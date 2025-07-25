Trending
World News
July 25, 2025 / 12:42 PM

Trump: Hamas didn't want to make deal on cease-fire, hostage exchange

By Lisa Hornung
Palestinians crowd to receive a hot meal at a food distribution point in Gaza City on Wednesday. Negotiating officials have been recalled from Doha, Qatar, when they couldn't reach a cease-fire deal. Photo by Mahmoud Issa/UPI
1 of 2 | Palestinians crowd to receive a hot meal at a food distribution point in Gaza City on Wednesday. Negotiating officials have been recalled from Doha, Qatar, when they couldn't reach a cease-fire deal. Photo by Mahmoud Issa/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- Hamas "didn't really want to make a deal" on a new Gaza ceasefire and hostage release, President Donald Trump said after the United States and Israel pulled negotiating teams from Doha, Qatar.

U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff said Thursday that Hamas "showed a lack of desire" on the latest proposal.

There was initial optimism about the talks, but on Thursday, Israel said it was recalling its negotiators, so the United States did the same.

A senior Israeli official told CNN that talks have "not at all" collapsed, and there is still a chance for the negotiations to resume if Hamas changes its demand for the number of prisoners to be released.

"While the mediators have made a great effort, Hamas does not appear to be coordinated or acting in good faith," Witkoff said in a statement announcing the withdrawal of negotiators.

"We will now consider alternative options to bring the hostages home and try to create a more stable environment for the people of Gaza. "It is a shame that Hamas has acted in this selfish way. We are resolute in seeking an end to this conflict and a permanent peace in Gaza."

Hamas has expressed surprise at Witkoff's "negative" comments, and a Hamas official said it was told Israeli negotiators would return to Doha next week.

"The movement affirms its keenness to continue negotiations and engage in them in a manner that helps overcome obstacles and leads to a permanent ceasefire agreement," Hamas said.

"Witkoff got it right. Hamas is the obstacle to a hostage release deal," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on X.

"Together with our US allies, we are now considering alternative options to bring our hostages home, end Hamas's terror rule and secure lasting peace for Israel and our region," Netanyahu said.

Trump told reporters outside the White House Friday: "It was too bad. Hamas didn't really want to make a deal. I think they want to die."

He added: "Now we're down to the final hostages, and they know what happens after you get the final hostages. And basically because of that, they really didn't want to make a deal."

The United States proposed a 60-day ceasefire and the staggered release of 10 living Israeli hostages and the bodies of 18 others in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

There are still 50 hostages in Gaza. At least 20 of them are believed to be alive.

