July 24, 2025 / 3:59 AM

Fuselage found after Russian plane with 49 onboard goes missing

By Darryl Coote
Breaking News banner. Image courtesy of UPI
July 24 (UPI) -- Russian emergency crews have found the burning fuselage of a passenger plane that went missing Thursday in Russia's Far East, officials said.

The Antonov An-24 Angara Airlines passenger plane was flying on Thursday from Blagoveshchensk near the Chinese border to Tynda and was reported missing only several miles from the Tynda airport, Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a statement.

The ministry said the plane had disappeared from radars and failed to respond to air traffic control messages.

Later, the ministry said a "burning aircraft fuselage" was found by a helicopter performing search-and-rescue operations. The number of casualties was not mentioned.

Amur Gov. Vasily Orlov confirmed on Telegram that the fuselage found belonged to the missing plane.

He said 43 passengers, including five children, and six crew members were onboard the aircraft.

"All necessary forces and means have been deployed to search for the plane," he said in an earlier statement.

This is a developing story.

