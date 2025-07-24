Trending
World News
July 24, 2025 / 10:52 AM

U.K. and India sign 'Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement'

By Ian Stark
Share with X
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi met on Thursday to sign a trade agreement between the two nations. Pool Photo by Chris J. Ratcliffe/EPA
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi met on Thursday to sign a trade agreement between the two nations. Pool Photo by Chris J. Ratcliffe/EPA

July 24 (UPI) -- Britain and India agreed to a free trade agreement between their two nations Thursday.

"A new chapter begins today in the India-U.K. economic partnership," said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his social media platform Thursday. "The signing of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement reflects our shared commitment to enhancing trade, driving inclusive growth and creating opportunities for farmers, women, youth, [Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises] and professionals."

The deal is expected to inject over $6.5 billion into the British economy and create more than $8 billion by way of investments from companies based in both countries.

"Our landmark trade deal with India is a major win for Britain," British Prime Minister Keir Starmer posted to X Thursday. "This is about putting more money in the pockets of hardworking Brits and helping families with the cost of living."

Related

Modi and Starmer met and held a press conference on Thursday at Starmer's country house in Buckinghamshire County.

Job growth in sectors such as technology, aerospace and manufacturing is expected, as noted in a press release from the U.K. Thursday.

"Thanks to the deal, British workers will enjoy a collective uplift in wages of [nearly $3 billion] each year and could also see cheaper prices and more choice on clothes, shoes, and food products," the statement said.

Scottish Labor Party MP Ian Murray praised the deal online Thursday.

"The India Trade Deal is great news for Scottish jobs and business," Murray posted to X. "The landmark agreement will deliver [an over $257 million] boost for the Scottish economy as part of the Plan for Change."

The U.K. Plan for Change are the current goals sought to achieve by the current British government.

The agreement is also anticipated to make imported goods cheaper for Indian consumers, according to a press release from the Indian government Thursday, which would include luxury cars, gin, Scotch whisky, cosmetics and medical devices.

"Within the next two years, India's leather industry is projected to increase its market share in the U.K. by 5%," the release said.

Bharti Enterprises conglomerate Founder and Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal accompanied Modi as a delegate to meet with Starmer in England.

"This agreement establishes a modern, forward-looking partnership that will stimulate innovation, ease market access, and foster investment," said Mittal. "Businesses in both India and the U.K. stand to benefit as this lays the foundation for expanding bilateral cooperation across key growth sectors."

Tariffs between the U.K. and India will also lessen, as Britain will reduce levies on 99% of Indian exports, while India will decrease tariffs on 90% of British goods.

The trade deal will "add momentum to the 'Make in India' led growth and export promotion," said Modi Thursday. "The future indeed holds the promise of greater prosperity and deeper ties between our nations."

Latest Headlines

European Union has the votes to impose retaliatory tariffs on U.S.
World News // 58 minutes ago
European Union has the votes to impose retaliatory tariffs on U.S.
July 24 (UPI) -- European Union countries have expressed broad support for one round of 30% retaliatory tariffs if the United States does not reach a trade deal with the EU.
South Korea's Samsung Biologics, Celltrion log stellar performances
World News // 1 hour ago
South Korea's Samsung Biologics, Celltrion log stellar performances
SEOUL, July 24 (UPI) -- Among high achievers are biopharmaceutical contract manufacturers in South Korea -- Samsung Biologics and Celltrion, both with strong first-half results.
EU-China summit exposes tensions over trade imbalances, Ukraine
World News // 2 hours ago
EU-China summit exposes tensions over trade imbalances, Ukraine
July 24 (UPI) -- Top EU leaders told their Chinese counterparts at a summit in Beijing on Thursday that Beijing must do more to level the huge trade surplus it has with Europe.
New leftist political party in Great Britain breaks from Labour
World News // 2 hours ago
New leftist political party in Great Britain breaks from Labour
July 24 (UPI) -- Two British MPs have launched a new political party to push back against Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The party says it will support Palestine, fight poverty.
Hungary bans Irish rap group Kneecap from the country
World News // 2 hours ago
Hungary bans Irish rap group Kneecap from the country
July 24 (UPI) -- The Hungarian government has banned Irish rap group Kneecap from the country for "for antisemitism and glorifying terrorm," on Thursday.
Six students die in fall at Chinese mine operation
World News // 2 hours ago
Six students die in fall at Chinese mine operation
July 24 (UPI) -- Six students died after falling into the mineral processing works while touring a mine in China.
Irish media regulator warns X over age verification for adult content
World News // 3 hours ago
Irish media regulator warns X over age verification for adult content
July 24 (UPI) -- Ireland's media regulator Coimisiún na Meán warned X for not having proper verification for access to adult content.
Israel hails aid truck deliveries in Gaza, U.N. calls it a 'trickle'
World News // 4 hours ago
Israel hails aid truck deliveries in Gaza, U.N. calls it a 'trickle'
July 24 (UPI) -- The U.N. and international aid agencies resumed trucking humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza, according to Israel, but the U.N. said it was far too little.
Fuselage found after Russian plane with 49 onboard goes missing
World News // 8 hours ago
Fuselage found after Russian plane with 49 onboard goes missing
July 24 (UPI) -- Russian emergency crews have found the burning fuselage of a passenger plane that went missing Thursday in far eastern Russian, officials said.
Kim Jong Un calls for 'actual war' training by combat units
World News // 6 hours ago
Kim Jong Un calls for 'actual war' training by combat units
SEOUL, July 24 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called on the military to ramp up combat training to prepare for "coping with a war anytime," state-run media reported.

Trending Stories

Unprecedented sargassum surge threatens tourism in the Caribbean
Unprecedented sargassum surge threatens tourism in the Caribbean
MyPillow's Mike Lindell wins appeal over 2020 election claim contest
MyPillow's Mike Lindell wins appeal over 2020 election claim contest
House committee votes to approve subpoenas on Epstein files
House committee votes to approve subpoenas on Epstein files
Appeals court: Trump's birthright citizenship EO unconstitutional
Appeals court: Trump's birthright citizenship EO unconstitutional
New details unveiled on USDA's 'Great American Farmers Market'
New details unveiled on USDA's 'Great American Farmers Market'

Follow Us