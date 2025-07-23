Trending
World News
July 23, 2025 / 12:27 AM

Zelensky faces outrage over bill weakening anti-corruption agencies

By Jake Thomas
Share with X
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky faces blowback for a controversial bill that undermines the country's two anti-corruption agencies. Photo by EPA-EFE
1 of 2 | Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky faces blowback for a controversial bill that undermines the country's two anti-corruption agencies. Photo by EPA-EFE

July 23 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a bill that curtails the independence of anti-corruption agencies over the objections of protestors and the country's western allies.

Zelensky defended his decision in a national address, arguing that the legislation passed by the country's Parliament on Tuesday was needed to weed out Russian influence and expedite anti-corruption cases "worth billions" that have been unresolved for years.

"The anti-corruption infrastructure will work, only without Russian influence -- it needs to be cleared of that," Zelensky said, according to a transcript of his remarks.

However, thousands of Ukrainians protested the legislation in the capital city Kyiv, chanting "veto the law," Kyiv Independent reported.

The new law gives Ukraine's prosecutor general more control over the work of two agencies: the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and investigations led by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.

The European Union has warned Ukraine, a former Soviet republic, that it views the law as backsliding in the country's efforts to combat corruption and could jeopardize its plans to join its ranks.

"The European Union is concerned about Ukraine's recent actions with regard to its anti-corruption institutions, NABU and SAPO," European Commission Spokesperson Guillaume Mercier told Ukrinform, the country's national news agency. Mercier added that the European Union's financial assistance to Ukraine is conditional on "transparency, judicial reform and democratic governance."

European Commissioner for Enlargement said in a post on X that "independent bodies like NABU & SAPO, are essential" for Ukraine joining the European Commission.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Catholic clergy: 'It is time to end this nonsense' in Gaza
World News // 5 hours ago
Catholic clergy: 'It is time to end this nonsense' in Gaza
July 22 (UPI) -- The Catholic Church's Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem called on regional and world leaders to end the violence in Gaza after Thursday's deadly church shelling.
South Korea's president proclaims disaster after 19 die in flooding
World News // 9 hours ago
South Korea's president proclaims disaster after 19 die in flooding
July 22 (UPI) -- At least 19 people are dead, 9 smissing after torrential rain, flooding and landslides ravaged South Korea forcing thousands to be evacuated as its president declared a special disaster.
Leaders call for unity to counter global far right
World News // 9 hours ago
Leaders call for unity to counter global far right
July 22 (UPI) -- Participants at a summit in Chile warned that democracy is being threatened in many parts of the world and urged that progressive forces start to fight back.
Latin America positions itself as a global green hydrogen leader by 2050
World News // 13 hours ago
Latin America positions itself as a global green hydrogen leader by 2050
July 22 (UPI) -- With more than 200 projects being developed in several counties, Latin America is positioning itself as a key player in the low-emissions hydrogen market.
Ukraine, Russia to resume peace negotiations hosted by Turkey
World News // 15 hours ago
Ukraine, Russia to resume peace negotiations hosted by Turkey
July 22 (UPI) -- Ukraine said it would send a high-level negotiating team to Turkey peace talks with Russia, even as Moscow wrote off the talks before they had started.
British fighter jet, famed for being stuck, leaves India
World News // 15 hours ago
British fighter jet, famed for being stuck, leaves India
July 22 (UPI) -- A British fighter jet that had been famously stranded at an Indian airport finally took off Tuesday after a nearly 40-day stay.
Korea's Hankook Tire to expand production at U.S. factory
World News // 15 hours ago
Korea's Hankook Tire to expand production at U.S. factory
SEOUL, July 22 (UPI) -- South Korea's Hankook Tire & Technology plans to expand production lines in its U.S. factory to roll out truck and bus radial tires, or TBR, later this year.
WHO accuses Israel Defense Forces of mistreating its staff, families
World News // 17 hours ago
WHO accuses Israel Defense Forces of mistreating its staff, families
July 22 (UPI) -- World Health Organization staff and their families were stripped and interrogated at gunpoint as they sheltered from an Israeli offensive in central Gaza.
North Korea vows to build another 5,000-ton warship by next year
World News // 19 hours ago
North Korea vows to build another 5,000-ton warship by next year
SEOUL, July 22 (UPI) -- North Korea plans to build another 5,000-ton destroyer by October 2026, state media reported Tuesday, following the launch of two warships earlier this year.
Britain, 28 nations say Israel's war in Gaza 'must end now'
World News // 1 day ago
Britain, 28 nations say Israel's war in Gaza 'must end now'
July 21 (UPI) -- Nearly 30 nations issued a joint statement saying Israel's ongoing war with Hamas in Gaza has "reached new depths" and "must end now."

Trending Stories

Trump administration pulling United States out of UNESCO
Trump administration pulling United States out of UNESCO
NPR news chief Edith Chapin to exit job
NPR news chief Edith Chapin to exit job
DOJ launches new civil rights probe into George Mason University
DOJ launches new civil rights probe into George Mason University
Trump announces tariffs deal with Philippines after White House meeting
Trump announces tariffs deal with Philippines after White House meeting
Ford recalls 694,000 Bronco Sport, Escape SUVs due to fire risk
Ford recalls 694,000 Bronco Sport, Escape SUVs due to fire risk

Follow Us