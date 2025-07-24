Trending
World News
July 24, 2025 / 9:33 AM

Hungary bans Irish rap group Kneecap from the country

By Andrew Sookdeo
The Hungarian government has banned Irish rap group Kneecap from the country for “for antisemitism and glorifying terrorm,” on Thursday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
July 24 (UPI) -- The Hungarian government has banned Irish rap group Kneecap from the country "for anti-Semitism and glorifying terrorism," on Thursday.

"This is what we call service by public notice. In plain English: if you won't read the letter, you'll see it on the poster," international spokesman Zoltan Kovacs posted on X.

Kneecap members have accused Israel of committing war crimes in Gaza and supporting Iranian militant groups. Israel denied these claims.

The group's lead singer Mo Chara has allegedly displayed a flag in support of Hezbollah and has been charged with a terror offense in the U.K. he has denied doing this.

"This isn't just protest it's support for terror, celebration of extremist violence and a clear anti‑Semitic statement," Kovacs wrote on X. "Granting them a stage normalizes hate and terror, and puts democratic values on the line."

The group was going to perform at the Sziget Festival in Budapest on Aug 11.

"This is an unprecedented move which we believe is both unnecessary and regrettable," Sziget organizers said on social media.

EU-China summit exposes tensions over trade imbalances, Ukraine
World News // 21 minutes ago
EU-China summit exposes tensions over trade imbalances, Ukraine
July 24 (UPI) -- Top EU leaders told their Chinese counterparts at a summit in Beijing on Thursday that Beijing must do more to level the huge trade surplus it has with Europe.
New leftist political party in Great Britain breaks from Labour
World News // 1 hour ago
New leftist political party in Great Britain breaks from Labour
July 24 (UPI) -- Two British MPs have launched a new political party to push back against Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The party says it will support Palestine, fight poverty.
Six students die in fall at Chinese mine operation
World News // 1 hour ago
Six students die in fall at Chinese mine operation
July 24 (UPI) -- Six students died after falling into the mineral processing works while touring a mine in China.
Irish media regulator warns X over age verification for adult content
World News // 1 hour ago
Irish media regulator warns X over age verification for adult content
July 24 (UPI) -- Ireland's media regulator Coimisiún na Meán warned X for not having proper verification for access to adult content.
Israel hails aid truck deliveries in Gaza, U.N. calls it a 'trickle'
World News // 2 hours ago
Israel hails aid truck deliveries in Gaza, U.N. calls it a 'trickle'
July 24 (UPI) -- The U.N. and international aid agencies resumed trucking humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza, according to Israel, but the U.N. said it was far too little.
Fuselage found after Russian plane with 49 onboard goes missing
World News // 6 hours ago
Fuselage found after Russian plane with 49 onboard goes missing
July 24 (UPI) -- Russian emergency crews have found the burning fuselage of a passenger plane that went missing Thursday in far eastern Russian, officials said.
Kim Jong Un calls for 'actual war' training by combat units
World News // 5 hours ago
Kim Jong Un calls for 'actual war' training by combat units
SEOUL, July 24 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called on the military to ramp up combat training to prepare for "coping with a war anytime," state-run media reported.
Thai, Cambodian troops exchange gunfire
World News // 8 hours ago
Thai, Cambodian troops exchange gunfire
July 24 (UPI) -- Cambodia and Thailand exchanged attacks Thursday along their disputed border as tensions between the two countries turned violent.
ICJ rules nations legally obligated to fight climate change
World News // 1 day ago
ICJ rules nations legally obligated to fight climate change
July 23 (UPI) -- The U.N.'s top court issued a non-binding legal opinion on the extent of legal and financial responsibility countries have for climate change.
French leader Macron, wife sue podcaster over claims first lady born a man
World News // 16 hours ago
French leader Macron, wife sue podcaster over claims first lady born a man
July 23 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, filed a defamation suit against right-wing Candace Owens, who claims the first lady was born a man.

