic."

Trump said the deal was "satisfactory to both sides."

The European Union is the largest U.S. trading partner with $605 billion in goods yearly. The products are mainly drugs and pharmaceuticals, primarily from Ireland, as well as aircraft and heavy machinery, mainly from France and Germany.

The 50% tariffs on steel, like most other nations, would remain and more duties could happen for pharmaceutical products, as well as semiconductors. Trump has also threatened a 200% tariffs on any drugs imported to the U.S.

Trump said the deal would be "great for cars" and agriculture. Trump has previously noted that few American cars are sold in Europe.

On April 2, he said he would impose a 20% duty against the EU, with most trading nations imposed a baseline 10%. He paused the retaliatory tariffs on April 9 for 90 days.

In a letter to EU nations on July 12, the U.S. president threatened 30% retaliatory tariffs to take effect on Aug. 1.

"Imposing 30% tariffs on E.U. exports would disrupt essential transatlantic supply chains, to the detriment of businesses, consumers and patients on both sides of the Atlantic," von der Leyen said after Trump's letter.

Letters to other nations have threatened tariffs as high as 50%, including to Brazil.

The Trump administration has been negotiating with other nations, including reaching deals with China (30%), Japan (15%), Indonesia (19%) and Vietnam (20%). Britain, which is not part of the European Union, has a reduction in some tariffs of 10% on up to 100,000 vehicles and 25% on steel and aluminum.

Last year, the average U.S. tariffs on imports from the EU was 1.2%, according to Capital Economics' chief Europe economist.

The deal with the European Union is part of a broader trade agreement. EU had a $58.7 billion overall trade surplus with the U.S. in 2024. For goods, it was $168.6 billion but the deficit was $126 billion in services trade.

"The European Union is going to agree to purchase from the United States $750 billion worth of energy," Trump said.

The E.U. would also invest $600 billion into the United States.

In 2024, the bloc bought nearly $400 billion in goods.

Michael Brown, a senior research strategist at British-based Pepperstone brokerage, told The New York Times that U.S. defense companies likely will emerge as winners from the deal.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Greece and Turkey battle wildfires, extreme heat
World News // 1 hour ago
Greece and Turkey battle wildfires, extreme heat
July 27 (UPI) -- Extreme heat, high winds and fires have plagued parts of Greece and Turkey as temperatures in Greece have risen to 111.2 degrees and in Turkey to 122.9 degrees.
Israel announces 'tactical pause' in Gaza to allow aid to starving
World News // 5 hours ago
Israel announces 'tactical pause' in Gaza to allow aid to starving
July 27 (UPI) -- Israel announced Sunday it would take a "tactical pause" in fighting to allow aid delivery to Gaza after countries issued a statement: war "must end now."
IDF announces improved aid delivery, denies famine reports in Gaza
World News // 20 hours ago
IDF announces improved aid delivery, denies famine reports in Gaza
July 26 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces are taking new steps to improve the delivery of aid to Gazans, who the IDF says are not subject to famine despite contrary reports.
Five dead in Ukraine-Russian drone duels; Zelensky optimistic
World News // 23 hours ago
Five dead in Ukraine-Russian drone duels; Zelensky optimistic
July 26 (UPI) -- Russia and Ukraine exchanged drone attacks, with five people dead in the strikes, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was optimistic about military progress.
Philippine Supreme Court blocks Duterte impeachment effort
World News // 1 day ago
Philippine Supreme Court blocks Duterte impeachment effort
July 26 (UPI) -- An impeachment proceeding against Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte can't proceed due to a constitutional limit on the annual number of impeachments.
9 dead, 22 injured in 'terrorist' attack in Iran
World News // 1 day ago
9 dead, 22 injured in 'terrorist' attack in Iran
July 26 (UPI) -- Nine were killed and 22 injured during a Saturday morning attack on a courthouse in Zahedan, Iran, Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni announced.
Countries call for end to Gaza war as death toll climbs
World News // 1 day ago
Countries call for end to Gaza war as death toll climbs
July 26 (UPI) -- Britain, France and Germany are calling for an immediate end Israel's war in Gaza after dozens of people were killed over a 24-hour period in the territory.
Military clash between Thailand, Cambodia escalates at border
World News // 1 day ago
Military clash between Thailand, Cambodia escalates at border
July 26 (UPI) -- Cambodia and Thailand forces fought each other for the third day over contested territory as the death toll rose to at least 32 as both sought a cease-fire.
U.S. Central Command says it killed senior ISIS leader, two adult sons
World News // 2 days ago
U.S. Central Command says it killed senior ISIS leader, two adult sons
July 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. Central Command announced Friday that it had and killed a senior ISIS leader and his two adult sons in Aleppo, Syria. It said the sons were in ISIS.
Volkswagen cites U.S. tariffs for decrease in operating profit
World News // 2 days ago
Volkswagen cites U.S. tariffs for decrease in operating profit
July 25 (UPI) -- Volkswagen said Friday year-over-year operating profit fell by $1.84 billion in the second quarter as the German automaker navigates the effects of U.S. tariffs

Trending Stories

11 stabbed at northern Michigan Walmart; suspect in custody
11 stabbed at northern Michigan Walmart; suspect in custody
Calif., Illinois may fight new Texas congressional maps with their own
Calif., Illinois may fight new Texas congressional maps with their own
9 dead, 22 injured in 'terrorist' attack in Iran
9 dead, 22 injured in 'terrorist' attack in Iran
2nd whistleblower speaks out on Emil Bove appellate court appointment
2nd whistleblower speaks out on Emil Bove appellate court appointment
Judge throws out federal suit on Illinois, Chicago sanctuary policies
Judge throws out federal suit on Illinois, Chicago sanctuary policies

Follow Us