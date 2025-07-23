Trending
World News
July 23, 2025 / 6:18 PM

French leader Macron, wife sue podcaster over claims first lady born a man

Lawsuit filed in Delaware against right-wing commentator Candace Owens.

By Allen Cone
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte (L), greet King Frederik X and Queen Mary of Denmark at the Elysee Palace in Paris on March 31. File Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte (L), greet King Frederik X and Queen Mary of Denmark at the Elysee Palace in Paris on March 31. File Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, on Wednesday filed a defamation suit in the United States against right-wing podcast host Candace Owens, who claims the first lady was born a man.

The 22-count complaint, which was filed in Delaware Superior Court, seeks unspecified damages. The 219-page lawsuit also named her company, Candace Owens LLC, and the operator of her website, GeorgeTom, Inc.

During an eight-part series, called "Becoming Brigitte," she alleged Brigitt Macron had assumed another person's identity and transitioned to a woman.

Emmanuel Macron is 47 and his wife is 72.

"These claims are demonstrably false, and Owens knew they were false when she published them," the lawsuit said. "Yet, she published them anyway. And the reason is clear: it is not the pursuit of truth, but the pursuit of fame."

The lawsuit said a retraction was sought three times, including a final one on July 1.

The lawsuit said she continued to push "outlandish, defamatory, and far-fetched fictions" against the couple.

"Ms. Owens' campaign of defamation was plainly designed to harass and cause pain to us and our families and to garner attention and notoriety," they said. "We gave her every opportunity to back away from these claims, but she refused. It is our earnest hope that this lawsuit will set the record straight and end this campaign of defamation once and for all."

A spokesperson for Owens said to CBS and CNBC: "Candace Owens is not shutting up. This is a foreign government attacking the First Amendment rights of an American independent journalist. Candace repeatedly requested an interview with Brigitte Macron.

"Instead of offering a comment, Brigitte is resorting to trying to bully a reporter into submission. In France, politicians can bully journalists, but this is not France. It's America."

Owens also responded to the suit live on YouTube, calling it public relations strategy.

"This is why you're here," she said. "This is how I feel right now. My receiving my papers today."

She has 4.48 million subscribers on her YouTube channel.

The Macrons have been married since 2007, 10 years before he became president.

"People end up believing them, and it disrupts your life, even in your most private moments," Macron said at an event in Paris in 2024.

Owens began making the allegations in March 2024 when she was working for The Daily Wire, a conservative media outlet, after the rumors first surfaced in 2021.

After she was terminated by The Daily Wire, she launched her podcast in June 2024.

In December, the Marons sent their first retraction demand. Then, she launched the podcast series.

On July 2, she published a letter from the Macrons' attorney Clare Locke to her lawyer demanding the retraction.

"If ever there was a clear-cut case of defamation, this is it," attorney Tom Clare told CNBC.

In 2022, Brigitte Macron sued two French women for spreading similar claims. Macrons won the original case but this year the women were victories on appeal with the lawsuit going to a higher court.

Owens said in June that she was wrong to campaign for Donald Trump in the 2024 election after the U.S. became involved in the Israel-Iran conflict.

"He's been a chronic disappointment," Owens said during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored. "And I feel embarrassed that I told people to go vote for him because this wasn't going to happen, and it is happening."

Latest Headlines

Amazon to close China-based AI research lab
World News // 3 hours ago
Amazon to close China-based AI research lab
July 23 (UPI) -- Amazon will shut down its AI research lab in a cost-cutting move as tensions flare with China and as other global companies even seek to leave the nation because of Chinese influence.
Unprecedented sargassum surge threatens tourism in the Caribbean
World News // 4 hours ago
Unprecedented sargassum surge threatens tourism in the Caribbean
July 23 (UPI) -- At the United Nations Ocean Conference in June, Dominican President Luis Abinader issued an urgent call to recognize the scale of the environmental crisis posed by sargassum in the Caribbean.
Paraguay must invest $5 billion by 2030 to avoid energy crisis
World News // 6 hours ago
Paraguay must invest $5 billion by 2030 to avoid energy crisis
July 23 (UPI) -- Paraguay must double its power generation capacity by 2030 to avoid a supply crisis, as domestic demand rises, infrastructure ages and pressure grows to diversify its energy sources.
Apple, Google face U.K. probe into mobile business practices
World News // 8 hours ago
Apple, Google face U.K. probe into mobile business practices
July 23 (UPI) -- The United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority is pushing the two operating system providers to make competition more open for other developers.
ICJ to rule on nations' legal responsibility regarding climate change
World News // 9 hours ago
ICJ to rule on nations' legal responsibility regarding climate change
July 23 (UPI) -- The U.N.'s top court was due to set out a non-binding legal opinion on the extent of legal and financial responsibility countries have for climate change.
Aid agencies say mass starvation stalking Gaza, demand end to blockade
World News // 11 hours ago
Aid agencies say mass starvation stalking Gaza, demand end to blockade
July 23 (UPI) -- More than 100 aid agencies warned of mass starvation in Gaza and called for the immediate restoration of the "full flow" of humanitarian aid and a cease-fire.
South Korea sees record growth in birth rate this year
World News // 13 hours ago
South Korea sees record growth in birth rate this year
SEOUL, July 23 (UPI) -- South Korea recorded its largest-ever gain in birth rate over the first five months of the year, its statistics agency said Wednesday, amid a looming demographic crisis.
Zelensky faces outrage over bill weakening anti-corruption agencies
World News // 18 hours ago
Zelensky faces outrage over bill weakening anti-corruption agencies
July 23 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the bill will curtail Russian influence in the country, but the bill could imperil its ascent to the European Union.
Catholic clergy: 'It is time to end this nonsense' in Gaza
World News // 1 day ago
Catholic clergy: 'It is time to end this nonsense' in Gaza
July 22 (UPI) -- The Catholic Church's Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem called on regional and world leaders to end the violence in Gaza after Thursday's deadly church shelling.
South Korea's president proclaims disaster after 19 die in flooding
World News // 1 day ago
South Korea's president proclaims disaster after 19 die in flooding
July 22 (UPI) -- At least 19 people are dead, 9 smissing after torrential rain, flooding and landslides ravaged South Korea forcing thousands to be evacuated as its president declared a special disaster.

