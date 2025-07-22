Trending
World News
July 22, 2025

British fighter jet, famed for being stuck, leaves India

By Ian Stark
An F-35B fighter jet, stationed at Marine Corps Air Station in Iwakuni, Japan in April of 2017. File Photo by U.S. Marine Corps | Lance Cpl. Jacob A. Farbo
July 22 (UPI) -- A British fighter jet that had been famously stranded at an Indian airport finally took off Tuesday after a nearly 40-day stay.

The presence of the Royal Navy's F-35B fighter jet, a highly advanced stealth aircraft worth almost $117 million, at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in the state of Kerala became an object of fascination, inspiring several memes and even a post across the Kerala Department of Tourism's social media platform that scored millions of views plus thousands of likes and reposts.

"A U.K. F-35B aircraft, which landed following an emergency diversion on June 14, departed today from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport," said a British High Commission spokesperson. "A U.K. engineering team, deployed since July 6, completed the repairs and safety checks, allowing the aircraft to resume active service."

The stealth jet had been grounded in Kerala since June 14 due to hydraulic issues and trouble with its auxiliary power unit. According to The Economic Times, the jet incurred over $10,000 in fees for parking at the airport. It's slated to land on a British aircraft carrier stationed in Australia.

