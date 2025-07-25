Trending
World News
July 25, 2025 / 2:27 AM

All 5 ex-Hockey Canada players acquitted in sexual assault trial

By Darryl Coote
Share with X

July 25 (UPI) -- All five players of the gold medal-winning 2018 Canadian world junior hockey team who were accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel room have been acquitted of all charges in a trial that has shaken the Canadian hockey world.

"The accused are free to go," Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia said Thursday in a London, Ont., courtroom, about 120 miles southwest of Toronto, after finding Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Cal Foote not guilty.

The five hockey players, four of whom played for NHL clubs when charged in 2024, pleaded not guilty to allegations of sexually assaulting a woman, known as E.M. in court documents, in a London hotel room in June 2018 following a Hockey Canada fundraising event.

The London Police Service had been contacted the following morning after the alleged assault and closed the case without charges in February 2019.

The allegations became public in May 2022 when it was first reported that E.M. had, a month prior, filed a $2.56 million lawsuit against Hockey Canada over the alleged assault.

The lawsuit alleged E.M. was supplied with alcohol by one of the players at a downtown London bar. She then went back to the player's hotel room where they engaged in sexual acts, after which the player allegedly invited the other men into the room, which she did not consent to.

Hockey Canada reached a settlement with E.M., but public anger and media attention prompted the London Police Service to announce a review of its initial investigation, resulting in the charges against the five athletes, who were then suspended from their NHL teams and surrendered to the authorities.

Carroccia said that she largely did not find E.M.'s testimony credible or reliable and that she sided with the accused's version of the night that saw her as the sexual aggressor.

She also said there were discrepancies in what E.M. told police in 2018 and Hockey Canada investigators in 2022.

Karen Bellehumeur, lawyer for E.M., said her client was "very disappointed with the verdict and very disappointed with her honor's assessment of her honesty and reliability."

"She's really never experienced not being believed like this before," Bellehumeur said during a press conference outside the courthouse.

She said E.M.'s purpose in testifying was "to stand up for herself and for others who have had similar experiences. She felt the sexual violence she experienced should not be concealed. She felt there needed to be accountability."

Following the verdict, the NHL issued a statement saying the five players are ineligible to play in the league amid a review of the judge's findings, stating the allegations were disturbing even if not criminal.

The National Hockey League Players' Association also released a statement saying the five players should have "the opportunity to return to work."

"The NHL's declaration that the players are 'ineligible' to play pending its further analysis of the court's findings is inconsistent with the discipline procedures set forth in the CBA," the union said, referring to Collective Bargaining Agreement between the players and the league.

Read More

Latest Headlines

France to recognize independent Palestinian state
World News // 2 hours ago
France to recognize independent Palestinian state
July 24 (UPI) -- President Emmanuel Macron announced Thursday that France will recognize the state of Palestine as part of Paris' "historical commitment to a just and durable peace in the Middle East."
U.N. warns Lebanon's at a 'turning point,' faces prolonged crisis risk
World News // 13 hours ago
U.N. warns Lebanon's at a 'turning point,' faces prolonged crisis risk
BEIRUT, Lebanon, July 24 (UPI) -- The U.N. has warned that war-torn Lebanon's at "a turning point" and must make urgent and immediate recovery efforts to avoid prolonging a six-year crisis.
Former Bolivian President Mesa: Regime change needed to boost economy
World News // 11 hours ago
Former Bolivian President Mesa: Regime change needed to boost economy
July 24 (UPI) -- Former Bolivian President Carlos Mesa warns that Bolivia needs a "radical change" in its economic and institutional model to avoid political collapse.
Israel hails aid truck deliveries in Gaza, U.N. calls it a 'trickle'
World News // 19 hours ago
Israel hails aid truck deliveries in Gaza, U.N. calls it a 'trickle'
July 24 (UPI) -- The U.N. and international aid agencies resumed trucking humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza, according to Israel, but the U.N. said it was far too little.
Soccer star 'Chicharito' Hernandez criticized for alleged sexist comments
World News // 12 hours ago
Soccer star 'Chicharito' Hernandez criticized for alleged sexist comments
July 24 (UPI) -- Professional soccer player Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez is under investigation by the Mexican Football Federation for allegedly sexist comments made online.
Argentina makes economic recovery, but opposition to Milei grows
World News // 12 hours ago
Argentina makes economic recovery, but opposition to Milei grows
July 24 (UPI) -- A report from J.P. Morgan points to a "deep and surprising" recovery in Argentina's economy under President Javier Milei, but warns about future economic plans.
European Union has the votes to impose retaliatory tariffs on U.S.
World News // 15 hours ago
European Union has the votes to impose retaliatory tariffs on U.S.
July 24 (UPI) -- European Union countries have expressed broad support for one round of 30% retaliatory tariffs if the United States does not reach a trade deal with the EU.
South Korea's Samsung Biologics, Celltrion log stellar performances
World News // 16 hours ago
South Korea's Samsung Biologics, Celltrion log stellar performances
SEOUL, July 24 (UPI) -- Among high achievers are biopharmaceutical contract manufacturers in South Korea -- Samsung Biologics and Celltrion, both with strong first-half results.
U.K. and India sign 'Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement'
World News // 16 hours ago
U.K. and India sign 'Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement'
July 24 (UPI) -- The United Kingdom and India agreed to a free trade agreement between their two nations Thursday.
EU-China summit exposes tensions over trade imbalances, Ukraine
World News // 17 hours ago
EU-China summit exposes tensions over trade imbalances, Ukraine
July 24 (UPI) -- Top EU leaders told their Chinese counterparts at a summit in Beijing on Thursday that Beijing must do more to level the huge trade surplus it has with Europe.

Trending Stories

Arizona woman imprisoned for $17M North Korean remote workers scheme
Arizona woman imprisoned for $17M North Korean remote workers scheme
Three officers wounded in 'ambush' shooting in Ohio
Three officers wounded in 'ambush' shooting in Ohio
Justice Department completes six-hour Ghislaine Maxwell inquiry
Justice Department completes six-hour Ghislaine Maxwell inquiry
Naval chief nominee says U.S. Navy needs sailors, ships, new weapons
Naval chief nominee says U.S. Navy needs sailors, ships, new weapons
Air Force pauses use of M18 pistol after deadly incident
Air Force pauses use of M18 pistol after deadly incident

Follow Us