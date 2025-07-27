World News
Thailand, Cambodia continue fighting despite cease-fire pledges

By Allen Cone
Cambodian soldiers ride on a self-propelled multiple rocket launcher in Oddar Meanchey province, northwest of Cambodia, on Sunday. Fighting between Thai and Cambodian forces, marking the fourth consecutive day of border clashes. Photo by Kith Serey/EPA
July 27 (UPI) -- Fighting continued between Thailand and Cambodia forces on Sunday in a border dispute despite both prime ministers agreeing to a cease-fire in conversations with U.S. President Donald Trump one day earlier.

It was the fourth day of clashes, and the most deadly in 14 years of skirmishes between the two Asian nations. Trump spoke Saturday with both leaders, who told him they want peace.

The New York Times reported that analysts believe both nations want to grab territory before an agreement is signed.

At least 34 people have died in the conflict, which surpasses the conflict between 2008 and 2011 in which 15 people died.

Maly Socheata, a spokeswoman for Cambodia's defense ministry, said Thailand's troops fired weapons around 2 a.m. Sunday in Camboda near Prasat Ta Krabey and near another ancient stunned claimed by both nations called Prasa Ta Moan Thomas by Cambodians and Prasat Ta Muen Thom by the Thais.

This is where the fighting began Thursday.

The Thai army said Cambodian military shot in several areas, including near homes, early Sunday. They were also mobilizing long-range rocket launchers.

Thailand's acting prime minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, said he told Trump that he had agreed in principle to a cease-fire but would "like to see sincere intention from the Cambodian side." He also said Thailand wants to start talks as soon as possible.

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet said he hopes Thailand doesn't break a pledge because they violated a similar promise that Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim negotiated with both sides on Thursday.

Malaysia heads the 10-member Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN.

Cambodia's foreign minister, Prak Sokhonn, was instructed to talk to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is working with Thailand's foreign minister, Maris Sangiampongsa, to help implement the cease-fire.

Trump said both sides are looking for an immediate cease-fire and eventual peace.

"They have a long and storied History and Culture," Trump posted Saturday on Truth Social. "They will hopefully get along for many years to come. When all is done, and Peace is at hand, I look forward to concluding our Trading Agreements with both!"

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged both sides to exercise the "utmost restraint."

Tensions have escalated since May when a Cambodian soldier was killed in an exchange with gunfire.

Then earlier this month, Thai soldiers were injured by new landmines. Cambodia has denied putting them there.

At least 138,000 people have been evacuated from Thailand's borders. Cambodia said more than 23,000 people were moved from near the border.

Cambodia has a population of 17.4 million people and Thailand has 71.7 million residents. Vietnam borders both nations.

