Philippine Supreme Court blocks Duterte impeachment effort

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte criticized Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and accused him of being unfit for the job of the president during an Oct. 18 news conference. File Photo by Rolex Dela Pena/EPA-EFE

July 26 (UPI) -- An impeachment proceeding against Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte can't proceed due to a constitutional limit on the annual number of impeachments, the Philippine Supreme Court ruled.

The Philippine Constitution bans multiple impeachment proceedings in a given year, so Duterte could not be impeached until February, the nation's Supreme Court announced on Friday, the BBC reported.

The ruling does not prevent Duterte's impeachment, but it delays it until an impeachment proceeding would not violate the Philippine Constitution.

"It is not our duty to favor any political result," the court said in its ruling. "Ours is to ensure that politics are framed within the rule of just law."

The court said it is prepared to address the claims against Duterte "at the proper time and before the appropriate forum."

Lawmakers in the Philippine Parliament's lower house in February voted to impeach Duterte for allegedly misusing taxpayer dollars and threatening to kill President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

It was the fourth impeachment case received by the lower chamber from December to February, one of which was transferred to the Senate.

Duterte is the daughter of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and formerly was a close political ally of Marcos. She is considered to be a viable candidate for the nation's presidency during the 2028 election cycle after she and Marcos had a political fallout.

Duterte and Marcos in 2022 formed what they called the "Uniteam," which temporarily united two of the nation's most powerful political families. After the pair secured wins in the May 2022 elections, the Uniteam began to fray.

Duterte's father called Marcos a "drug addict," and Duterte in November said she ensured the president would be killed if she were killed first.

The elder Duterte afterward was extradited to the Hague to be tried for alleged crimes against humanity due the deaths of thousands arising from his administration's war on drugs.

Rodrigo Duterte was president for six years from June 2016 to June 2022.

Sara Duterte says the accusations against her are politically motivated, although many supporting her impeachment note that 12 of the nation's 15 Supreme Court justices were appointed by her father.