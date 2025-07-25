Trending
World News
July 25, 2025 / 9:37 AM

Britain, Australia to sign agreement to build nuclear submarines

By Paul Godfrey
Share with X
Australian Defense Secretary Richard Marles (L) and British Defense Secretary John Healey arrive at Admiralty House in Sydney on Friday ahead of unveiling a multi-billion dollar deal to build nuclear-powered submarines for Australia in Australia. Photo by Dan Himbrechts/EPA
Australian Defense Secretary Richard Marles (L) and British Defense Secretary John Healey arrive at Admiralty House in Sydney on Friday ahead of unveiling a multi-billion dollar deal to build nuclear-powered submarines for Australia in Australia. Photo by Dan Himbrechts/EPA

July 25 (UPI) -- Britain and Australia confirmed Friday that they would proceed with a $245 billion nuclear-powered submarine deal as part of a defense pact between the two countries and the United States -- despite Washington rethinking its involvement.

Following a meeting, Australian Defense Secretary Richard Marles said he and British Defense Secretary John Healey would sign a 50-year cooperation treaty on Saturday to deliver an Australian fleet of submarines, powered by British nuclear reactors.

Marles hailed the deal, part of a trilateral security pact signed in 2021, as the most significant U.K.-Australian treaty signed in the 124-year history of modern Australia.

The AUKUS alliance, aimed at countering China's military rise in the Asia-Pacific, called for Australia to be armed with eight nuclear submarines, three repurposed from the United States' existing fleet and the remainder a new SSN-AUKUS submarine that Australia and Britain would build together.

Related

However, concerns were raised that the first U.S. submarines wouldn't be handed to Australia within the timeline of the early 2030s because U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is reviewing the Biden administration-brokered AUKUS and the U.S. submarine pipeline was behind time.

Healey said they welcomed Hegseth's review as a chance for the new administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to "renew their commitment," which he said he fully expected to happen.

Marles said last month that he was "very confident" the United States would remain in AUKUS because of its strategic benefit to all three countries.

The pact came into force three days before Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States in January, triggering a review to ensure it is a fit with his "America First" policy.

In a meeting in Singapore in June, Hegseth told Marles that Australia should increase defense spending to 3.5% of GDP.

Elbridge Colby, the U.S. defense official carrying out Hegseth's review, has said AUKUS could compromise national security if the United States were to begin selling its Virginia-class submarines to Australia in the early 2030s, as per the original agreement.

Neither Healey nor Marles would say whether the two countries would go it alone with building the submarines if the United States opted to withdraw.

The Australia-U.K. treaty encompasses a comprehensive framework to develop the necessary infrastructure and workforce in Australia to build, operate and support the submarine program, with the deal providing a boost to British exports of more than $26 billion by 2050.

"Through the treaty, we are supporting high-skilled, well-paid jobs for tens of thousands of people in both the U.K. and Australia," said Healey.

Australian Strategic Policy Institute senior analyst Euan Graham said the new treaty was not sending a message to the Trump administration but was "more of a reflection that AUKUS has always been a 3-way arrangement, and that the U.K.-Australia side of the triangle is vital to its success."

He said the program would also produce economies of scale, allowing Britain's Royal Navy to increase its nuclear fleet from seven to 12 submarines.

Latest Headlines

Resident doctors in England's National Health Service go on strike
World News // 3 hours ago
Resident doctors in England's National Health Service go on strike
July 25 (UPI) -- Hospital doctors in England began a five-day strike in a long-running dispute over pay, but the National Health Service vowed to keep disruption to a minimum.
South Korean trade negotiators meet with U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick
World News // 7 hours ago
South Korean trade negotiators meet with U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick
SEOUL, July 25 (UPI) -- South Korea's top trade negotiators met with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, with both sides reaffirming their intention to reach a tariff deal.
All 5 ex-Hockey Canada players acquitted in sexual assault trial
World News // 8 hours ago
All 5 ex-Hockey Canada players acquitted in sexual assault trial
July 25 (UPI) -- All five players of the gold medal-winning 2018 Canadian world junior hockey team accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel room have been acquitted of all charges.
France to recognize independent Palestinian state
World News // 10 hours ago
France to recognize independent Palestinian state
July 24 (UPI) -- President Emmanuel Macron announced Thursday that France will recognize the state of Palestine as part of Paris' "historical commitment to a just and durable peace in the Middle East."
U.N. warns Lebanon's at a 'turning point,' faces prolonged crisis risk
World News // 21 hours ago
U.N. warns Lebanon's at a 'turning point,' faces prolonged crisis risk
BEIRUT, Lebanon, July 24 (UPI) -- The U.N. has warned that war-torn Lebanon's at "a turning point" and must make urgent and immediate recovery efforts to avoid prolonging a six-year crisis.
Former Bolivian President Mesa: Regime change needed to boost economy
World News // 19 hours ago
Former Bolivian President Mesa: Regime change needed to boost economy
July 24 (UPI) -- Former Bolivian President Carlos Mesa warns that Bolivia needs a "radical change" in its economic and institutional model to avoid political collapse.
Israel hails aid truck deliveries in Gaza, U.N. calls it a 'trickle'
World News // 1 day ago
Israel hails aid truck deliveries in Gaza, U.N. calls it a 'trickle'
July 24 (UPI) -- The U.N. and international aid agencies resumed trucking humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza, according to Israel, but the U.N. said it was far too little.
Soccer star 'Chicharito' Hernandez criticized for alleged sexist comments
World News // 20 hours ago
Soccer star 'Chicharito' Hernandez criticized for alleged sexist comments
July 24 (UPI) -- Professional soccer player Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez is under investigation by the Mexican Football Federation for allegedly sexist comments made online.
Argentina makes economic recovery, but opposition to Milei grows
World News // 20 hours ago
Argentina makes economic recovery, but opposition to Milei grows
July 24 (UPI) -- A report from J.P. Morgan points to a "deep and surprising" recovery in Argentina's economy under President Javier Milei, but warns about future economic plans.
European Union has the votes to impose retaliatory tariffs on U.S.
World News // 23 hours ago
European Union has the votes to impose retaliatory tariffs on U.S.
July 24 (UPI) -- European Union countries have expressed broad support for one round of 30% retaliatory tariffs if the United States does not reach a trade deal with the EU.

Trending Stories

Arizona woman imprisoned for $17M North Korean remote workers scheme
Arizona woman imprisoned for $17M North Korean remote workers scheme
Justice Department completes six-hour Ghislaine Maxwell inquiry
Justice Department completes six-hour Ghislaine Maxwell inquiry
Naval chief nominee says U.S. Navy needs sailors, ships, new weapons
Naval chief nominee says U.S. Navy needs sailors, ships, new weapons
Roy Black, Jeffrey Epstein lawyer, dies at age 80
Roy Black, Jeffrey Epstein lawyer, dies at age 80
Argentina makes economic recovery, but opposition to Milei grows
Argentina makes economic recovery, but opposition to Milei grows

Follow Us