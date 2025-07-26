World News
July 26, 2025 / 4:59 PM

Five dead in Ukraine-Russian drone duels; Zelensky optimistic

By Allen Cone
Share with X
Community workers clean debris at the site of a strike on a residential area in Kharkiv, northern Ukraine, on Saturday. At least six people, including two children, were injured after Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with glide bombs, rockets. Photo by Sergey Kozlov/EPA
Community workers clean debris at the site of a strike on a residential area in Kharkiv, northern Ukraine, on Saturday. At least six people, including two children, were injured after Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with glide bombs, rockets. Photo by Sergey Kozlov/EPA

July 26 (UPI) -- Russia and Ukraine on Saturday exchanged drone attacks, with five people dead in the overnight strikes, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed optimism about his nation's military progress.

Zelensky said Ukraine was winning the war against Russia, which invaded his country in February 2022. Since then, Ukraine has regained some territory.

"Russian military enterprises, Russian logistics and Russian airfields must see that Russia's own war is now hitting them back with real consequences," Zelensky posted Saturday on X. "The precision of our drones, the daily nature of Ukraine's responses -- are some of the arguments that we will surely bring peace closer."

In Ukraine on Saturday, Russia used more than 200 drones and almost 300 missiles, mainly in Dnipropetrovsk. Three people died there.

Related

In Russia, a car caught fire after a drone strike, killing two, Rostov's acting governor, Yury Slyusar, said.

Military on both sides claimed success.

Russia said soldiers took two villages in eastern Ukraine: Zelenyi Hai in the Donetsk region and Maliivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Zelensky said his troops were "gradually pushing Russian forces out" of the Sumy region.

"Although this region remains one of the enemy's priority directions, our forces consistently block Russian attempts to advance deeper into the Sumy region from the border areas," Zelensky wrote on X.

Zelensky noted Russia's airstrikes targeted Kharkin and Sumy.

At least six people, including two children, were injured after Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with glide bombs, rockets and drones, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported.

A village in the region -- Kindrativka -- reportedly was liberated from Russian control.

"Particular attention was given to the Pokrovsk direction -- just over the past day alone, there were 51 intense engagements," Zelensky posted on X. "Ukrainian units are defending their positions, and every elimination of occupiers is of great value."

He said he plans to discuss with other nations the need for more weapons.

Zelnsky said he has commitments from Germany for two Patriot missile systems and one from Norway. He said he's working on Patriot help from the Netherlands

Zelensky said drone production will significantly exceed figures projected at the start of the year.

Peace talks

Fighting is continuing amid hopes to end the war.

Delagations from both nations met on Wednesday in Istanbul but both sides rejected each other's ideas.

In May, there were two rounds of cease-fire talks, also in Turkey, at the urging of President Donald Trump, who wants an end to the "horrible, bloody war."

In Scotland, Trump plans to meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday about ending the war.

Trump said before departing for Scotland on Friday that he was still considering "severe" secondary sanctions against Russia. On July 14, he suggested they would go into effect in 50 days if Russia doesn't end the war.

"We're looking at that whole situation," Trump said Friday.

Trump said he is backing Zelensky's proposed summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "It's going to happen, but it should have happened three months ago," Trump said.

The Kremlin said a summit with Zelensky will only occur as a final step for a peace deal.

Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it is unlikely Putin will accommodate Ukraine's proposal for the meeting at the end of August.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he plans to speak with Trump and Putin about conveying the talks in his nation.

Latest Headlines

Philippine Supreme Court blocks Duterte impeachment effort
World News // 1 hour ago
Philippine Supreme Court blocks Duterte impeachment effort
July 26 (UPI) -- An impeachment proceeding against Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte can't proceed due to a constitutional limit on the annual number of impeachments.
9 dead, 22 injured in 'terrorist' attack in Iran
World News // 2 hours ago
9 dead, 22 injured in 'terrorist' attack in Iran
July 26 (UPI) -- Nine were killed and 22 injured during a Saturday morning attack on a courthouse in Zahedan, Iran, Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni announced.
Countries call for end to Gaza war as death toll climbs
World News // 3 hours ago
Countries call for end to Gaza war as death toll climbs
July 26 (UPI) -- Britain, France and Germany are calling for an immediate end Israel's war in Gaza after dozens of people were killed over a 24-hour period in the territory.
Military clash between Thailand, Cambodia escalates at border
World News // 4 hours ago
Military clash between Thailand, Cambodia escalates at border
July 26 (UPI) -- Cambodia and Thailand forces fought each other for the third day over contested territory as the death toll rose to at least 32 as both sought a cease-fire.
U.S. Central Command says it killed senior ISIS leader, two adult sons
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. Central Command says it killed senior ISIS leader, two adult sons
July 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. Central Command announced Friday that it had and killed a senior ISIS leader and his two adult sons in Aleppo, Syria. It said the sons were in ISIS.
Volkswagen cites U.S. tariffs for decrease in operating profit
World News // 1 day ago
Volkswagen cites U.S. tariffs for decrease in operating profit
July 25 (UPI) -- Volkswagen said Friday year-over-year operating profit fell by $1.84 billion in the second quarter as the German automaker navigates the effects of U.S. tariffs
Israel to allow aid to be dropped into Gaza
World News // 1 day ago
Israel to allow aid to be dropped into Gaza
July 25 (UPI) -- Israel will allow the United Arab Emirates and Jordan to resume dropping aid to Gaza, as they did in 2024. Aid groups warned Gaza is on the brink of starvation.
Analysis: Syria's path to reconciliation faces new sectarian violence
World News // 1 day ago
Analysis: Syria's path to reconciliation faces new sectarian violence
BEIRUT, Lebanon, July 25 (UPI) -- Syria under President Ahmad Sharaa remains far from achieving genuine national reconciliation, a meaningful political settlement and unity, analysts say.
New memorial project brings Britain's bloodiest Korean War battle to life
World News // 1 day ago
New memorial project brings Britain's bloodiest Korean War battle to life
SEOUL, July 25 (UPI) -- A pioneering hybrid online/offline tour was launched Friday to commemorate the British army's stand at the Battle of the Imjin River during the Korean War.
At least 16 killed as Thailand-Cambodia border clash continues
World News // 1 day ago
At least 16 killed as Thailand-Cambodia border clash continues
July 25 (UPI) -- At least 16 people have now been killed in a clash between Thailand and Cambodia's militaries along a disputed border region, which entered its second day Friday.

Trending Stories

'Doomsday mom' Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced to 2 more life sentences
'Doomsday mom' Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced to 2 more life sentences
Man, 18, arrested in fatal shooting at University of New Mexico
Man, 18, arrested in fatal shooting at University of New Mexico
Trump delivers immigration message on Scotland visit
Trump delivers immigration message on Scotland visit
Education Department releases $7 billion held from schools nationwide
Education Department releases $7 billion held from schools nationwide
Deportation flights begin from Alligator Alcatraz in Florida
Deportation flights begin from Alligator Alcatraz in Florida

Follow Us