Trending
World News
July 24, 2025 / 2:19 PM

Argentina makes economic recovery, but opposition to Milei grows

By Mar Puig
Share with X
Since taking office in December 2023, Argentine President JavierMilei has implemented sweeping measures to shrink the state, cut spending and liberalize the economy. File Photo by Sergio Perez/EPA
Since taking office in December 2023, Argentine President JavierMilei has implemented sweeping measures to shrink the state, cut spending and liberalize the economy. File Photo by Sergio Perez/EPA

July 24 (UPI) -- A report from J.P. Morgan points to a "deep and surprising" recovery in Argentina's economy under President Javier Milei, but warns that the future of his economic plan will depend on the outcome of the October legislative elections.

Since taking office in December 2023, Milei has implemented sweeping measures to shrink the state, cut spending and liberalize the economy.

According to the investment banking and research arm of the U.S. financial giant, Argentina has managed in just a few months to lower inflation, reach fiscal balance and strengthen its foreign reserves -- after years of stagnation, crisis and heavy dependence on public spending.

"The country is undergoing a structural transformation with extraordinary potential, though not without significant risks," economists Diego Pereira and Lucila Barbeito wrote in the report.

Related

Monthly inflation fell to 1.6% in June, down from more than 25% in December. The government has posted a primary surplus equal to 1.1% of GDP so far this year, and the Central Bank's reserves are beginning to recover.

Moody's upgraded Argentina's credit rating for the second time in 2025, and J.P. Morgan projected 2025 GDP growth at 5.5%.

The economic adjustment, however, has come at a significant social cost. The government has laid off public employees, cut subsidies and suspended state infrastructure projects. Despite improvements in macroeconomic indicators, social conditions remain fragile.

A recent poll by Zuban Córdoba found that 52.8% of voters plan to punish the government in October's elections, while 38.3% intend to reward it. The survey also showed that 57.5% of Argentines hold a negative view of Milei.

According to polling firm Analogías, favorable opinions of the government declined by 2 to 3 percentage points in July. Milei's approval rating dropped 4 points to 44%, while his disapproval rose to 50%, creating a net negative gap of 5.5 points, Perfil reported Wednesday.

Respondents were critical of Milei's tone and communication style: 73% said they disagreed with it and 66% described it as "violent."

Analysts and banks agree that without political support in Congress, the government's economic course could weaken.

Economist Milagros Gismondi wrote on X that many companies are beginning to focus on boosting productivity, which she sees as a positive shift.

"Banks are back to being banks, and car dealers are thinking about how to produce more efficiently. That didn't happen before, because everyone was worried about whether they could import, whether there would be energy or whether the dollar would spike," she said.

Still, Gismondi noted that the private sector remains cautious. "They're also waiting for the elections to see whether deeper reforms -- such as labor or tax changes -- move forward. If stabilization holds, next year we should finally start talking seriously about how to improve Argentina's productivity," she said.

If Milei fails to perform well in October's elections, he could face difficulties passing key legislation, including political reforms, privatizations or potential constitutional changes.

The president currently governs with a fragmented Congress, and the legislative vote could either reinforce that dynamic or further weaken his bloc if his party, La Libertad Avanza, fails to retain or expand its seats.

Latest Headlines

Israel hails aid truck deliveries in Gaza, U.N. calls it a 'trickle'
World News // 7 hours ago
Israel hails aid truck deliveries in Gaza, U.N. calls it a 'trickle'
July 24 (UPI) -- The U.N. and international aid agencies resumed trucking humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza, according to Israel, but the U.N. said it was far too little.
Soccer star 'Chicharito' Hernandez criticized for alleged sexist comments
World News // 41 minutes ago
Soccer star 'Chicharito' Hernandez criticized for alleged sexist comments
July 24 (UPI) -- Professional soccer player Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez is under investigation by the Mexican Football Federation for allegedly sexist comments made online.
U.N. warns Lebanon's at a "turning point," faces prolonged crisis risk
World News // 1 hour ago
U.N. warns Lebanon's at a "turning point," faces prolonged crisis risk
BEIRUT, Lebanon, July 24 (UPI) -- The U.N. has warned that war-torn Lebanon's at "a turning point" and must make urgent and immediate recovery efforts to avoid prolonging a six-year crisis.
European Union has the votes to impose retaliatory tariffs on U.S.
World News // 3 hours ago
European Union has the votes to impose retaliatory tariffs on U.S.
July 24 (UPI) -- European Union countries have expressed broad support for one round of 30% retaliatory tariffs if the United States does not reach a trade deal with the EU.
South Korea's Samsung Biologics, Celltrion log stellar performances
World News // 3 hours ago
South Korea's Samsung Biologics, Celltrion log stellar performances
SEOUL, July 24 (UPI) -- Among high achievers are biopharmaceutical contract manufacturers in South Korea -- Samsung Biologics and Celltrion, both with strong first-half results.
U.K. and India sign 'Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement'
World News // 4 hours ago
U.K. and India sign 'Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement'
July 24 (UPI) -- The United Kingdom and India agreed to a free trade agreement between their two nations Thursday.
EU-China summit exposes tensions over trade imbalances, Ukraine
World News // 4 hours ago
EU-China summit exposes tensions over trade imbalances, Ukraine
July 24 (UPI) -- Top EU leaders told their Chinese counterparts at a summit in Beijing on Thursday that Beijing must do more to level the huge trade surplus it has with Europe.
New leftist political party in Great Britain breaks from Labour
World News // 5 hours ago
New leftist political party in Great Britain breaks from Labour
July 24 (UPI) -- Two British MPs have launched a new political party to push back against Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The party says it will support Palestine, fight poverty.
Hungary bans Irish rap group Kneecap from the country
World News // 5 hours ago
Hungary bans Irish rap group Kneecap from the country
July 24 (UPI) -- The Hungarian government has banned Irish rap group Kneecap from the country for "for antisemitism and glorifying terrorm," on Thursday.
Six students die in fall at Chinese mine operation
World News // 5 hours ago
Six students die in fall at Chinese mine operation
July 24 (UPI) -- Six students died after falling into the mineral processing works while touring a mine in China.

Trending Stories

Unprecedented sargassum surge threatens tourism in the Caribbean
Unprecedented sargassum surge threatens tourism in the Caribbean
MyPillow's Mike Lindell wins appeal over 2020 election claim contest
MyPillow's Mike Lindell wins appeal over 2020 election claim contest
Appeals court: Trump's birthright citizenship EO unconstitutional
Appeals court: Trump's birthright citizenship EO unconstitutional
House committee votes to approve subpoenas on Epstein files
House committee votes to approve subpoenas on Epstein files
New details unveiled on USDA's 'Great American Farmers Market'
New details unveiled on USDA's 'Great American Farmers Market'

Follow Us