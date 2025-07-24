Trending
World News
July 24, 2025 / 11:16 AM

European Union has the votes to impose retaliatory tariffs on U.S.

By Lisa Hornung
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a press conference at the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party's headquarters in Berlin, Germany, on June 10. The European Commission has the votes to impose retaliatory tariffs against the United States. File photo by Clemens Bilan/EPA
July 24 (UPI) -- European Union countries have expressed broad support for one round of 30% retaliatory tariffs if it doesn't reach a trade deal with the United States.

The European Commission is spearheading the plan, which would see $110 billion in U.S. products get 30% tariffs, two diplomats told POLITICO. Not all products will get the full 30%. The only member country to vote against the tariffs on Thursday morning was Hungary.

The tariffs would not take effect immediately. They will stay suspended until Aug. 7 to allow more time to negotiate a trade deal. They can also be suspended if the commission needs more time.

"The EU is focused on finding a negotiated outcome with the U.S.," trade spokesperson Olaf Gill said.

The list of newly taxed items includes aircraft, cars and car parts, orange juice, poultry, soybeans, steel and aluminium, and yachts.

Bourbon was also on the list but France and Ireland had lobbied hard against it. They fear that the United States will respond by adding wine and spirits to the items taxed by the United States.

A majority of member states seem willing to use the anti-coercion instrument, a tool of the EU to combat coercion from outside countries. It would allow the EU to put trade restrictions on the U.S. for trying to strong-arm the EU. The restrictions can include tariffs, limiting access to financial markets or intellectual property rights restrictions.

Germany had been resistant to using this measure, but has now joined France, which has been a strong proponent of the ACI.

The United States now imposes 50% on EU steel and aluminium, 25% on cars and 10% on all imports.

South Korea's Samsung Biologics, Celltrion log stellar performances
World News // 52 minutes ago
South Korea's Samsung Biologics, Celltrion log stellar performances
SEOUL, July 24 (UPI) -- Among high achievers are biopharmaceutical contract manufacturers in South Korea -- Samsung Biologics and Celltrion, both with strong first-half results.
U.K. and India sign 'Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement'
World News // 1 hour ago
U.K. and India sign 'Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement'
July 24 (UPI) -- The United Kingdom and India agreed to a free trade agreement between their two nations Thursday.
EU-China summit exposes tensions over trade imbalances, Ukraine
World News // 1 hour ago
EU-China summit exposes tensions over trade imbalances, Ukraine
July 24 (UPI) -- Top EU leaders told their Chinese counterparts at a summit in Beijing on Thursday that Beijing must do more to level the huge trade surplus it has with Europe.
New leftist political party in Great Britain breaks from Labour
World News // 2 hours ago
New leftist political party in Great Britain breaks from Labour
July 24 (UPI) -- Two British MPs have launched a new political party to push back against Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The party says it will support Palestine, fight poverty.
Hungary bans Irish rap group Kneecap from the country
World News // 2 hours ago
Hungary bans Irish rap group Kneecap from the country
July 24 (UPI) -- The Hungarian government has banned Irish rap group Kneecap from the country for "for antisemitism and glorifying terrorm," on Thursday.
Six students die in fall at Chinese mine operation
World News // 2 hours ago
Six students die in fall at Chinese mine operation
July 24 (UPI) -- Six students died after falling into the mineral processing works while touring a mine in China.
Irish media regulator warns X over age verification for adult content
World News // 2 hours ago
Irish media regulator warns X over age verification for adult content
July 24 (UPI) -- Ireland's media regulator Coimisiún na Meán warned X for not having proper verification for access to adult content.
Israel hails aid truck deliveries in Gaza, U.N. calls it a 'trickle'
World News // 4 hours ago
Israel hails aid truck deliveries in Gaza, U.N. calls it a 'trickle'
July 24 (UPI) -- The U.N. and international aid agencies resumed trucking humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza, according to Israel, but the U.N. said it was far too little.
Fuselage found after Russian plane with 49 onboard goes missing
World News // 7 hours ago
Fuselage found after Russian plane with 49 onboard goes missing
July 24 (UPI) -- Russian emergency crews have found the burning fuselage of a passenger plane that went missing Thursday in far eastern Russian, officials said.
Kim Jong Un calls for 'actual war' training by combat units
World News // 6 hours ago
Kim Jong Un calls for 'actual war' training by combat units
SEOUL, July 24 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called on the military to ramp up combat training to prepare for "coping with a war anytime," state-run media reported.

