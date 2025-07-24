Irish media regulator warns X over age verification for adult content

July 24 (UPI) -- Ireland's media regulator Coimisiún na Meán issued a warning to X for not having proper verification for access to adult content.

The country added new online safety rules to video-sharing platforms on Monday to keep minors away from pornographic content, promotion of self-harm, suicide, eating disorders, dangerous challenges and violent content.

"Based on an initial review of the X platform, we cannot see evidence of measures taken to comply with this age assurance requirement," Coimisiún na Meán said in a statement.

"We have further concerns about X's compliance with other parts of the Online Safety Code, including but not limited to, the availability of parental controls," it added.

The regulator said it "will take further action where there is evidence of non-compliance with the Code," if X doesn't provide the information needed on Friday.

The Coimisiún na Meán sent X a statutory information request with a deadline of Aug. 8. X risks being fined $600,000 if it fails to respond.

Coimisiún na Meán added that it will review all video-sharing platforms to evaluate their adherence to the new online rules and it will take action if required.

The regulators began enforcement in October 2024, giving platforms nine months to implement the changes.