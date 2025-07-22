Trending
World News
July 22, 2025 / 3:32 PM

Leaders call for unity to counter global far right

By Osvaldo Silva
Share with X
Uruguayan President Yamandu Orsi (2-L), Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (L), Chilean President Gabriel Boric (C), Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (2-R) and Colombian President Gustavo Petro (R), converse during the summit in defense of democracy at La Moneda Palace in Santiago, Chile, on Monday. Photo by Elvis Gonzalez/EPA
Uruguayan President Yamandu Orsi (2-L), Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (L), Chilean President Gabriel Boric (C), Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (2-R) and Colombian President Gustavo Petro (R), converse during the summit in defense of democracy at La Moneda Palace in Santiago, Chile, on Monday. Photo by Elvis Gonzalez/EPA

July 22 (UPI) -- For 24 hours, Chile became the center of a progressive call for unity to counter the rise of the global far right.

Under the slogan "Democracy Always," Presidents Gabriel Boric of Chile, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil, Gustavo Petro of Colombia and Yamandú Orsi of Uruguay, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez met Monday in the Chilean capital, Santiago, to lay out a common roadmap in the face of what they described as subtle, but corrosive, threats to democracy.

During the meeting, participants warned that democracy is being threatened in many parts of the world -- not only by military force, but also by more insidious tools such as disinformation, rising hatred, corruption and the concentration of power.

The leaders called for the formation of a united global progressive front.

Related

Sánchez denounced what he described as an "international reactionary movement of hate and lies," while Lula warned of "a new antidemocratic offensive."

Petro addedd, "Progressive forces around the world must come together and turn on the light when darkness falls."

While the "Democracy Always" declaration focused on the need to strengthen multilateralism and address both internal and external threats to democracies, some analysts say the alliance's shared position on the United States can be inferred from the principles it promotes.

"The summit strongly emphasized the need to bolster multilateralism as a counterweight to unilateralism. If the United States promotes a form of multilateralism based on respect for international institutions and international law, this progressive front would seek its cooperation," said Manuel Briones, professor of international relations at Chile's Center for Strategic and Competitive Intelligence Studies.

The summit occurred at a sensitive geopolitical moment, just weeks before new tariffs to be imposed by the Trump administration are to take effect, impacting Chile, Brazil, European Union nations and many others worldwide.

"In Latin America, the summit reinforces the emergence of a regional leadership bloc with progressive leanings," Briones said.

"If the administration in the White House chooses a foreign policy more focused on "America First" and less on actively promoting certain democratic agendas through ideological alliances, this new front could pose a subtle challenge -- or at the very least, become an actor Washington will have to engage with from a different perspective."

Added Claudio Sánchez, a lawyer and scholar at Chile's Center for Labor Studies: "It's expected that there will be differences in approaches to economic, social and foreign policy, but the progressive governments at the summit generally advocate for a larger role for the state in the economy, more expansive social policies and a more critical stance toward corporate power -- positions that may contrast with certain political sectors in the United States.

"However, this doesn't necessarily imply confrontation, but rather a search for dialogue and cooperation in areas of shared interest, while maintaining ideological differences where they exist."

Leaders at the summit announced that countries including Mexico, the United Kingdom and Canada plan to join the emerging alliance.

Latest Headlines

Latin America positions itself as a global green hydrogen leader by 2050
World News // 4 hours ago
Latin America positions itself as a global green hydrogen leader by 2050
July 22 (UPI) -- With more than 200 projects being developed in several counties, Latin America is positioning itself as a key player in the low-emissions hydrogen market.
Ukraine, Russia to resume peace negotiations hosted by Turkey
World News // 5 hours ago
Ukraine, Russia to resume peace negotiations hosted by Turkey
July 22 (UPI) -- Ukraine said it would send a high-level negotiating team to Turkey peace talks with Russia, even as Moscow wrote off the talks before they had started.
British fighter jet, famed for being stuck, leaves India
World News // 6 hours ago
British fighter jet, famed for being stuck, leaves India
July 22 (UPI) -- A British fighter jet that had been famously stranded at an Indian airport finally took off Tuesday after a nearly 40-day stay.
Korea's Hankook Tire to expand production at U.S. factory
World News // 6 hours ago
Korea's Hankook Tire to expand production at U.S. factory
SEOUL, July 22 (UPI) -- South Korea's Hankook Tire & Technology plans to expand production lines in its U.S. factory to roll out truck and bus radial tires, or TBR, later this year.
WHO accuses Israel Defense Forces of mistreating its staff, families
World News // 8 hours ago
WHO accuses Israel Defense Forces of mistreating its staff, families
July 22 (UPI) -- World Health Organization staff and their families were stripped and interrogated at gunpoint as they sheltered from an Israeli offensive in central Gaza.
North Korea vows to build another 5,000-ton warship by next year
World News // 9 hours ago
North Korea vows to build another 5,000-ton warship by next year
SEOUL, July 22 (UPI) -- North Korea plans to build another 5,000-ton destroyer by October 2026, state media reported Tuesday, following the launch of two warships earlier this year.
Britain, 28 nations say Israel's war in Gaza 'must end now'
World News // 20 hours ago
Britain, 28 nations say Israel's war in Gaza 'must end now'
July 21 (UPI) -- Nearly 30 nations issued a joint statement saying Israel's ongoing war with Hamas in Gaza has "reached new depths" and "must end now."
Child poverty falls in Argentina, with further improvement expected in 2025
World News // 21 hours ago
Child poverty falls in Argentina, with further improvement expected in 2025
July 21 (UPI) -- Argentina child poverty
At least 20 dead after Bangladeshi military jet crashes into school
World News // 1 day ago
At least 20 dead after Bangladeshi military jet crashes into school
July 21 (UPI) -- At least 20 people were killed Monday after a Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashed onto a school campus in the capital city of Dhaka.
Pope Leo XIV speaks with astronaut Buzz Aldrin about Apollo 11
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Leo XIV speaks with astronaut Buzz Aldrin about Apollo 11
July 21 (UPI) -- 56 years after the Apollo 11 mission Pope Leo XIV spoke with astronaut Buzz Aldrin on Sunday evening.

Trending Stories

Man sentenced to life in prison without parole in Florida girl's death
Man sentenced to life in prison without parole in Florida girl's death
Britain, 28 nations say Israel's war in Gaza 'must end now'
Britain, 28 nations say Israel's war in Gaza 'must end now'
DOJ launches new civil rights probe into George Mason University
DOJ launches new civil rights probe into George Mason University
Astronomer's new CEO admits Coldplay kiss cam video raised brand awareness
Astronomer's new CEO admits Coldplay kiss cam video raised brand awareness
Ford recalls 694,000 Bronco Sport, Escape SUVs due to fire risk
Ford recalls 694,000 Bronco Sport, Escape SUVs due to fire risk

Follow Us