At least 16 killed as Thailand-Cambodia border clash continues

July 25 (UPI) -- At least 16 people have now been killed in a clash between Thailand and Cambodia's militaries along a disputed border region, which entered its second day Friday.

Over 135,000 civilians have been evacuated from the region, officials from both countries said on Friday.

Tensions boiled over Thursday along the 508-mile border shared between the two countries with Thai and Cambodian forces accusing the other of starting the back-and-forth attacks that left at least three civilians dead.

The clashes initially started around the Prasat Ta Muen Thom, an ancient Hindu temple that both sides claim as their own.

The two sides briefly agreed to a ceasefire late Thursday brokered by Malaysian Anwar Ibrahim, the Phnom Penh Post reported. Thailand abandoned the pact an hour later.

Fighting continued Friday with Thai officials confirming to CNN they fired artillery shots early in the morning.

Cambodian officials confirmed heavy rocket fire in two locations along the border. Authorities encouraged civilians to avoid the conflict areas, in Thailand's Ubon Ratchathani and Surin provinces in the northeastern part of the country, according to the Royal Thai Army.

Thai officials confirmed Friday one soldier and 14 civilians have so far been killed, while Cambodian have confirmed the death of one civilian.

The Royal Thai Army on Friday clarified its use of cluster munitions, which are banned under international law. The multiple impact weapons are prohibited under the U.N. Convention on Cluster Munitions.

"The Royal Thai Army will consider its (cluster munitions) use as necessary against military targets to enhance target destruction capabilities," Royal Thai Army Maj. Gen. Winthai Suvaree said on X.

"Regarding the Convention on Cluster Munition (CCM), which prohibits parties from using, producing or stockpiling this type of weapon, it is not binding on Thailand, as Thailand is not party to that convention, similar to many other countries, such as the United States, Russia, and others."