Soccer star 'Chicharito' Hernandez criticized for alleged sexist comments

July 24 (UPI) -- Professional soccer player Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez is under investigation by the Mexican Football Federation for allegedly sexist comments made online.

The Federation, or FMF, announced Wednesday in a statement that its Gender and Diversity Commission is looking into a video posted by Hernandez to his TikTok and Instagram accounts in which he says that women should be focused on "multiplying, cleaning," and "maintaining the home."

"Don't be afraid to be women, to allow yourselves to be led by a man," Hernandez added. "Women, you are failing, you are eradicating masculinity, making society hypersensitive."

There has been a backlash, including from Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who said during a press conference Wednesday that while Hernandez is good at soccer, that, when it comes to his opinion on women, "he still has a lot to learn."

Hernandez's team Chivas put out a press release Wednesday in regard to his comments and said, "The recent messages posted on social media represent an individual position that is unrelated to the principles and values of our institution."

"The Club has taken the appropriate actions in accordance with its internal regulations," the statement continued. "As an institution with a deep sense of social responsibility, we firmly reject any behavior, stance, or expression that reinforces stereotypes that limit the freedom, respect, and full development of all people, both within and outside of sports."

The FMF statement says that its investigation will determine whether "to impose a financial fine and a warning to Javier "El Chicharito" Hernández in the sense that this Commission will take more severe measures in case of recurrence."