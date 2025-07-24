Trending
July 24, 2025 / 9:35 AM

New leftist political party in Great Britain breaks from Labour

By Lisa Hornung
Then-Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn on the campaign trail in Glasgow, Scotland, in 2019. Corbyn has launched his own new political party with MP Zarah Sultana. File photo by Robert Perry/EPA
July 24 (UPI) -- Two British members of Parliament have launched their own political party to push back against Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Former Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn and Member of Parliament Zarah Sultana have launched the far left venture that doesn't yet have a name.

"It's time for a new kind of political party," Corbyn said in the party's statement on X. "One that is rooted in our communities, trade unions and social movements. One that builds power in all regions and nations. One that belongs to you."

On the party's website, it appeared to be called "Your Party" for now, but Sultana said on X,"It's not called Your Party!"

Related

Former Labour Party Leader Neil Kinnock called it a "Farage assistance party," meaning Nigel Farage, leader of Reform U.K., formerly the Brexit Party.

Kinnock said the left-wingers would "only assist the enemies of Labour" by forming a new party, The Independent reported.

Corbyn has said his party would tax the rich and invest in council houses.

"The system is rigged when 4.5 million children live in poverty in the sixth richest country in the world," the party's statement said. "The system is rigged when giant corporations make a fortune from rising bills. The system is rigged when this government says there is no money for the poor, but billions for war.

"We cannot accept these injustices -- and neither should you."

The statement said the party will represent "ordinary people."

"Our movement is made up of people of all faiths and none. The great dividers want you to think that the problems in our society are caused by migrants or refugees. They're not," the statement said. "They are caused by an economic system that protects the interests of corporations and billionaires. It is ordinary people who create the wealth - and it is ordinary people who have the power to put it back where it belongs."

The new party will also strongly support Palestine.

"Meanwhile, millions of people are horrified by the government's complicity in crimes against humanity," the statement said. "Now, more than ever, we must defend the right to protest against genocide. We believe in the radical idea that all human life has equal value. That is why we will keep demanding an end to all arms sales to Israel, and for the only path to peace: a free and independent Palestine."

