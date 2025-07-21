Trending
World News
July 21, 2025 / 11:17 AM

Pope Leo XIV speaks with astronaut Buzz Aldrin about Apollo 11

By Andrew Sookdeo
Fifty-six years after the Apollo 11 mission, Pope Leo XIV spoke with astronaut Buzz Aldrin on Sunday evening. File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- Pope Leo XIV spoke with astronaut Buzz Aldrin to discuss the 56th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission.

During the call, the two reminisced on the 1969 landing, "reflecting on the mystery of creation, its greatness and fragility."

"Anca and I were grateful and touched to receive the highest blessing from His Holiness, Pope Leo XIV on the 56th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. What an honor! We prayed for good health, long life, and prosperity for all humankind," wrote on social media after the conversation.

The pope also recited the midday Angelus and visited the Vatican Observatory at Castel Gandolfo for the Anniversary, where he was able to look through the astronomical center's historic telescopes.

In June, Leo, who graduated from Villanova University with a degree in mathematics, hosted participants in the Vatican Observatory Summer school, asking them to never forget "that what they do is meant to benefit everyone."

