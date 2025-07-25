Trending
World News
July 25, 2025 / 7:14 AM

Resident doctors in England's National Health Service go on strike

By Paul Godfrey
Share with X
Resident doctors picket Saint Thomas' Hospital in central London on Friday at the start of a five-day walkout over pay. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA
Resident doctors picket Saint Thomas' Hospital in central London on Friday at the start of a five-day walkout over pay. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA

July 25 (UPI) -- Thousands of National Health Service resident doctors in England walked out Friday at the start of a five-day strike in a dispute with the government over pay.

The British Medical Association, the doctors' union, said in a post on X that the strike could have been avoided if Health Secretary Wes Streeting had put forward a "credible offer" to address a one-fifth real-terms drop in their pay since 2008.

The 190,000-member union pointed to the inequity that after seven years of study and training, doctors in their first year as a fully qualified resident were paid more than $7 an hour less than a physician assistant in their first year.

"This is why resident doctors in England are taking a stand against the government -- it's time to pay us what we're worth," said the BMA, adding that it was seeking a raise of just $5.39 a hour to $30.45.

The union called on doctors to join picket lines outside designated large hospitals in London and seven other regions of England as the strike got underway at 7 a.m. local time, three days after negotiations with the government collapsed.

Streeting and Prime Minister Keir Starmer appealed to the doctors not to take industrial action due to the damage it would inflict on the NHS, which the Labour government had been working hard to rebuild since coming into office in summer 2024.

In a video posted on X, Streeting warned that striking doctors would make the working conditions of their colleagues who remained at their posts much more difficult, expressing "incredible frustration" over the action despite significant pay hikes over the past year.

"These strikes were unnecessary because resident doctors have already had a 28.9% pay increase since this government came to office. They've had the highest pay increase of the entire public sector two years in a row," said Streeting.

He said the action was also unnecessary as he had been asking for the union to postpone for just three weeks to allow time to put together a package that would have made "a real difference to resident doctors' working lives" by addressing training costs and other associated costs, as well as career progression issues.

Streeting vowed the impact on patients would be kept to a minimum, with NHS leaders ordering hospitals not to cancel non-emergency appointments and surgeries, with senior doctors stepping in to cover for their striking colleagues.

"Resident doctors should break ranks with the BMA leadership. The industrial action that starts on Friday is in no one's interests and medics should not follow their union down its dangerous and destructive route, Starmer wrote in The Times.

The NHS leaders' organization, the NHS Confederation, laid blame for "the impact of strikes and the distress they will cause patients" squarely at the feet of the BMA.

However, the Conservative opposition's shadow health secretary, Stuart Andrew, said it was the government's fault and that it had put patients in danger.

"Labour's capitulation to union demands has fuelled this chaos. The real tragedy is not just the political cowardice that invited this chaos but the disruption of care patients face. It's a threat to lives," he wrote on social media.

The industrial action, the 12th round of strikes, is part of a long-running dispute over pay dating back to 2023 with doctors in the early years of their careers claiming inflation over the past 17 years has eroded away their pay, leaving them 20% worse off.

Inheriting the dispute from the previous Conservative government in July 2024, Labour gave doctors an immediate 22% raise, followed by an average of 5.4% for this year.

NHS doctors' base salary is relatively low to start but rapidly rises to more than $100,000 a year, and can go much higher.

"Resident doctors are not worth less than they were 17 years ago. Restoring pay remains the simplest and most effective route toward improving our working lives," BMA resident doctor co-leaders Dr. Melissa Ryan and Dr. Ross Nieuwoudt told the BBC.

"Mr. Streeting had every opportunity to prevent this strike going ahead, but he chose not to take it."

Read More

Latest Headlines

South Korean trade negotiators meet with U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick
World News // 4 hours ago
South Korean trade negotiators meet with U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick
SEOUL, July 25 (UPI) -- South Korea's top trade negotiators met with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, with both sides reaffirming their intention to reach a tariff deal.
All 5 ex-Hockey Canada players acquitted in sexual assault trial
World News // 5 hours ago
All 5 ex-Hockey Canada players acquitted in sexual assault trial
July 25 (UPI) -- All five players of the gold medal-winning 2018 Canadian world junior hockey team accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel room have been acquitted of all charges.
France to recognize independent Palestinian state
World News // 7 hours ago
France to recognize independent Palestinian state
July 24 (UPI) -- President Emmanuel Macron announced Thursday that France will recognize the state of Palestine as part of Paris' "historical commitment to a just and durable peace in the Middle East."
U.N. warns Lebanon's at a 'turning point,' faces prolonged crisis risk
World News // 18 hours ago
U.N. warns Lebanon's at a 'turning point,' faces prolonged crisis risk
BEIRUT, Lebanon, July 24 (UPI) -- The U.N. has warned that war-torn Lebanon's at "a turning point" and must make urgent and immediate recovery efforts to avoid prolonging a six-year crisis.
Former Bolivian President Mesa: Regime change needed to boost economy
World News // 16 hours ago
Former Bolivian President Mesa: Regime change needed to boost economy
July 24 (UPI) -- Former Bolivian President Carlos Mesa warns that Bolivia needs a "radical change" in its economic and institutional model to avoid political collapse.
Israel hails aid truck deliveries in Gaza, U.N. calls it a 'trickle'
World News // 1 day ago
Israel hails aid truck deliveries in Gaza, U.N. calls it a 'trickle'
July 24 (UPI) -- The U.N. and international aid agencies resumed trucking humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza, according to Israel, but the U.N. said it was far too little.
Soccer star 'Chicharito' Hernandez criticized for alleged sexist comments
World News // 17 hours ago
Soccer star 'Chicharito' Hernandez criticized for alleged sexist comments
July 24 (UPI) -- Professional soccer player Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez is under investigation by the Mexican Football Federation for allegedly sexist comments made online.
Argentina makes economic recovery, but opposition to Milei grows
World News // 17 hours ago
Argentina makes economic recovery, but opposition to Milei grows
July 24 (UPI) -- A report from J.P. Morgan points to a "deep and surprising" recovery in Argentina's economy under President Javier Milei, but warns about future economic plans.
European Union has the votes to impose retaliatory tariffs on U.S.
World News // 20 hours ago
European Union has the votes to impose retaliatory tariffs on U.S.
July 24 (UPI) -- European Union countries have expressed broad support for one round of 30% retaliatory tariffs if the United States does not reach a trade deal with the EU.
South Korea's Samsung Biologics, Celltrion log stellar performances
World News // 20 hours ago
South Korea's Samsung Biologics, Celltrion log stellar performances
SEOUL, July 24 (UPI) -- Among high achievers are biopharmaceutical contract manufacturers in South Korea -- Samsung Biologics and Celltrion, both with strong first-half results.

Trending Stories

Arizona woman imprisoned for $17M North Korean remote workers scheme
Arizona woman imprisoned for $17M North Korean remote workers scheme
Justice Department completes six-hour Ghislaine Maxwell inquiry
Justice Department completes six-hour Ghislaine Maxwell inquiry
Naval chief nominee says U.S. Navy needs sailors, ships, new weapons
Naval chief nominee says U.S. Navy needs sailors, ships, new weapons
Argentina makes economic recovery, but opposition to Milei grows
Argentina makes economic recovery, but opposition to Milei grows
Air Force pauses use of M18 pistol after deadly incident
Air Force pauses use of M18 pistol after deadly incident

Follow Us