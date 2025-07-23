Unprecedented sargassum surge threatens tourism in the Caribbean

People walk past sargassum clumps on the sand in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, earlier this month. Dominican President Luis Abinader has issued an urgent call to recognize the scale of the environmental crisis posed by sargassum in the Caribbean, warning that the phenomenon could deal “a significant blow to the GDP of island nations.” Photo by Orlando Barria/EPA

July 23 (UPI) -- At the United Nations Ocean Conference in June, Dominican President Luis Abinader issued an urgent call to recognize the scale of the environmental crisis posed by sargassum in the Caribbean.

He warned the phenomenon could deal "a significant blow to the GDP of island nations."

Sargassum, a floating macroalgae, has shifted from a rare anomaly to a chronic threat, hitting the tourism industries of countries such as Mexico and the Dominican Republic, where tourism makes up 19% of GDP.

This season, sargassum levels could hit a record high, with up to 25 million metric tons estimated across the Caribbean Sea, Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico. The economic effect could surpass that of previous years.

Operating costs for sargassum removal could exceed $120 million a year in critical areas, including expenses for barriers, equipment and transportation.

Esteban Amaro, director of the Sargassum Monitoring Center in Mexico, warned that the state of Quintana Roo is facing one of its worst seasons yet. The most affected areas stretch from Tulum to Playa del Carmen, along with hotspots such as Xcalak, Mahahual and Cozumel. Nearly the entire coastline is under red alert.

Countries such as Barbados, Mexico and the Dominican Republic have reported hotel booking drops of 30% to 40% during peak sargassum periods, typically between May and August. Regional losses could reach $200 million per high season, based on historical patterns.

Puerto Rico and Cuba are among other Caribbean nations battling sargassum issues daily.

The spread of this invasive seaweed, worsened by global warming, threatens not only the economy but also public health and marine ecosystems, endangering key species such as fish, coral and sea turtles. Local fishers are seeing reduced catches and falling incomes, leaving many in a difficult financial position.

As sargassum decomposes, it produces a strong odor that affects quality of life in coastal communities. More concerning are the respiratory issues it can cause, especially among vulnerable individuals exposed to its toxic emissions.

In response to the worsening crisis, the region is seeking innovative solutions, with a focus on transforming sargassum into a useful resource.

The proposals are varied and promising -- from using sargassum as fuel for biomass energy to harnessing its nutrients to enrich agricultural soil. There is also discussion of extracting compounds for use in cosmetics, food products and other goods.

Sos Carbón, a startup led by young Dominican entrepreneurs, has developed an offshore system to collect sargassum before it reaches the shore and begins to decompose, releasing toxic substances. The system already is in use in Mexico, Antigua and Barbuda and Puerto Rico.

María Ceballos, a member of the product development team at SOS Carbón-Biotech, said the company has begun producing agricultural biostimulants with promising results.

This month, the Dominican Republic and the European Union launched the first Working Group on Sargassum Valorization, aimed at developing viable value chains for processing sargassum.

According to the Dominican Republic's Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, the goal is to turn this massive challenge into an economic opportunity for the Caribbean.