July 25, 2025 / 12:47 PM

Leaders urge rethink of Latin America's global role

By Macarena Hermosilla
Leaders of Latin America and the Caribbean gathered to discuss the region's global role. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
July 25 (UPI) -- The Latin American and Caribbean Presidential Mission convened a strategic forum Wednesday, July 23, in San José, Costa Rica, to discuss the role Latin America could play in the evolving global landscape.

Amid weakening multilateralism, the rise of emerging powers and the fragmentation of traditional global structures, the central question was clear: Is Latin America ready to take on global leadership -- or will it remain on the sidelines of major decision-making?

Former Costa Rican presidents Laura Chinchilla, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, Rafael Ángel Calderón and Luis Guillermo Solís joined former Bolivian President Carlos Mesa and former Guatemalan President Vinicio Cerezo in calling for an end to regional fragmentation and urging Latin America to seize the opportunities of a new multipolar world.

"This is not just about adapting -- it's about influencing. Latin America can and must be a relevant player in the new global landscape," Cerezo said. He added that only through deep and strategic integration can the region play a meaningful role in reshaping the international order.

The forum highlighted Latin America's key strategic assets -- biodiversity, clean energy, a young population, democratic traditions and abundant natural resources. But it also emphasized that those resources are being underused due to a lack of regional coordination, the rise of populism and the erosion of democratic consensus.

"At this moment, Latin America and Europe are absent as global actors," said Josette Altman, a Costa Rican academic and political analyst, noting that regional integration is at a historic low.

Laura Chinchilla warned that the world is undergoing not a temporary disruption but a structural shift, marked by ruptures in traditional alliances, a crisis in multilateralism and rising political polarization. She said Latin America should not only defend democracy and solidarity but also push for reforms to make the international system more effective and representative.

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez said the world is experiencing a "change of era," with deep shifts in values, leadership and the exercise of power. He urged Latin America to align itself with Europe to defend the rule of law and liberal democracy.

From a Central American perspective, Olinda Salguero, executive vice president of the Latin American Presidential Mission, emphasized that Latin America is a strategic region. In 2023, it attracted 49% of foreign direct investment from emerging economies, surpassing Asia. However, she warned that in key fields such as artificial intelligence, the region accounts for just 0.6% of academic publications.

"We can't afford to fall behind in the knowledge society. Latin America must move from words to action," she said.

Carlos Mesa reiterated the urgent need to build genuine mechanisms for integration -- not ideologically, but strategically. That message was echoed by Rafael Calderón, who recalled that Latin American unity was made possible when the region embraced democracy. "Just as we overcame dictatorships, we can also consolidate democracy if we remain persistent," he said.

From Paraguay, former Vice President Luis Alberto Castiglioni said Latin America offers the world stability, peace, food, clean energy and democratic principles -- assets that should strengthen ties with partners such as the European Union. He pointed to the Mercosur-EU trade talks and the strategic relationship with Taiwan on technological development, advocating for a model of cooperation free from political conditions.

Luis Guillermo Solís said a key issue in the integration debate is the slow growth of many regional economies. He added that expanding access to the world's most dynamic markets is essential to building a form of integration that meets the region's needs.

