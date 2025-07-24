Trending
World News
July 24, 2025 / 9:32 AM

Six students die in fall at Chinese mine operation

By Ian Stark
Six students died by drowning while touring a mine in China. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI
July 24 (UPI) -- Six students died after falling into the mineral processing works while touring a mine in China.

The Zhongjin Gold Corporation announced Thursday in a statement that the victims, all students at Northeastern University in the city of Shenyang, were touring the Wunugetushan Copper-Molybdenum Mine's flotation plant Wednesday when they fell into a flotation tank after a grate on which they were standing disconnected.

"Despite all efforts to rescue them, the six individuals were confirmed dead by medical personnel after being pulled out," the statement declared. "Additionally, one teacher was injured."

Flotation tanks are used to mix ground ore with water to form a slurry from which materials of different types are separated by the use of chemicals.

It is unclear if Northeastern University has yet to comment on the incident. Zhongjin Gold stock fell 4.41% Thursday on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

