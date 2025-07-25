Trending
World News
July 25, 2025 / 12:52 PM

New memorial project brings Britain's bloodiest Korean War battle to life

By Thomas Maresca
Share with X
"Stand in the Bootprints of Heroes," a hybrid online/offline tour was launched Friday to commemorate the British army's stand at the Battle of the Imjin River. Screenshot: British Korean War Memorial Committee/YouTube
1 of 5 | "Stand in the Bootprints of Heroes," a hybrid online/offline tour was launched Friday to commemorate the British army's stand at the Battle of the Imjin River. Screenshot: British Korean War Memorial Committee/YouTube

SEOUL, July 25 (UPI) -- On the site of one of the Korean War's most ferocious battles, a pioneering hybrid online/offline tour was launched Friday to commemorate the British army's stand at the Battle of the Imjin River.

"Stand in the Bootprints of Heroes," produced by the Seoul-based non-profit British Korean War Memorial Committee, features 11 QR-coded signs located at key sites around the battlefield in Paju, some 25 miles north of Seoul. The codes link to a series of 19 video episodes detailing the events of the three-day battle with narration, music, photographs, paintings and maps.

The project's combination of real-world location markers with multimedia storytelling "brings history to life in a way that is immersive, respectful and accessible to all," Commodore Andy Lamb, Britain's defense attache in Seoul, said at a launch event held at the British Embassy in Seoul on Friday.

"It is helping people connect with the past without altering the landscape itself," Lamb, who serves as the president of the BKWMC, said.

The April 1951 battle came during the largest Chinese offensive of the Korean War and is remembered for the heroism of the British 29th Infantry Brigade, particularly the last stand of the Gloster Battalion.

British and U.N. forces held off the Chinese 63rd Army in an effort to delay their advance toward Seoul. On April 25, the heavily outnumbered U.N. troops were forced to withdraw from their positions, but the Gloster Battalion was surrounded and fought valiantly until being overrun.

The British held the key breakthrough point long enough to blunt the Chinese offensive and help U.N. forces maintain control of Seoul. With over 1,000 casualties, the Battle of the Imjin River remains Britain's bloodiest action since World War II.

The 1950-53 Korean War left millions dead, including some 160,000 South Korean soldiers and more than 36,000 U.S. soldiers. Britain provided the second-largest contingent to the combined United Nations Command -- over 81,000 troops -- and saw 1,078 killed and 2,674 wounded.

Despite the scope of the devastation, the Korean conflict has long been overshadowed in the West's historical memory, lost between World War II and the Vietnam War -- a situation the team behind the Imjin River project is hoping to help rectify.

"It is widely recognized as the 'Forgotten War,' and this work tries to address that," Lamb told UPI. "We're trying to bridge together commemoration and education. As the number of veterans reduces and many of them come to the end of their lives, it's important that we find new ways to commemorate and inform."

Younger Koreans also have much to learn about the history of the battles fought right in the backyard, said Lee Myung Hee, a Paju city official who attended the opening ceremony.

Lee told UPI that the city is planning to promote the Imjin River project and is organizing a tour for students in October.

"This project is a good opportunity for the younger generations, not only in Paju, but nationwide, to understand and remember what the veterans did during the Korean War," she said.

"Standing in the Bootprints of Heroes" is the second project by the British Korean War Memorial Committee, which receives its funding from local business sponsors and private donations.

The group installed a series of informative panels last year at Paju's Gloster Hill Memorial Park and is considering future expansions for the Imjin River site, including augmented-reality features and physical installations. A new project commemorating the 1951 Battle of Happy Valley in Goyang is also being discussed, organizers said.

British Ambassador to South Korea Colin Crooks said in remarks at the launch event that the Imjin River tour is an innovative way to keep the stories of Korean War veterans alive.

"One of the great privileges of being ambassador is helping to mark the British contribution to the Korean War," Crooks said. "As the number of living veterans declines, our duty to preserve their legacy becomes more urgent."

Latest Headlines

Analysis: Syria's path to reconciliation faces new sectarian violence
World News // 1 hour ago
Analysis: Syria's path to reconciliation faces new sectarian violence
BEIRUT, Lebanon, July 25 (UPI) -- Syria under President Ahmad Sharaa remains far from achieving genuine national reconciliation, a meaningful political settlement and unity, analysts say.
At least 16 killed as Thailand-Cambodia border clash continues
World News // 1 hour ago
At least 16 killed as Thailand-Cambodia border clash continues
July 25 (UPI) -- At least 16 people have now been killed in a clash between Thailand and Cambodia's militaries along a disputed border region, which entered its second day Friday.
Leaders urge rethink of Latin America's global role
World News // 1 hour ago
Leaders urge rethink of Latin America's global role
July 25 (UPI) -- The Latin American and Caribbean Presidential Mission convened a strategic forum Wednesday, July 23, in San José, Costa Rica, to discuss the role Latin America could play in the evolving global landscape.
Trump: Hamas didn't want to make deal on cease-fire, hostage exchange
World News // 1 hour ago
Trump: Hamas didn't want to make deal on cease-fire, hostage exchange
July 25 (UPI) -- Hamas "didn't really want to make a deal" on a new Gaza cease-fire and hostage release, Trump said after the U.S. and Israel pulled negotiations from Qatar.
Britain, Australia to sign agreement to build nuclear submarines
World News // 4 hours ago
Britain, Australia to sign agreement to build nuclear submarines
July 25 (UPI) -- A deal for Britain and Australia to build nuclear-powered submarines in Adelaide was due to be inked by the defense secretaries of both countries on Saturday.
Resident doctors in England's National Health Service go on strike
World News // 6 hours ago
Resident doctors in England's National Health Service go on strike
July 25 (UPI) -- Hospital doctors in England began a five-day strike in a long-running dispute over pay, but the National Health Service vowed to keep disruption to a minimum.
South Korean trade negotiators meet with U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick
World News // 10 hours ago
South Korean trade negotiators meet with U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick
SEOUL, July 25 (UPI) -- South Korea's top trade negotiators met with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, with both sides reaffirming their intention to reach a tariff deal.
All 5 ex-Hockey Canada players acquitted in sexual assault trial
World News // 11 hours ago
All 5 ex-Hockey Canada players acquitted in sexual assault trial
July 25 (UPI) -- All five players of the gold medal-winning 2018 Canadian world junior hockey team accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel room have been acquitted of all charges.
France to recognize independent Palestinian state
World News // 13 hours ago
France to recognize independent Palestinian state
July 24 (UPI) -- President Emmanuel Macron announced Thursday that France will recognize the state of Palestine as part of Paris' "historical commitment to a just and durable peace in the Middle East."
U.N. warns Lebanon's at a 'turning point,' faces prolonged crisis risk
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. warns Lebanon's at a 'turning point,' faces prolonged crisis risk
BEIRUT, Lebanon, July 24 (UPI) -- The U.N. has warned that war-torn Lebanon's at "a turning point" and must make urgent and immediate recovery efforts to avoid prolonging a six-year crisis.

Trending Stories

Arizona woman imprisoned for $17M North Korean remote workers scheme
Arizona woman imprisoned for $17M North Korean remote workers scheme
Naval chief nominee says U.S. Navy needs sailors, ships, new weapons
Naval chief nominee says U.S. Navy needs sailors, ships, new weapons
Roy Black, Jeffrey Epstein lawyer, dies at age 80
Roy Black, Jeffrey Epstein lawyer, dies at age 80
Ohio officer shot multiple times in 'ambush' dies
Ohio officer shot multiple times in 'ambush' dies
Argentina makes economic recovery, but opposition to Milei grows
Argentina makes economic recovery, but opposition to Milei grows

Follow Us