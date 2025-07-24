Trending
World News
July 24, 2025 / 8:58 AM

Irish media regulator warns X over age verification for adult content

By Andrew Sookdeo
Share with X
Ireland’s media regulator Coimisiún na Meán warned X for not having proper verification for access to adult content. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/ UPI
Ireland’s media regulator Coimisiún na Meán warned X for not having proper verification for access to adult content. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/ UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- Ireland's media regulator Coimisiún na Meán issued a warning to X for not having proper verification for access to adult content.

The country added new online safety rules to video-sharing platforms on Monday to keep minors away from pornographic content, promotion of self-harm, suicide, eating disorders, dangerous challenges and violent content.

"Based on an initial review of the X platform, we cannot see evidence of measures taken to comply with this age assurance requirement," Coimisiún na Meán said in a statement.

"We have further concerns about X's compliance with other parts of the Online Safety Code, including but not limited to, the availability of parental controls," it added.

The regulator said it "will take further action where there is evidence of non-compliance with the Code," if X doesn't provide the information needed on Friday.

The Coimisiún na Meán sent X a statutory information request with a deadline of Aug. 8. X risks being fined $600,000 if it fails to respond.

Coimisiún na Meán added that it will review all video-sharing platforms to evaluate their adherence to the new online rules and it will take action if required.

The regulators began enforcement in October 2024, giving platforms nine months to implement the changes.

Latest Headlines

Israel hails aid truck deliveries in Gaza, U.N. calls it a 'trickle'
World News // 1 hour ago
Israel hails aid truck deliveries in Gaza, U.N. calls it a 'trickle'
July 24 (UPI) -- The U.N. and international aid agencies resumed trucking humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza, according to Israel, but the U.N. said it was far too little.
Fuselage found after Russian plane with 49 onboard goes missing
World News // 4 hours ago
Fuselage found after Russian plane with 49 onboard goes missing
July 24 (UPI) -- Russian emergency crews have found the burning fuselage of a passenger plane that went missing Thursday in far eastern Russian, officials said.
Kim Jong Un calls for 'actual war' training by combat units
World News // 3 hours ago
Kim Jong Un calls for 'actual war' training by combat units
SEOUL, July 24 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called on the military to ramp up combat training to prepare for "coping with a war anytime," state-run media reported.
Thai, Cambodian troops exchange gunfire
World News // 7 hours ago
Thai, Cambodian troops exchange gunfire
July 24 (UPI) -- Cambodia and Thailand exchanged attacks Thursday along their disputed border as tensions between the two countries turned violent.
ICJ rules nations legally obligated to fight climate change
World News // 23 hours ago
ICJ rules nations legally obligated to fight climate change
July 23 (UPI) -- The U.N.'s top court issued a non-binding legal opinion on the extent of legal and financial responsibility countries have for climate change.
French leader Macron, wife sue podcaster over claims first lady born a man
World News // 14 hours ago
French leader Macron, wife sue podcaster over claims first lady born a man
July 23 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, filed a defamation suit against right-wing Candace Owens, who claims the first lady was born a man.
Amazon to close China-based AI research lab
World News // 17 hours ago
Amazon to close China-based AI research lab
July 23 (UPI) -- Amazon will shut down its AI research lab in a cost-cutting move as tensions flare with China and as other global companies even seek to leave the nation because of Chinese influence.
Unprecedented sargassum surge threatens tourism in the Caribbean
World News // 18 hours ago
Unprecedented sargassum surge threatens tourism in the Caribbean
July 23 (UPI) -- At the United Nations Ocean Conference in June, Dominican President Luis Abinader issued an urgent call to recognize the scale of the environmental crisis posed by sargassum in the Caribbean.
Paraguay must invest $5 billion by 2030 to avoid energy crisis
World News // 20 hours ago
Paraguay must invest $5 billion by 2030 to avoid energy crisis
July 23 (UPI) -- Paraguay must double its power generation capacity by 2030 to avoid a supply crisis, as domestic demand rises, infrastructure ages and pressure grows to diversify its energy sources.
Apple, Google face U.K. probe into mobile business practices
World News // 22 hours ago
Apple, Google face U.K. probe into mobile business practices
July 23 (UPI) -- The United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority is pushing the two operating system providers to make competition more open for other developers.

Trending Stories

Unprecedented sargassum surge threatens tourism in the Caribbean
Unprecedented sargassum surge threatens tourism in the Caribbean
MyPillow's Mike Lindell wins appeal over 2020 election claim contest
MyPillow's Mike Lindell wins appeal over 2020 election claim contest
House committee votes to approve subpoenas on Epstein files
House committee votes to approve subpoenas on Epstein files
New details unveiled on USDA's 'Great American Farmers Market'
New details unveiled on USDA's 'Great American Farmers Market'
Appeals court: Trump's birthright citizenship EO unconstitutional
Appeals court: Trump's birthright citizenship EO unconstitutional

Follow Us